(SFGate)   The US XVIII Airborne Corps celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge on its FB psge with a glowing portrait of one of the battle's commanders. Strangely, they picked the Nazi war criminal who murdered US POWs during the battle   (sfgate.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They aren't airborne because of their brains

Or their looks.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sounds like the press office for that Corps or Division or whatever needs to find the Nazi sympathizer.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dv-ous: Sounds like the press office for that Corps or Division or whatever needs to find the Nazi sympathizer.


It think it's the new contractor they hired as their social media advisor-
static-39.sinclairstoryline.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dv-ous: Sounds like the press office for that Corps or Division or whatever needs to find the Nazi sympathizer.


Protip: start with the Commander in Chief.
 
King Something
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stan unusual: dv-ous: Sounds like the press office for that Corps or Division or whatever needs to find the Nazi sympathizer.

It think it's the new contractor they hired as their social media advisor-
[static-39.sinclairstoryline.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would depend on the context for me if they were showing him for the murdering ahole he was then yeah I could see having profiles of important people on both sides of the battle. But if it seems like honoring the bastard, yeah take it down and go after the idiots that did it and them and the white power cadet's can hang out together outsides the military crying in their beers.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe it's just a mistake and they didn't realize who they had a photo of.

Opens the page, looks at the photo

Never mind.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: dv-ous: Sounds like the press office for that Corps or Division or whatever needs to find the Nazi sympathizer.

Protip: start with the Commander in Chief.


Come now, it could be almost anyone in the White House.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nazi-isn has infiltrated both our government, and now our military.

It's over. Freedom has finally died.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


Don't start shiat, won't be shiat.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess someone will have to pay the Peiper.
And, btw, Dresden was a legitimate military target. It was a manufacturing centre and transport hub. Was.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


The fark is your problem? Nazi sympathizer?

Generally, the allies executed missions that were deemed necessary to destroy the Nazi grasp. Yes, that meant attacking places of potential civilian domain. Not unlike missions against the Japanese. And certainly not unlike missions the Axis powers launched against others. JFC it's sad I felt compelled to reply to that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roman numerals went out with the plague subby


Just say 18th airborne like someone who isnt terminally stupid
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Military Intelligence
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lifeslammer: Roman numerals went out with the plague subby


Just say 18th airborne like someone who isnt terminally stupid


Actually, you're supposed to use them.  Division level organizations get Arabic numbers, corps level organizations made up of two or more divisions are identified by Roman numerals.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

powhound: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The fark is your problem? Nazi sympathizer?

Generally, the allies executed missions that were deemed necessary to destroy the Nazi grasp. Yes, that meant attacking places of potential civilian domain. Not unlike missions against the Japanese. And certainly not unlike missions the Axis powers launched against others. JFC it's sad I felt compelled to reply to that.


What's really obnoxious is getting the Dresden whine from both the far-right Nazi sympathizers and the far-left peace in our time Chamberlain bunch. Stupidity does tend towards the extremes.

/ Says the rabid Subgenius who tends to drink to extremes.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


Whataboutism in defence if nazis. Bravo, a new low.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

Whataboutism in defence if nazis. Bravo, a new low.


Who's defending Nazis? My point is that the word "war crime" is never equally applied. Look at the minor reprimands which resulted from the My Lai massacre, for example.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: What's really obnoxious is getting the Dresden whine from both the far-right Nazi sympathizers and the far-left peace in our time Chamberlain bunch. Stupidity does tend towards the extremes.


When the Nazis bombed Guernica there was, rightly, international outrage at the killing of around 1,000 civilians. Seven or eight years later mass murder of civilians - an order of magnitude more each time - was routine for the good guys.

Meanwhile, Fark thinks that the murder of 85 American troops is more worthy of outrage than the murder of 6 million Jews.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very fine people on both sides!
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


The Enola Gay looks over; "hey guys, what's happening in this thread?"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The fark is your problem? Nazi sympathizer?

Generally, the allies executed missions that were deemed necessary to destroy the Nazi grasp. Yes, that meant attacking places of potential civilian domain. Not unlike missions against the Japanese. And certainly not unlike missions the Axis powers launched against others. JFC it's sad I felt compelled to reply to that.


