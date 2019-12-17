 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Suddenly, pick up truck   (abc7ny.com)
22
•       •       •

I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Makes for a very confusing conversation, I'd say.


Poor woman was hit by a pickup truck.

That's sad.  Where was she?

In bed.

Why was she in the bed?

Sleeping, I guess.

She was sleeping in the back of the pickup truck?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This article is so completely fantastic, I'll supply the background music and see myself out.

The Motels - Suddenly Last Summer
Youtube r9bUBGcU3Qg
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Makes for a very confusing conversation, I'd say.


Poor woman was hit by a pickup truck.

That's sad.  Where was she?

In bed.

Why was she in the bed?

Sleeping, I guess.

She was sleeping in the back of the pickup truck?


Well not at first.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like she got...

::sunglasses::

86'd.

/YEAAAAAHHHHHHH
 
Dadoody
‘’ 7 hours ago  
86 year old man.

Old people need to get off the road. Learn how to use Uber and Lyft.......well, while we have them. Looks like California is killing those services off.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh my.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're bypassing the farmer's markets and aiming straight for our homes now. Nothing is safe.

/if you don't like my driving, stay out of your living room
 
jefferator
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh...lets be clear here.  Charges WILL be filed.  Wet road, dude doing donuts in the back lot of the minimart/strip mall....reckless endangerment with death.  2nd degree manslaughter most likely.
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 hours ago  
His path, he hit the tanks first. Who knew building the house on the edge of a parking lot, or the parking lot on the edge of a house, could be dangerous?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jefferator: Oh...lets be clear here.  Charges WILL be filed.  Wet road, dude doing donuts in the back lot of the minimart/strip mall....reckless endangerment with death.  2nd degree manslaughter most likely.


Old people get away with shiat like this all the time. Granted it doesn't usually result in death.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dadoody: 86 year old man.

Old people need to get off the road. Learn how to use Uber and Lyft.......well, while we have them. Looks like California is killing those services off.


You know, taxis, buses and trains still exist.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wrecked Her?
Dang! He Killed her!

or,

86 goes into 55 one time with negative results.
 
puffy999
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Dadoody: 86 year old man.

Old people need to get off the road. Learn how to use Uber and Lyft.......well, while we have them. Looks like California is killing those services off.

You know, taxis, buses and trains still exist.


Those are just myths spread by European communists.
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another Tinder date gone bad.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bedridden at 55. That already sucks with whatever she was suffering from. And then to be hit by a car in that bed and killed is just awful.  Jail time does no good unless there was willful negligence on the old man. But yank his farking license and give every penny he owns to the husband and son. Make the old man live with them and pay rent.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dadoody: 86 year old man.

Old people need to get off the road. Learn how to use Uber and Lyft.......well, while we have them. Looks like California is killing those services off.


What needs to be done is that when you reach a certain age the government gives you a new car that has all the safety features like lane assist and automatic breaking.  Maybe even full autopilot. Sure there would still be accidents but less than with a half blind geezer behind the wheel.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that's two stones for one bird, or something like that.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a bunch of malarkey!
 
sotua
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badafuco: Bedridden at 55. That already sucks with whatever she was suffering from. And then to be hit by a car in that bed and killed is just awful.  Jail time does no good unless there was willful negligence on the old man. But yank his farking license and give every penny he owns to the husband and son. Make the old man live with them and pay rent.


Sentence the old man to serve as the husband's Butler.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Well, that's two stones for one bird, or something like that.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Suddenly, don't pick up that truck.  Tow it so that the hole in the house doesn't get (much) bigger.
 
Report