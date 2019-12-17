 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Backstory for a Batman villain: A former sheriff's deputy gets caught trying to break into houses while the occupants were away at a funeral. Her name? Picasso   (fox6now.com) divider line
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
DEVO always liked her anyway.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 hours ago  
About the only way she could even remotely justify any of this, is if she was having affairs with all of them and was trying to recover evidence of the affairs before the grieving families discovered them.

Which raises the question, why are so many people she is having affairs with dying?  Is it just that she is having so many affairs that it is a given that a certain number of them are going to die each year, or do people who have affairs with her just lose their will to live?  So many questions if we go down that path, but it is a possibility I think we should consider.
 
morg
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did they test her for drugs? Because that is some meth shiat to do.
 
HFK
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Crappy headline: Prosecutors: Former deputy tried breaking into home of firefighter killed while helping stranded motorist

I read through the article trying to figure out how she was killed.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  

morg: Did they test her for drugs? Because that is some meth shiat to do.


No......

That's "Meth-up"!!!

FIFY
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Please don't be Jefferson county Missouri...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Her Mug Shot?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
a not so CSB
when my mom died 20 years ago i had that feeling people were gonna come outa the wood work.
I hired my dad's best freind.s son (a state trooper of the clock ) to watch the house.
Sure as shootin they showed up in droves sayin oh we just leaving stuff etc. No One had anything to leave. No Food etc  family be BS i avoid my extended family like the plague. We are rural so yeah no arrests but wow
some even said hey we just wanna see her house and make sure all is ok .No Dice he had the list of whos ok and not ok ..the one ok was my Moms sister who was ( well didnt want to attend cause she was distraught)
He even got one guy trying say he wanted to get the tires from my Dad truck to "buy him new ones"
yes my dad was /is still alive..
Bunch o em leeches and roaches
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole
 
Bennett the Mad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Picasso? I don't get it!
 
caddisfly
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thetrenchcoat: Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole


Came to say this. However, this woman is clearly an asshole. Remarkably so.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thetrenchcoat: Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole


I'll bet he was called a stronzo once or twice.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennett the Mad: Picasso? I don't get it!


Maybe a comic book thing?
 