Even the Germans blame the Nazis for their own civilian deaths during the war. The St Nikolai (misspelled probably) museum in Hamburg is a memorial to the civilians killed in the Allied fire bombings of the city near the end of the war. They make it very clear they believe that was the only way to put an end to it, and squarely blame the Nazis for creating the conditions that required such action.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The Enola Gay looks over; "hey guys, what's happening in this thread?"


LeMay's firebombing campaign killed far, farrrrr more Japanese civilians than both atomic bombs combined.

As far as killing POWs goes the Allied troops weren't saints in the ETO.  But they won and get to write the history books.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the whataboutism moron has successfully shifted focus of the thread.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Smoking GNU: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

Whataboutism in defence if nazis. Bravo, a new low.

Who's defending Nazis? My point is that the word "war crime" is never equally applied. Look at the minor reprimands which resulted from the My Lai massacre, for example.


You're original argument is whataboutism.

That said, you're trying to argue that the Allies were as bad or worse than the Axis, except for the fact that the Nazis extinguished the lives of over 20 million humans through mass slaughter.  But I'm sure you don't believe that happened, either.

Yeah, both sides are totally the same.
 
farkin_noob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad my papa saw horrific things liberating the camps, watching friends die, and withstanding horrible conditions all to see the bad guys written about like farking heroes. fark what this country has become
 
physt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Nazi-isn has infiltrated both our government, and now our military.

It's over. Freedom has finally died.


You forgot about the Russian Mafia state. Putin owns the the NRA, the GOP and plenty of Democrat candidates. It's been over for a long time. Now they don't have to hide it anymore.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


Coventry says: fark 'em.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The Enola Gay looks over; "hey guys, what's happening in this thread?"


And then remembers that they will always be second fiddle to the tokyo fire raids. Learn your damn history
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: powhound: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The fark is your problem? Nazi sympathizer?

Generally, the allies executed missions that were deemed necessary to destroy the Nazi grasp. Yes, that meant attacking places of potential civilian domain. Not unlike missions against the Japanese. And certainly not unlike missions the Axis powers launched against others. JFC it's sad I felt compelled to reply to that.

Even the Germans blame the Nazis for their own civilian deaths during the war. The St Nikolai (misspelled probably) museum in Hamburg is a memorial to the civilians killed in the Allied fire bombings of the city near the end of the war. They make it very clear they believe that was the only way to put an end to it, and squarely blame the Nazis for creating the conditions that required such action.


So it goes
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate Fakebook period.........
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy was probably a distant Drumft family member.
Very distant.
Real Drumft's aren't exactly known for warfighting.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Northern: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The Enola Gay looks over; "hey guys, what's happening in this thread?"

LeMay's firebombing campaign killed far, farrrrr more Japanese civilians than both atomic bombs combined.

As far as killing POWs goes the Allied troops weren't saints in the ETO.  But they won and get to write the history books.


The ETO also didn't have squads dedicated to execution. The Nazis did.  And ffs, the guy in the article was Waffen SS. That isn't German army. That is full believer Nazi Party fanatic who is also in a military unit.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Don't Troll Me Bro!: powhound: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The fark is your problem? Nazi sympathizer?

Generally, the allies executed missions that were deemed necessary to destroy the Nazi grasp. Yes, that meant attacking places of potential civilian domain. Not unlike missions against the Japanese. And certainly not unlike missions the Axis powers launched against others. JFC it's sad I felt compelled to reply to that.

Even the Germans blame the Nazis for their own civilian deaths during the war. The St Nikolai (misspelled probably) museum in Hamburg is a memorial to the civilians killed in the Allied fire bombings of the city near the end of the war. They make it very clear they believe that was the only way to put an end to it, and squarely blame the Nazis for creating the conditions that required such action.

So it goes


I still feel the main interpretation many people take from that book is the wrong one.

I don't think we're SUPPOSED to think Billy and the Tralfamadorians are correct. (Especially since the advice they give is either A) Useless, or B) *WRONG*. )
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A US soldier was separated from his unit., and eventually found another group. Sgt. Saunders tricked him into revealing who he really was. "Glad you could join us, but we're lost." "No problem, we go this way."
Saunders knew that was actually towards German lines.
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


Dude - nowhere near the same thing. Both were tragedies.

