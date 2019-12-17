 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Porch pirates in the DC area realize they can get more packages in less time if they just steal the whole package truck   (wusa9.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hell, just back your truck up to the warehouse. With the right barcode on it, some robot assisted minimum-wage worker will load it for you.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Doesn't that make them truck pirates?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I shocked that no one has tried to jack a 18 wheeler full of AMJs.
 
crinz83
‘’ 6 hours ago  
considering the time of year, i'll bet they snag at least a couple of those singing fish
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These people are about as low as your average child porn collector.  In that they should be hung in the town square at noon.  Farking thieves man. Total scum to whom I wish horrible things happen to.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Trump campaign promise to streamline business by eliminating middlemen and other unnecessary steps that interfere with US entrepreneurial profits.

/Plus he wanted to make sure Baron had gifts. The very best gifts.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badafuco: These people are about as low as your average child porn collector.  In that they should be hung in the town square at noon.  Farking thieves man. Total scum to whom I wish horrible things happen to.


Well, I'd rather child porn collectors were hanged in the town square, regardless of their penis size.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Badafuco: These people are about as low as your average child porn collector.  In that they should be hung in the town square at noon.  Farking thieves man. Total scum to whom I wish horrible things happen to.

Well, I'd rather child porn collectors were hanged in the town square, regardless of their penis size.


Lol. Dammit, and I know it's hanged too.
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Y'know, I guess I don't mind that as much. If a package is stolen between scans, at least it shows in the tracking info that something happened. I'm assuming the drivers might have a problem with that, though.
 
groppet
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Security picture of the group.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badafuco: These people are about as low as your average child porn collector.  In that they should be hung in the town square at noon.  Farking thieves man. Total scum to whom I wish horrible things happen to.


Nah dude. These are just economically disadvantaged folks redistributing wealth from a soulless billion dollar corporation.

Unless they steal YOUR package.....
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I shocked that no one has tried to jack a 18 wheeler full of AMJs.


Ok, I'm ig'nant. What are AMJs?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So stagecoach robberies are back in fashion?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's easier than working for a living.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You might know who we are, but we KNOW who you are.
 
