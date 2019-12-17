 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Architecture kills Architect   (nypost.com)
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Everything Trump touches...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"It's a lot of people that walk around here and it's crazy that you could be just walking and something fall out the skirt and hit you over the head"

Perhaps reinforced hosiery is the solution.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: "It's a lot of people that walk around here and it's crazy that you could be just walking and something fall out the skirt and hit you over the head"

Perhaps reinforced hosiery is the solution.


They should tie it off with the string...
 
camarugala
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Angela should have just been content being a beet farmer with Dwight.
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it time for Architect Sketch???
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Secret Master of All Flatulence: Is it time for Architect Sketch???


I can't get the mobile version to load the sketch.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: LordOfThePings: "It's a lot of people that walk around here and it's crazy that you could be just walking and something fall out the skirt and hit you over the head"

Perhaps reinforced hosiery is the solution.

They should tie it off with the string...


A gaff is the proper solution according to the Internet.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Such a glowing obituary for this woman. It reads like any little town newspaper obit. When you pull down the facade of big city-ness, we're all still the same provincial people, the world over.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

maddog2030: Everything Trump touches...


And then the murders began.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If it were a building she designed, I would say skin in the game, good. But random pieces of masonry falling off buildings are a bad thing. A couple of towers near my home had that problem and it makes you aware of just how flimsy a marble facade is--nobody builds in solid masonry any more. It's all thin showy veneer on the same old steel (or aluminium) frames, with tonnes of glass. 911 made me look differently at buildings. They are so fragile when you throw 800,000 pounds at them, with lots of fuel.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

doomjesse: Mr. Shabooboo: LordOfThePings: "It's a lot of people that walk around here and it's crazy that you could be just walking and something fall out the skirt and hit you over the head"

Perhaps reinforced hosiery is the solution.

They should tie it off with the string...

A gaff is the proper solution according to the Internet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
filmreviewsbyjhamlet.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

She was truly in spire'd.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think NYC has an inspection regime for all multistory buildings with masonry cladding to keep this kind of thing from happening. Apparently didn't work in this case.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martin The Mess
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine how the Trumpers would react if, instead of an Architect who'd worked on multiple buildings for Trump who suddenly dies in an irony-heavy freak accident, it was someone equally tangentially connected to the Obamas or Clintons.  They'd still be spinning conspiracy theories of murder to keep dark secrets hidden a decade or two later.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gone but not forgotten...
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pavement - Grave Architecture
Youtube SgTx50A9Y9Q
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Architects may come  and architects may go....
 