But one was a legitimate target, and the other was not.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Characteristics of Fascism" by Dr. Lawrence Britt

Dr. Britt, a political scientist, wrote an article about fascism that appeared in Free Inquiry magazine -- a journal of humanist thought. Dr. Britt studied the fascist regimes of Hitler (Germany), Mussolini (Italy), Franco (Spain), Suharto (Indonesia), and Pinochet (Chile). He found the regimes all had 14 things in common, and he calls these the identifying characteristics of fascism. The article is titled 'Fascism Anyone?', by Lawrence Britt, and appears in Free Inquiry's Spring 2003 issue on page 20.

The 14 characteristics are:

1. Powerful and Continuing Nationalism -- Fascist regimes tend to make constant use of patriotic mottos, slogans, symbols, songs, and other paraphernalia. Flags are seen everywhere, as are flag symbols on clothing and in public displays.

2. Disdain for the Recognition of Human Rights -- Because of fear of enemies and the need for security, the people in fascist regimes are persuaded that human rights can be ignored in certain cases because of "need." The people tend to 'look the other way' or even approve of torture, summary executions, assassinations, long incarcerations of prisoners, etc.

3. Identification of Enemies/Scapegoats as a Unifying Cause -- The people are rallied into a unifying patriotic frenzy over the need to eliminate a perceived common threat or foe: racial, ethnic, or religious minorities; liberals; communists; socialists, terrorists, etc.

4. Supremacy of the Military -- Even when there are widespread domestic problems, the military is given a disproportionate amount of government funding, and the domestic agenda is neglected. Soldiers and military service are glamorized.

5. Rampant Sexism -- The governments of fascist nations tend to be almost exclusively male-dominated. Under fascist regimes, traditional gender roles are made more rigid. Opposition to abortion is high, as is homophobia and anti-gay legislation and national policy.

6. Controlled Mass Media -- Sometimes the media is directly controlled by the government, but in other cases, the media is indirectly controlled by government regulation, or through sympathetic media spokespeople and executives. Censorship, especially in wartime, is very common.

7. Obsession with National Security -- Fear is used as a motivational tool by the government over the masses.
8. Religion and Government are Intertwined -- Governments in fascist nations tend to use the most common religion in the nation as a tool to manipulate public opinion. Religious rhetoric and terminology is common from government leaders, even when the major tenets of the religion are diametrically opposed to the government's policies or actions.

9. Corporate Power is Protected -- The industrial and business aristocracy of a fascist nation often are the ones who put the government leaders into power, creating a mutually beneficial business/government relationship and power elite.

10. Labor Power is Suppressed -- Because the organizing power of labor is the only real threat to a fascist government, labor unions are either eliminated entirely or are severely suppressed.

11. Disdain for Intellectuals and the Arts -- Fascist nations tend to promote and tolerate open hostility to higher education and academia. It is not uncommon for professors and other academics to be censored or even arrested. Free-expression in the arts is openly attacked, and governments often refuse to fund the arts.

12. Obsession with Crime and Punishment -- Under fascist regimes, the police are given almost limitless power to enforce laws. The people are often willing to overlook police abuses, and even forego civil liberties, in the name of patriotism. There is often a national police force with virtually unlimited power in fascist nations.

13. Rampant Cronyism and Corruption -- Fascist regimes are almost always governed by groups of friends and associates who appoint each other to government positions, and who use governmental power and authority to protect their friends from accountability. It is not uncommon in fascist regimes for national resources and even treasures to be appropriated or even outright stolen by government leaders.

14. Fraudulent Elections -- Sometimes elections in fascist nations are a complete sham. Other times elections are manipulated by smear campaigns against (or even the assassination of) opposition candidates, the use of legislation to control voting numbers or political district boundaries, and the manipulation of the media. Fascist nations also typically use their judiciaries to manipulate or control elections.

https://vocal.media/theSwamp/the-four​t​een-points-of-fascism-and-our-presiden​t
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: 14. Fraudulent Elections -- Sometimes elections in fascist nations are a complete sham. Other times elections are manipulated by smear campaigns against (or even the assassination of) opposition candidates, the use of legislation to control voting numbers or political district boundaries, and the manipulation of the media. Fascist nations also typically use their judiciaries to manipulate or control elections.


And next year, we get to find out if we've truly fallen into fascism completely.

