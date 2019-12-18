 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   "   (news.com.au) divider line
28
    More: Hero, Australia, Morphett Vale, occupants of a house, extravagant Christmas light display, Real estate, South Australia, Adelaide, Glenelg, South Australia  
•       •       •

3723 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 3:20 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this Rush Limbaugh's neighbor ?
 
Monkey
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Candidate for hardest headline to click on of the year.
HHTCOOTY
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/too lazy to download one of those Aussie browsers.

/strewth.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an old meme, but it checks out.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kangaroos and light pollution.
 
I_AM_SRC
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dildo
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am going to drive there and put up a life size cutout of Patrick Swayze.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone did that to the Greenville Griswolds of Greenville, SC.  Old joke indeed.
 
soupafi
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
headshot1485 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel like I saw this 10 years ago.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

headshot1485: I feel like I saw this 10 years ago.


Ditto
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
this thread is dittos
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwlah
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ghost (4/10) Movie CLIP - Ditto (1990) HD
Youtube IdIEDlLAaJs
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay...that was pretty good.
 
Flt209er
‘’ 3 hours ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x464]


I'll allow it.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkey: Candidate for hardest headline to click on of the year.
HHTCOOTY


Sadly this fark idiosyncrasy is becoming a thing of the past... Just press the giant article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: [media1.tenor.com image 400x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get off my lawn.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: [Fark user image image 367x251]

Get off my lawn.


Ha!  I remember those, but had totally forgotten what they were called until I saw this pic.  Cool.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WinterMuteAu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, we have had someone do that in out NSW (Australia) town for the last 20 years, cause the neighbor they point out has a bigger and bigger display of lights every year and Santa and Mrs clause hand out lollies to the passing children nightly for the week before Xmas.
 
Monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Monkey: Candidate for hardest headline to click on of the year.
HHTCOOTY

Sadly this fark idiosyncrasy is becoming a thing of the past... Just press the giant article.

[Fark user image 422x750]


Yeah, I know, but I'm old-school and don't typically have that functionality on. Give me a few years to get used to it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 625x469]


I have one of those.  He's actually not too hard to make, but does require some time finding the various bits and pieces.  My favorite was going to the hardware store and asking about "Grinch green" as a paint color
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report