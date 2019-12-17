 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Who knew that scientific instruments that have secret source code, operated by high school graduates, using home brewed calibration standards may be inaccurate even though the results can send you to jail?   (nytimes.com) divider line
27
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The obvious tag was busy getting fingerprinted and trying to get a hold of its lawyer at 1:45 am.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's a wild ride of a headline.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Headline is very complicated and I don't understand it after reading it several times so if you could please provide an executive summary that I can read and hopefully understand so I can make an appropriate humorous and witty comment that people will find amusing.
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Headline is very complicated and I don't understand it after reading it several times so if you could please provide an executive summary that I can read and hopefully understand so I can make an appropriate humorous and witty comment that people will find amusing.


Breathalyzers are bullshiat
 
Geralt
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'll volunteer to calibrate them! *hic*
 
Shazam999
‘’ 7 hours ago  
if (dayOfWeek == DayOfWeek.Friday)
return result * 1.5;
 
vinn01
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The law is in BAC (blood alcohol), but the machines don't measure BAC.  The machines attempt to convert a volume of vapor from the lungs into a BAC number.  It's not an exact science, and never was.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Headline is very complicated and I don't understand it after reading it several times so if you could please provide an executive summary that I can read and hopefully understand so I can make an appropriate humorous and witty comment that people will find amusing.


The executive summary is apparently behind a paywall.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well duh. Breathalyzers don't exist to make the roads safer, though that is a beneficial side-effects in some instances.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The police force, attorneys general, prosecuting attorneys, defense attorneys... Criminals...
 
flynn80
‘’ 7 hours ago  
M.A.D.D. is an organized crime against humanity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Duh.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 hours ago  

flynn80: M.A.D.D. is an organized crime against humanity.


But why is Dyslexic Drunks Against Mothers against humanity?
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I got off of 3 speeding tickets back in the day when they used radar. A little known fact is that the gun needs to be calibrated before each and every shift - which never happened.  When subpoenaing the logs and presenting the evidence to the court my cases were dismissed.  Then the bastards went to Laser - no need for daily calibration - yet I have never had a ticket since.  Keep that in mind, not all police forces advanced to that tech.  If pulled over ask.
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 hours ago  
fk pigs......sorry just fk pigs.
 
sml156
‘’ 6 hours ago  

flynn80: M.A.D.D. is an organized crime against humanity.

M.A.D.D: Mothers Against Drunk Dads
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Breathalyzers have to be constantly calibrated and tested.  Do not get me wrong, the police constantly do this, and in most states an outside expert comes in and verifies that the local PD did not screw this up, I want to say monthly.

Even then, you have to be observed closely prior to the test to assure that you have not belched or vomited for more than 30 minutes before the test.   If you do either the countdown starts again, which is good news if you are just barely on the edge of legally intoxicated and fine to drive, though intentionally doing this repeatedly will get you a refusal, which is not good if you could beat the test.

A breathalyzer at a bar or a home is a toy, likely to be miscalibrated by a great deal.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sml156: flynn80: M.A.D.D. is an organized crime against humanity.

M.A.D.D: Mothers Against Drunk Dads


Seriously, people with their knickers in a twist about M.A.D.D. come off as  the sort of people who think they are the best driver on the road/smartest person in the room.

99.99% of the time these people are wrong, and cause problems for tjose around them.

/"I'm safer when I drive buzzed."
 
LindenFark
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: sml156: flynn80: M.A.D.D. is an organized crime against humanity.

M.A.D.D: Mothers Against Drunk Dads

Seriously, people with their knickers in a twist about M.A.D.D. come off as  the sort of people who think they are the best driver on the road/smartest person in the room.

99.99% of the time these people are wrong, and cause problems for tjose around them.

/"I'm safer when I drive buzzed."


Perhaps they come off that way to you because you are uninformed. M.A.D.D. has morphed into a prohibitionist organization trying to ban all drinking, independent of driving. That's not according to me, but to the original founder.

I rarely drink, never drink and drive, and am not a Libertarian. I wouldn't even have a problem with an up front prohibition organization. I do a have a problem with people that are deceitful about their agenda, especially when they rely on "think of the children!" as a strategy of emotional manipulation.
 
JoshuaShrubbery
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vinn01: The law is in BAC (blood alcohol), but the machines don't measure BAC.  The machines attempt to convert a volume of vapor from the lungs into a BAC number.  It's not an exact science, and never was.


But it makes MADD happy I guess?

I had a friend who had a portable meter. One day, having absolutely zero alcohol in my system, I blew a .30. Either I am a human bio-still, or the machine is garbage. I suspect the latter.

/I did it three times just to be sure. .30 was the floor of the values. Highest was .35.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is good news for all you drunks that like to drive.
 
Kooj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Standard Field Sobriety Tests involve similar bad science. One of the "validation studies" claimed the SFSTs are 90% accurate regarding over/under .08 BAC. But the study's own data showed they had false positive rate of 29%.

But it's actually worse than that. The raw SFST data is available, and from that it's clear the study actually reported how well the final decision by the officer - not the SFST - compared with a test. The SFST itself, as implemented by the officers, had a 71% false positive rate! But many officers rejected the SFST conclusion.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last I heard, there is a whole cottage industry of lawyers who specialize in destroying breathalyzer evidence in court.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kooj: The Standard Field Sobriety Tests involve similar bad science. One of the "validation studies" claimed the SFSTs are 90% accurate regarding over/under .08 BAC. But the study's own data showed they had false positive rate of 29%.

But it's actually worse than that. The raw SFST data is available, and from that it's clear the study actually reported how well the final decision by the officer - not the SFST - compared with a test. The SFST itself, as implemented by the officers, had a 71% false positive rate! But many officers rejected the SFST conclusion.


Always insist on a blood draw.  At least in my state, you can refuse to take a breathalyzer with no legal consequences but you can't refuse both a breathalyzer and a blood test.  The blood test is an actual direct measurement of BAC, unlike the breathalyzer.
 
calufrax
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JoshuaShrubbery: vinn01: The law is in BAC (blood alcohol), but the machines don't measure BAC.  The machines attempt to convert a volume of vapor from the lungs into a BAC number.  It's not an exact science, and never was.

But it makes MADD happy I guess?

I had a friend who had a portable meter. One day, having absolutely zero alcohol in my system, I blew a .30. Either I am a human bio-still, or the machine is garbage. I suspect the latter.

/I did it three times just to be sure. .30 was the floor of the values. Highest was .35.


I worked retail at a place that sold alcohol breath testers, company branded but manufactured in China, the paperwork in there mentioned that they could be calibrated... I so suggested to a customer (who ran a small transport firm, iirc) that he ask me to ask head office how/where/etc they could be calibrated.

Head office very quickly sent an email out to all stores advising that we were to black out that bit of the paperwork.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: sml156: flynn80: M.A.D.D. is an organized crime against humanity.

M.A.D.D: Mothers Against Drunk Dads

Seriously, people with their knickers in a twist about M.A.D.D. come off as  the sort of people who think they are the best driver on the road/smartest person in the room.

99.99% of the time these people are wrong, and cause problems for tjose around them.

/"I'm safer when I drive buzzed."


Or maybe drinking and driving isn't as big an issue as people make it out to be.  According to the national institute of highway safety alcohol is only a factor in something like 4% of accidents.  Also of the 111 million people that self-reported driving while intoxicated, only 1 million people got arrested for it.  That's less than 1% of people who drink and drive and of that 1% even less are involved in accidents.   I'm not saying it's ok to drink and drive but the numbers don't really show an epidemic...

\but think of the childrens!
 
Dumahim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would you prefer non high school graduates do it?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Report