Of course, as I said in another thread, the reasoning for why McConnell has been trying to fill vacant federal judgeships at light speed is probably due to having the courts in their pocket prior to the elections.  If the courts are able to side with the Republicans, they're guaranteed to stay in power for a very long time.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


Yup.  Simple as.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You got a problem with that?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

Coventry says: fark 'em.


This.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

orbister: CrazyCurt: What's really obnoxious is getting the Dresden whine from both the far-right Nazi sympathizers and the far-left peace in our time Chamberlain bunch. Stupidity does tend towards the extremes.

When the Nazis bombed Guernica there was, rightly, international outrage at the killing of around 1,000 civilians. Seven or eight years later mass murder of civilians - an order of magnitude more each time - was routine for the good guys.

Meanwhile, Fark thinks that the murder of 85 American troops is more worthy of outrage than the murder of 6 million Jews.


Ok nazi sympathizer
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NEDM: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

Yup.  Simple as.

[Fark user image image 850x400]

You got a problem with that?


Moar this.

The bully with the glass jaw shouldn't cry when he gets punched in the face.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Based on the response by the Airborne, it seems like they had a storyline set up to run for a few days.
Maybe:
Day 1: Introduce the bad guy, but make him seem semi-noble.
Day 2: Introduce the good guys.
Day 3: Send the bad guy in and show that he's actually bad.
Day 4: Watch him get his clock cleaned.
Day 5: Celebrate

But there was no context or indication of this plan. So all we have from them is "Yay, Nazi!"
 
NEDM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?


Oh, and one other thing.  Slight detail, very minor.  As it turns out, Dresden was a major transport corridor, had numerous war factories, AND was one of the staunchest Nazi supporting cities outside of Prussia.  They were not only a legitimate military target, they earned that bombing.


On a related note to that and this thread, the Air Force Times did an article on Dresden.  They took the Nazi line about how awful it was. Absolutely farking disgusting.
 
links136
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

powhound: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

The fark is your problem? Nazi sympathizer?

Generally, the allies executed missions that were deemed necessary to destroy the Nazi grasp. Yes, that meant attacking places of potential civilian domain. Not unlike missions against the Japanese. And certainly not unlike missions the Axis powers launched against others. JFC it's sad I felt compelled to reply to that.


Americans have been pretty shiatty like most countries.  It's really hard to compare anything to the shiat going on in the experiment labs removing organs without any pain killers by both the Germans AND Japanese during that time.

So naturally when say, the German, Japanese or Vietnamese are torturing and castrating American POW's, things get a little dirty and personal to say the least.  I'm not sure what a bunch of probably poor drafted young Americans have to do with corporate greed but by god to the poor end up paying for it.

Welcome to war.  It's a super super huge farking mess, try regulating that shiat.  If your not having a mental breakdown walking into Ed Gein's house or something amongst those lines.  And if you are, you might just burn down the whole farking thing, which takes the city with it I assume.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nazis in the Army, rapture evangelicals in the Air Force, Marines in the Marines...I have no doubt what direction this country is headed.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My Dad fought in WWII. On one hand I wish he and his brethren were still alive to combat the NAZI narrative. On the other hand, I'm glad he isn't alive to see it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NEDM: orbister: The man who oversaw the murder of 85 enemy POWs in Malmedy was a war criminal but the men who oversaw the burning to death of 25,000 enemy civilians in Dresden were heroes, right?

Oh, and one other thing.  Slight detail, very minor.  As it turns out, Dresden was a major transport corridor, had numerous war factories, AND was one of the staunchest Nazi supporting cities outside of Prussia.  They were not only a legitimate military target, they earned that bombing.


On a related note to that and this thread, the Air Force Times did an article on Dresden.  They took the Nazi line about how awful it was. Absolutely farking disgusting.


It's an odd article because the author's other works don't point to him carrying that viewpoint (that I can find)
https://www.businessinsider.com/autho​r​/christopher-woody
 
NEDM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It's an odd article because the author's other works don't point to him carrying that viewpoint (that I can find)
https://www.businessinsider.com/author​/christopher-woody


On second glance, it seems like he genuinely thinks it was a tragedy of the Allies going too far, and isn't like Goering crying crocodile tears.  I may have been too hasty.
 
