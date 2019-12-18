 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   If you combine Angels We Have Heard On High and bellydancing, this is what you get. No, you are not dreaming after drinking tequila and eating garlic. Merry Christmas   (youtube.com) divider line
27
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

1918 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 12:20 PM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Silly" is a kind word for overdubbing a deliberately bad rendition of a song onto some other video.

Also, the still photos that are for some reason inserted at the end are probably borderline on being safe for work, depending on where you work. Although it's certainly not worth watching the whole thing to get to them, if you're not at work and are now intrigued.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Video is much better with the music off.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

UberDave: Video is much better with the music off.


that was music? i thought it was a three way with two camels and a dog
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I met a belly dancer with a nice body once.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Once
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyone got any "Ear" bleach I'm out.....
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
some good, some bad...
 
boneking
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Silly" is a kind word for overdubbing a deliberately bad rendition of a song onto some other video.

Also, the still photos that are for some reason inserted at the end are probably borderline on being safe for work, depending on where you work. Although it's certainly not worth watching the whole thing to get to them, if you're not at work and are now intrigued.


Thanks for the head's up! I didn't watch the entire video so I would have missed these!
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
CSB: I was tossed out of church choir because of "Angels We Have Heard on High."  I just couldn't help myself.  After everyone was singing "Gloooooooorrrrriiiiaaaaa. in excelsis deo"  I had to add "G-L-O-R-I-A."
 
LindenFark
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was not worth signing in to verify my age.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was the singer drunk or just badly out of tune?
Was the dancer a bit too chubby?
Did she have thunder thighs under that gauzy dress?

Some people just have no shame when they post a video to YouTube.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rik01: Was the singer drunk or just badly out of tune?
Was the dancer a bit too chubby?
Did she have thunder thighs under that gauzy dress?

Some people just have no shame when they post a video to YouTube.


It's actually expected for belly dancers to have a bit of belly. A previous century's chubby chasers, if you will.

/ agree about the singer, though
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rik01: Was the singer drunk or just badly out of tune?
Was the dancer a bit too chubby?
Did she have thunder thighs under that gauzy dress?

Some people just have no shame when they post a video to YouTube.


The one I dated, many years ago, was a bit on the heavy side, but most of it was muscley goodness, not fat.

/good time
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, that's twelve seconds of my life I'll never get back.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For all you Farkers who don't like the big girls (like I do), your obligatory avatar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 hours ago  

UberDave: Video is much better with the music off.


^ this guy gets it ^

LindenFark: Rik01: Was the singer drunk or just badly out of tune?
Was the dancer a bit too chubby?
Did she have thunder thighs under that gauzy dress?

Some people just have no shame when they post a video to YouTube.

It's actually expected for belly dancers to have a bit of belly. A previous century's chubby chasers, if you will.

/ agree about the singer, though


The first one is having a midlife crisis on several levels and is terrified of losing her significant other and therefore has taken up bellydancing to compensate for meh looks and a little bit of adult spreading; might have a bit of desperation in her eyes, but nothing to fear in the dark.

Personally I found #2 to be rather on the nice side, but she needs to keep practicing those moves: not very graceful.

The pictures at the end were unnecessary and the one with the ass hanging out is most definitely NSFW in most corporate environments.

Sound should be muted at all times.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Persnickety: Well, that's twelve seconds of my life I'll never get back.


Edited to remove snark.

*user name does NOT fit*
Quadruple fap or you needed to put on bifocals/hearing aids?

The headline did provide ample advance warning.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I met a belly dancer with a nice body once.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Once


Exactly. And I've always wondered why that's the case.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: CSB: I was tossed out of church choir because of "Angels We Have Heard on High."  I just couldn't help myself.  After everyone was singing "Gloooooooorrrrriiiiaaaaa. in excelsis deo"  I had to add "G-L-O-R-I-A."


Much better live, but you get the point.

Angels / Gloria
Youtube Br9Tf7Uw0Bs
 
Hipjoint
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A woman that can move like that can be a  killer in the sack and have a positive booty image. Until you hang with a woman like that you are missing out on a lot of fun inside and outside the bed room!
 
grayshark3
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would like to order the #1 please
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fat girl dancing, and someone with a horrible voice singing.  I'll pass, thanks.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 425x705]
Anyone got any "Ear" bleach I'm out.....


Just stab your eardrum with a screwdriver.  

JuggleGeek: Fat girl dancing, and someone with a horrible voice singing.  I'll pass, thanks.


While she is no toothpick, I feel sad that your preconceived notions of beauty are so narrow that you can't fapp to that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: Video is much better with the music off.


Not really
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

StupidGeek: Fat girl dancing


Name checks out.
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I met a belly dancer with a nice body once.
.
.
.
Once


ha ha

Show us your belly.

/No, I'm joking - please don't
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There used to be a regular dancer at a place in Avondale, Jacksonville - may be called the Casbah Cafe now; just a stroll down from where we lived, great food and demur adult entertainment.

We took the babies too - they were still at the age where they appreciated a healthy breast waggling in front of them.

/I don't miss some things about Jax, but that was one of them
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report