(The Drive)   If you think you've had a bad day, just take a look at this person's accomplishments: Destroying $150k+ of cars en route to a dealership. Yes, that's just two Mustangs   (thedrive.com) divider line
21
Baradium
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Insurance generally requires pre-delivery vehicles like that be crushed, sad fate for those cars.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That red thing under the trees is the driver's puckered a$$hole.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one of them is a sad loss. The other has a hideous color.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "Ca$h" for 150,000 "Alex"..........
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another professional driver.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mustangs?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo, youre saying that we should NOT be using pickup trucks and their shiatty trailers to move 2 cars in a top heavy manner


Huh........
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mustangs are still unable to take a curve even when strapped on a trailer.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mustangs are still unable to take a curve even when strapped on a trailer.


Hell, they can't even go in a straight goddamn line.

EPIC MUSTANG FAILS COMPILATION
Youtube MhyLAHiNW9g
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Literally Found On Road Dead
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mustangs are still unable to take a curve even when strapped on a trailer.

Hell, they can't even go in a straight goddamn line.

[YouTube video: EPIC MUSTANG FAILS COMPILATION]


Nearly every one of those fails would have happened if they had a decent limited slip differential and a real sports car
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*would have never happened.


Dammit. Fail.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The crash closed all northbound lanes on I-75 for hours today as authorities called in a special lift rig to right the trailer without damaging the Shelby GT500s any further.

Surely, we all would get this treatment should our vehicles crash on the highway. Who cares about inconveniencing a section of a city?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tuxq: *would have never happened.


Dammit. Fail.


Not to mention that they're built so 2/3 of the chassis weight is on the front wheels.
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost....
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tuxq: Deathfrogg: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mustangs are still unable to take a curve even when strapped on a trailer.

Hell, they can't even go in a straight goddamn line.

[YouTube video: EPIC MUSTANG FAILS COMPILATION]

Nearly every one of those fails would have happened if they had a decent limited slip differential and a real sports car


That and anyone with any level of driving experience can go into a dealership and buy a muscle car with an insane amount of horsepower...  That coupled with the fact that mustang is the best selling muscle car means that you will see more mustang fails than any other.  Or you can blame all mustangs for a driver problem.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mustangs are still unable to take a curve even when strapped on a trailer.

Hell, they can't even go in a straight goddamn line.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhyLAHiN​W9g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


They can't even park.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Deathfrogg: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mustangs are still unable to take a curve even when strapped on a trailer.

Hell, they can't even go in a straight goddamn line.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhyLAHiN​W9g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

They can't even park.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


If its on the sidewalk you can walk on it
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The crash closed all northbound lanes on I-75 for hours today as authorities called in a special lift rig to right the trailer without damaging the Shelby GT500s any further.

Surely, we all would get this treatment should our vehicles crash on the highway. Who cares about inconveniencing a section of a city?


Yes, actually.  That's why non-fatal crashes can take hours to clear.  Unless something is being a direct hazard to human life, they will generally try to right tipped over cargo vehicles with as light touch as possible to avoid damaging the cargo any more than it was.  The authorities are not in the business of damaging vehicles and cargo further to clear an accident quicker; if they was the case they'd just use a bulldozer.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NOOOOOO!
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NEDM: holdmybones: The crash closed all northbound lanes on I-75 for hours today as authorities called in a special lift rig to right the trailer without damaging the Shelby GT500s any further.

Surely, we all would get this treatment should our vehicles crash on the highway. Who cares about inconveniencing a section of a city?

Yes, actually.  That's why non-fatal crashes can take hours to clear.  Unless something is being a direct hazard to human life, they will generally try to right tipped over cargo vehicles with as light touch as possible to avoid damaging the cargo any more than it was.  The authorities are not in the business of damaging vehicles and cargo further to clear an accident quicker; if they was the case they'd just use a bulldozer.


If that's the case, I concede I'm wrong. The article phrased it to seem like an effort was made specifically not to damage these expensive vehicles. Otherwise, why mention the special equipment and that they took extra care?
 
