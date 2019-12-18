 Skip to content
(KESQ Palm Springs)   If you're going to rob a caricature artist but leave your portrait behind, the police just might use it as your suspect description   (kesq.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Glad you're okay, Dr!
 
zez
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not The Onion
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Suspect reportedly has giant head, is riding a golf cart, and may be armed with a tennis racquet, despite claiming he's never played either sport.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This breaks my heart. I thought Fat Albert was a good guy despite the bad neighborhood he was from. (I guess Cosby lied to us about that.) But he still looks youthful after all these years.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dayam. The Impractical Jokers did skits like that. Woulda been crazy to catch a robbery.
 
zpaul
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's funny
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It must suck to be a 5'1" guy
 
skinink
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is similar to what happened years back in the UK. Two guys robbed a portrait artist and the artist drew their faces from memory straight away and handed it to the police.

The Popo used the portraits as police sketches and ended up catching the thieves.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTFA: "No, the suspect does not look exactly like the picture provided by police. Riverside PD are using that portrait, despite it's exaggerated characteristics and features, to help identify the suspect."

Still a helluva lot better than some sketches out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wanted for insurrection, claiming divinity, graffiti, saying Jehovah
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Be on the lookout for a suspect with an enormous head, riding a tiny bicycle..."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


s.abcnews.comView Full Size


And of course

oddee.comView Full Size
 
