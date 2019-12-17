 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Festivus: Readers from around the world share top complaints of 2019 for 'Seinfeld' holiday   (tampabay.com)
17
    More: News, Donald Trump, Pay It Forward, people's minds, dog parks, good way, Old people, cat cafe, legendary traffic problems  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My complaint? Festivus isn't until the 23rd.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i got a lot of problems with you guys
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Grievances.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Do we really need a TV commercial about ED with men holding curved carrots not pointing in the correct direction?

Any direction is the correct direction if you're brave enough
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yama hama
 
Oreminer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Farkers who can't leave the Pol tab content in the Pol tab.
 
chawco
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yesterday, at a festivus party, we engaged in feats of strength.

I lost one, tied another, and was victorious on the 3rd.

I am upset with you guys that I didn't have in them all.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Oreminer: Farkers who can't leave the Pol tab content in the Pol tab.


Yeah, well Trump/Pelosi (choose as appropriate) can't leave the Pol tab in the Pol tab!
 
xitnode
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Oreminer: Farkers who can't leave the Pol tab content in the Pol tab.

Yeah, well Trump/Pelosi (choose as appropriate) can't leave the Pol tab in the Pol tab!


Drink!/Smoke! (choose as appropriate)
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My Festivus is tomorrow.  By that I mean it's "Funny Sweater Picture Day" at work, and I've got this beauty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's not real, and it's not spectacular.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've got a lot of problems with that headline.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Learn the concept of "personal space" when you stake out a spot on the beach. A group of four decided to set up camp next to me, and they were so close that I could literally reach out and touch the person closest to me . The kicker was that the beach was practically empty that day! - Daisy Grey"

Women who don't recognize when Kenny Powers, Klegg, Stevie, and Ashley Shaffer are in Tampa.

"Drunk folks on those Uber Scooters, easily. I feel like I'm playing Carmeggedon everytime I drive through Ybor, but instead of credits I'd get 20 years upstate if I hit them. - Dick Ferguson"

Carmeggedon not getting the true sequel it deserves.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Old people who do all their grocery shopping on Saturday or Sunday when they had absolutely nothing going on during the week. - Barnold McPhobson

Which one of you wrote that?
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Festivus" was one of my all time favorite episodes!
My daughter too. We started our own tradition of Festivus to add a lot of laughter to our baking, wrapping, and X-Mas eve fun. It's become a drinking game for us. Whoever comes up with the best laugh inducing gripe, the other takes a drink. I make sure I fall short (winky winky)

/what can I say? This mom likes to drink
//another winky winky (smiley face)
///shut up! That was funny to me!
 
dwlah
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Buck Dancer: "Learn the concept of "personal space" when you stake out a spot on the beach. A group of four decided to set up camp next to me, and they were so close that I could literally reach out and touch the person closest to me . The kicker was that the beach was practically empty that day! - Daisy Grey"

Women who don't recognize when Kenny Powers, Klegg, Stevie, and Ashley Shaffer are in Tampa.

"Drunk folks on those Uber Scooters, easily. I feel like I'm playing Carmeggedon everytime I drive through Ybor, but instead of credits I'd get 20 years upstate if I hit them. - Dick Ferguson"

Carmeggedon not getting the true sequel it deserves.


Types of People at the Beach
Youtube E9UlX1LwDno
 
Report