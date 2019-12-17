 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   Remember that New York woman whose 16-year-old daughter was "kidnapped" in front of her? Well, there's a reason the word "kidnapped" is in quotation marks   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Family, Manhattan, Karol Sanchez, The Police, Blurry surveillance video, Mother, surveillance video, English-language films  
•       •       •

2111 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 10:30 PM (9 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Those are quotes, not parentheses.  Is a parenthesis the paper your mom wrote to get her doctor's degree?
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Quote marks. Or for subby, kwote marks.
 
sotua
‘’ 9 hours ago  

h2ogate: Those are quotes, not parentheses.  Is a parenthesis the paper your mom wrote to get her doctor's degree?


Subby,you dolt!
 
kkinnison
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Funny the number of people who thanked god when she was found
 
deffuse
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Done in one, two, eerrr, three
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kkinnison: Funny the number of people who thanked god when she was (found)


fixt.
 
morg
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She was sad and sad spelled backwards is das ... not a good reason to stage a kidnapping.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Headline - "it's also the reason she's in jail"

TFA - "No charges have been filed at this time"
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And No subby, I've never heard of her. But then she's black so of course not news worthy.
 
Geralt
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Justina Smollett
 
dbirchall
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wait, let me make sure I got this: a 16-year-old girl acted out in a dramatic way?
You don't say!
 
Popular Opinion
‘’ 7 hours ago  
just sad.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sanchez suddenly showed back up at the scene and turned herself into police as stunned people on the street watched.

I bet they were stunned indeed, that's quite a transformation
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This story had NOPE written all over it from the get go.

Good work Lou.......for once.  Geez.
 
SuperLorie
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mama would be my ass and ground me for life if I pulled some shiat like this.
 
SuperLorie
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*beat
 
LindenFark
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let also pile on subby's terribly grammar that suggests that it was the mother that is in trouble with the law.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, the subject of your headline is "the New York woman", so when you use the pronoun "she" later on, it would refer to her, not her daughter.

The daughter staged it, not the mother.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We was at the pole over there, looking at her picture, and we walked up the block, she was crossing the street to to the the cop car, and I was like 'Yo, that's her right there,'" said Tommy Feliciano.

That's exactly what I imagined a guy named Tommy Feliciano would say. Here's what I imagine he looks like:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report