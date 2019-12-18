 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   You can add flying with a pet opossum to the list of things that will get you kicked off a JetBlue flight   (fox7austin.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Transportation Security Administration, Transportation in the United States, Gerald Tautenhahn, recent JetBlue flight, Opossum, Federal Air Marshal Service, San Francisco International Airport, pet opossum  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 4:31 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he hadn't flown with the opossum before, I'd have less sympathy for him. Since he (says he) cleared it with both the DOT and JetBlue, and flew with the opossum already, the airline seems to be at fault.

That said what possessed him to think that a goddamn opossum would be a good pet??
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman's Soulmate Is A Possum - KRICKET | The Dodo Soulmates
Youtube PXWRbRh36sI
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I call the big one 'Bitey'.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: If he hadn't flown with the opossum before, I'd have less sympathy for him. Since he (says he) cleared it with both the DOT and JetBlue, and flew with the opossum already, the airline seems to be at fault.

That said what possessed him to think that a goddamn opossum would be a good pet??


What makes you think it's not a great pet?  The video showed a little girl smiling and giggling with the opossum in her lap.

Perhaps I'm biased.  I love opossums.  Had one in my yard for a while that liked dry cat food.  I really wanted to give it skrtiches but I'm not dumb enough to try to pet one.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught one in a trap once cot ready to relocate it to another part of my woods.......it snarled at me just I gonna open the trap...... So I dropped it in to the ocean.

I didn't swim so well either.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the customer's return trip, our crewmembers in Austin witnessed the opossum come out of its carrier and saw that it was not a cat or dog.

If only there was a way this could have been prevented.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: What makes you think it's not a great pet?


NotThatGuyAgain: but I'm not dumb enough to try to pet one.


Really?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Possums are fine but O'possums are always getting drunk and getting into fights. It's just not a good idea to let them on flights.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnphantom: NotThatGuyAgain: What makes you think it's not a great pet?

NotThatGuyAgain: but I'm not dumb enough to try to pet one.

Really?


Those do not contradict. I wouldn't try and pet a random stray/wild animal, but I have no problem giving attention to the same kind of animal as a pet in someone's house.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DerAppie: johnphantom: NotThatGuyAgain: What makes you think it's not a great pet?

NotThatGuyAgain: but I'm not dumb enough to try to pet one.

Really?

Those do not contradict. I wouldn't try and pet a random stray/wild animal, but I have no problem giving attention to the same kind of animal as a pet in someone's house.


They are not domesticated animals, they are wild animals even if you have them from a baby.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report