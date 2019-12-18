 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Legal expert on sex offenders turns out to allegedly be an expert sex offender   (abc15.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I got nothing funny to say here. Hang the bastiche high...a little higher even for scoping in on kids who'd already been abused and scouting the terrain for his friends...
 
Gleeman
‘’ 11 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Kurt Dumby.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Gleeman: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 639x428]


He who smelt it, felt it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 11 hours ago  
One of us
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 hours ago  
a report co-authored by Dr. Bumby on changes he is recommending regarding who administers polygraphs to juveniles

Polygraphs don't work so any recommendation that anyone administer them proves he is a moron.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They say to do what you love!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: a report co-authored by Dr. Bumby on changes he is recommending regarding who administers polygraphs to juveniles

Polygraphs don't work so any recommendation that anyone administer them proves he is a moron.


I regret that I have but one smart to give to this post.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CarnySaur: They say to do what you love!


I would, but that restraining order Betty White took against me is pretty ironclad.
 
GungFu
‘’ 11 hours ago  
An expert sex offender is one you don't know about.

They could be under your bed. Right now. Waiting for you to sleep. Or they could be trying on your Snoopy underwear as your read this. Waiting for you to sleep. Happy dreams.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: One of us
[Fark user image image 425x279]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This calls for an Xzibit meme!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Do people not understand how research works?!!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Dr. Bumby's recommended changes still need to be officially adopted."

Well you don't want to molest the baby in the bath water.

/That's the phrase, right?
//Pretty sure it is.
///Nailed it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So Arizona thinks polygraph testing is legit? This is what happens when a bunch of old, brain-addled old farts move to a state, I guess.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Polygraphs are real. And by real I mean they exist.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: So Arizona thinks polygraph testing is legit?


Oh, it's a bunch of states. You can't admit it in court (unless stipulated as in some states), but they'll use it on sex offenders. They'll use it to deny parole, revoke parole, etc.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: a report co-authored by Dr. Bumby on changes he is recommending regarding who administers polygraphs to juveniles

Polygraphs don't work so any recommendation that anyone administer them proves he is a moron.


Given that the recommendation is that they be restricted from "probation officers and treatment providers" using them, it should probably be accepted or at least looked at carefully, lest it appear 30-year old charges are being pulled up by some with a strong interest in continuing to use their "tool".
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: CordycepsInYourBrain: So Arizona thinks polygraph testing is legit?

Oh, it's a bunch of states. You can't admit it in court (unless stipulated as in some states), but they'll use it on sex offenders. They'll use it to deny parole, revoke parole, etc.


They'll use it on anyone dumb enough to agree to take one.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 hours ago  

SwiftFox: Given that the recommendation is that they be restricted from "probation officers and treatment providers" using them, it should probably be accepted or at least looked at carefully, lest it appear 30-year old charges are being pulled up by some with a strong interest in continuing to use their "tool".


100% of polygraph examiners have a strong interest in continuing use of their "tool." It's a huge circle-jerk where they are the only people who insist they work.

A quick glance at Arizona reveals there is no state regulation on polygraph exams. Not that it matters much, by my state has regulations for minimum education requirements and required licensing, etc. Also a list of questions that are off limits for most things (sexual practices, religion, etc.). It's still a bunch of hocus pocus and states shouldn't be regulating it... they should be banning it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Callous: They'll use it on anyone dumb enough to agree to take one.


Exactly.

For criminal investigation purposes, anyone offered the chance to take a polygraph to "clear things up" should immediately know that police have nothing and decline on the spot. A prosecutor offering a "last chance" before trial is someone with a case on shaky ground and declining to play their game usually gets charges dismissed.

If you agree to their nonsense just know that they will never "pass" you. They'll use their own examiner to rig it to squeeze you some more.
 
orezona
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Goddamnit, Arizona.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Do people not understand how research works?!!


Found Pete Townsend's Fark handle.
 
soakitincider
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why is six afraid of seven? Because seven is a six offender!
 
skinink
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CarnySaur: They say to do what you love!


And love the one you're with!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why is it that people with certain, sexually-suggestive names tend to get arrested for these sorts of shenanigans? :P

One would think that with a name like "Bumby", "Spitzer", or "Weiner"...
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Spego: [Fark user image image 600x338]


OMG he's the living stereotype of "what a pedo might look like."
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fanatical crusader against "x" found guilty of doing "x".

News at 11.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 9 hours ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Resident Muslim: Do people not understand how research works?!!

Found Pete Townsend's Fark handle.


:)
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Spego: [Fark user image image 600x338]


Is that a young Dennis Franz?

/kidding
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Debby Harry?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 hours ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: Spego: [Fark user image image 600x338]

OMG he's the living stereotype of "what a pedo might look like."


Or a Repuglican politician.

On the other hand, he's now fully qualified to become a Catholic priest.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Doc was getting his "Jollys" while.......ewwwwwww!!!!
 
morg
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: a report co-authored by Dr. Bumby on changes he is recommending regarding who administers polygraphs to juveniles

Polygraphs don't work so any recommendation that anyone administer them proves he is a moron.


But if we don't regulate phrenology it can be used improperly.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Do people not understand how research works?!!


Uh, I don't think this guy's methods would be approved by the Institutional Review Board...
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
