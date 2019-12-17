 Skip to content
(Valdosta Daily Times)   Dear Warden, You were right. Salvation lies within   (valdostadailytimes.com) divider line
Sandelaphon
‘’ 8 hours ago  
fat_free
‘’ 8 hours ago  
fark, who farking cares if an inmate gets meth while locked up? They're not bugging anyone on the outside, not gonna steal shiat, who knows, maybe they'll O.D.

Give 'em the goddam drugs!
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How'd he get those again???
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Sandelaphon: [lisparc.files.wordpress.com image 700x392]


ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 7 hours ago  
corn-bread
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Exum said inmates could either eat the Bible pages or roll them up and smoke them to get their meth "fix."

Most creative use for the Bible I've heard today.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 6 hours ago  
IhavenoideatothisdaywhatthosetwoItalia​nladiesweresingingabouttruthisIdon'twa​nnaknowIwouldliketothinktheyweresingin​gaboutmeth
 
Madaynun
‘’ 6 hours ago  
3 faces that look like the results of a photoshop contest.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fat_free: fark, who farking cares if an inmate gets meth while locked up? They're not bugging anyone on the outside, not gonna steal shiat, who knows, maybe they'll O.D.

Give 'em the goddam drugs!


If you don't limit it to only drugs the guards smuggle in, our brave correctional officers aren't making that extra money
 
