(Anchorage Daily News)   You can tell it's global warming season in Alaska because the roads are sinking, the bridges are tilting, and the greenhouse gases are escaping   (adn.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't the Alaskan people know that climate change is a Chinese hoax?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The ice age cycle continues.
 
irocu88
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And with 30+ active volcanoes in Alaska alone I am not surprised, and neither should anyone else.......Global warming.lol

Is the sky falling yet?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

irocu88: And with 30+ active volcanoes in Alaska alone I am not surprised, and neither should anyone else.......Global warming.lol

Is the sky falling yet?





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess the permafrost is less frost, and even less perma.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bring back the woolly mammoths.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Years ago I was in Faro in the Yukon. They had condemned a brand-new 4-story hotel because it had sunk in the permafrost due to insufficient insulation to the ground.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't it getting ready to be winter there? Why was this story not from the summer?

/inquiring minds want to know
 
tpmchris
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BikerRay: Years ago I was in Faro in the Yukon. They had condemned a brand-new 4-story hotel because it had sunk in the permafrost due to insufficient insulation to the ground.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BikerRay: Years ago I was in Faro in the Yukon. They had condemned a brand-new 4-story hotel because it had sunk in the permafrost due to insufficient insulation to the ground.


Three more tries and they'll have one that'll stay up.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dont....build....on....ice


Lesson for the new semester
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And Leon's getting larger!
 
Report