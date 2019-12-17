 Skip to content
Florida man drinks two bottles of adult beverage after train hits his car. Who wouldn't?
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It will probably work. They didn't charge him with leaving the scene (according to the article) which has the same penalty as a DUI crash. They changed the law to make the punishment for either one equivalent in the hope that fewer drunks would flee crashes.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No evidence that he was drunk while driving (even though it seems very likely).
 
Spectrum
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He also said his wife was Morgan Fairchild.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Spectrum: He also said his wife was Morgan Fairchild.


Who he's slept with.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I guess they can leave it up to a jury
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's the story and any lawyer would tell you to stick to it!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I mean, what are they thinking, he was so drunk, the train hit his car?
 
jefferator
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why not just go home and say - "someone stole my car?"

Because that wouldn't fly either.
 
zez
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How do people get stuck on train tracks in modern times?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

zez: How do people get stuck on train tracks in modern times?


They don't.  They get stuck in gears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

zez: How do people get stuck on train tracks in modern times?


Apparently by being drunk.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What were the liquor bottles made out of? Adamantium?
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

zez: How do people get stuck on train tracks in modern times?


Lots of ways. For sober people, the most common methods are...

- High centering; usually, with something like a very long truck or limo which is relatively low to the ground and the rear wheel is unable to clear the hump before the middle section snags it. This is less common nowadays with adjustable air suspension available on most vehicles which would be affected by this, but it does happen. Obama's limo famously got stuck this way in Ireland in 2011. These vehicles are generally pretty specialized and not something your average drunkard would probably be tooling around in.

- The vehicle actually breaks down or has some other mechanical problem while crossing the tracks. This most often happens while it was waiting for a train to pass and overheats while idling, or it shuts off at low speeds or slips out of gear into neutral and is difficult to get back into gear.

- Someone is trying to go around the crossing arms and due to a gap in the covering between the rails (which usually is just bumpy but otherwise not a problem if crossing perpendicularly) their wheel gets stuck or they find themselves unable to turn back to go around the other arm. *This* is the most common reason that people get hit fatally by trains, assuming that they didn't simply miscalculate the speed of the train. While trying to get their car unstuck for even 10 seconds, people get distracted and fail to notice the huge locomotive bearing down on them. Wham.

For drunk people, the last two could still easily apply...but I'd assume they just fail to realize they're not on a road and turn left or right, driving out onto the rails.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 5 hours ago  

khatores: zez: How do people get stuck on train tracks in modern times?

Lots of ways. For sober people, the most common methods are...

- High centering; usually, with something like a very long truck or limo which is relatively low to the ground and the rear wheel is unable to clear the hump before the middle section snags it. This is less common nowadays with adjustable air suspension available on most vehicles which would be affected by this, but it does happen. Obama's limo famously got stuck this way in Ireland in 2011. These vehicles are generally pretty specialized and not something your average drunkard would probably be tooling around in.

- The vehicle actually breaks down or has some other mechanical problem while crossing the tracks. This most often happens while it was waiting for a train to pass and overheats while idling, or it shuts off at low speeds or slips out of gear into neutral and is difficult to get back into gear.

- Someone is trying to go around the crossing arms and due to a gap in the covering between the rails (which usually is just bumpy but otherwise not a problem if crossing perpendicularly) their wheel gets stuck or they find themselves unable to turn back to go around the other arm. *This* is the most common reason that people get hit fatally by trains, assuming that they didn't simply miscalculate the speed of the train. While trying to get their car unstuck for even 10 seconds, people get distracted and fail to notice the huge locomotive bearing down on them. Wham.

For drunk people, the last two could still easily apply...but I'd assume they just fail to realize they're not on a road and turn left or right, driving out onto the rails.


A few days ago, my city just had a stone-cold sober moron turn onto the tracks, in broad daylight, at the tail end of rush hour. Yes, there's a pair of tracks and parallel roads on each side, but come on. You should lose your license for that level of inattentiveness just as if it was a DUI.

My dad, king of the beaters, did #3 way back when. I only knew because I overheard a phone conversation with someone else, where he mentioned that all of the Christmas presents were in it and it just flat out died as it tilted up. Naturally, instead of banging on the nearest door, he ran the whole four blocks home and banged on his neighbor's door to come help.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

foxyshadis: My dad, king of the beaters, did #3 way back when. I only knew because I overheard a phone conversation with someone else, where he mentioned that all of the Christmas presents were in it and it just flat out died as it tilted up. Naturally, instead of banging on the nearest door, he ran the whole four blocks home and banged on his neighbor's door to come help.


Well you can't leave us hanging there. What happened to the car? Did he get it off the tracks or was it destroyed by a speeding locomotive? How did they get it off the tracks? What kind of car was it? Details! It's a hilarious story.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wyatt tried to flag down the train's engineer, but when he realized the locomotive wasn't going to stop, he got out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit."

By the time the engineer can see a drunk flailing their arms in a car, yeah, it's too late to stop for the car.
 
Insain2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Car vs train.......never a good outcome!!!
 
