(Eater)   When a Hard Times article comes to life: Local punk band holds show at Denny's causing damage   (la.eater.com) divider line
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
CSB - I saw KMFDM at a Denny's once.

/not a show, they were just getting some food
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yes... that is so very punk rock.

*yawn*
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Is this related to wacky wacko?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Repeat?

2am at Denny's
Youtube QBw4huCadBQ
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 hours ago  
On a serious note: Michael Graves worked at my local iHop.
Everyone thought he was a tool.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Someone is getting fired.
 
cide1
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Someone is getting fired.


They work at a Denny's, everywhere is hiring for the same crappy wages and same crappy environment.  Maybe this will be the push they need to make their life better.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. The sun rise from the inside of a Denny's...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Damages in the tens of dollars.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is the Moon over My-Hammy ok?
 
zpaul
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dailygrinds: CSB - I saw KMFDM at a Denny's once.

/not a show, they were just getting some food


I can't figure it out.   Who is KMFDM ?
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTA:

Denny's is a family friendly restaurant and while we do have banquet space available at some restaurants, we do not allow events that can disrupt the dining experience of our guests.

My real takeaway here is that Denny's has banquet space and presumably it has been used at some point in history.
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

zpaul: I can't figure it out.   Who is KMFDM ?


KMFDM - Money
Youtube 7fbaux8JOd4
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 hours ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Buckshot LeFonque - Breakfast @ Denny's (Uptown Version)
Youtube SMrKGkKdKYU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6AAa​h​9WOqk
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A running joke with my wife, now nearly 10 years in the US is;

"why haven't you ever taken us to Denny's?"

"Because I love you,"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Singleballtheory: I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. The sun rise from the inside of a Denny's...


We hung out at the local Denny's so often and religiously in our late teens/early twenties that one night when they closed for carpet cleaning, we were loitering in the parking lot trying to figure out what do and the staff brought us out carafes of coffee, to go cups and baskets of sugar packets and creamers.

So we hung out all night in the parking lot, getting high by the kitchen door with the cooks (and manager) and playing volleyball over the bed of my truck with a felt, stuffed baby doll one of us had won from the claw machine a few nights before.

We were really way less rebellious and troublesome than I'd like to remember us.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 hours ago  

zpaul: dailygrinds: CSB - I saw KMFDM at a Denny's once.

/not a show, they were just getting some food

I can't figure it out.   Who is KMFDM ?


Keep Madonna From Doing Music
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Marcos P: zpaul: dailygrinds: CSB - I saw KMFDM at a Denny's once.

/not a show, they were just getting some food

I can't figure it out.   Who is KMFDM ?

Keep Madonna From Doing Music


I was told Kill Mother F*cking Depeche Mode.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So that's what they call punk these days?
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Been to Denny's once and that was once too often!!!

I now try my darndest not to eat at any "Chain" restaurants anymore.

I also worked at Olive Garden & Red Lobster......not much is really "Cooked" more like a reheat this mush.

I'll pass on that one thank you very much.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hate it when Denny's causes damage. . . .
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did they do the damage pro bono or did they charge admission?
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing of value was lost.
 
