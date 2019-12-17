 Skip to content
Grandfather unlikely to take a plea deal in cruise $hip toddler death. I wouldn't know the rea$on why
Birnone
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That window she fell out of, is that window placed in a location a 1 1/2 year old would be able to reach by herself? If not, who is the person who placed her there? That's the person who should answer for her death.

The family just does not want to blame grandpa and so he can't plead guilty without exposing the charade. I honestly don't think it's about money or not wanting a criminal record. I think they are just desperate to keep the family unit together and will say anything to make that happen.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Babies on the Brink
Youtube WanGt1G6ScA
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Better question...........Why would you have a Balcony & a Baby in the same room???????
 
madgonad
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've been on the ship. The sliding window is about 4' high and almost a foot beyond the railing they have installed. It is actually far safer than the open decks that just have a railing that keeps people from falling off the ship. The windows are also tinted. I just don't understand how you couldn't see that there was no glass there. The windows were usually open for ventilation.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Looking at the picture of those windows... if he really couldn't see it there aren't any non-color visual indications that would let you know there wasn't a window there.

It's like that case where the skyscraper maintenance workers took the window out of the blind woman's apartment.  She came back while they were on break before they put the window back and she fell to her death.  

Birnone: That window she fell out of, is that window placed in a location a 1 1/2 year old would be able to reach by herself? If not, who is the person who placed her there? That's the person who should answer for her death.

The family just does not want to blame grandpa and so he can't plead guilty without exposing the charade. I honestly don't think it's about money or not wanting a criminal record. I think they are just desperate to keep the family unit together and will say anything to make that happen.


He was holding her.  I can see a situation where you could be holding a small kid where you lose your grip because they suddenly move in a direction you didn't think they could go.
 
madgonad
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Insain2: Better question...........Why would you have a Balcony & a Baby in the same room???????


It isn't part of the cabin. It is in a common area by the pool. The glass windows slide to allow ventilation as necessary.
 
madgonad
‘’ 8 hours ago  

HoratioGates: He was holding her.  I can see a situation where you could be holding a small kid where you lose your grip because they suddenly move in a direction you didn't think they could go.


I think that is what happened.

Grandpa KNEW there wasn't a window there and set the girl on the railing to see. There is a fair bit of distance between railing and opening so he thought she would be safe and he would be balancing her. Instead the toddler lurched forward and grandpa couldn't respond fast enough. He took a real risk, but thought everything would be fine.
 
madgonad
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Here is a stock photo
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think grandpa did something like this. Let the kid get on the railing as he steadied her. Toddlers are top-heavy.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wildcardjack: [YouTube video: Babies on the Brink]


For a second I thought it was going to be some neo-psyche album. But ya. That's some deep stuff there.

/checkers or chess, none the less
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  

madgonad: Insain2: Better question...........Why would you have a Balcony & a Baby in the same room???????

It isn't part of the cabin. It is in a common area by the pool. The glass windows slide to allow ventilation as necessary.


To me same diff.......

Nobody was 100 percent watching the lil one then......sue the Cruse line then!!!!
 
Bowen
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Insain2: Better question...........Why would you have a Balcony & a Baby in the same room???????


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xitnode
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Old people are no good at everything.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Footage of the tragedy seen by DailyMail.com shows the moment Chloe fell, with Anello slumping to his knees and her mother recoiling in shock and collapsing.

Wait.  I haven't really followed this.  There is a video of the event?
 
tuckeg
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Footage of the tragedy seen by DailyMail.com shows the moment Chloe fell, with Anello slumping to his knees and her mother recoiling in shock and collapsing.

Wait.  I haven't really followed this.  There is a video of the event?


I hope he at least covered the baby's head so it would not see what was coming. It's standard practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a tragedy. If we take grandpa's story at face value - that he didn't know it was open - then this entire scenario is just the worst thing that could happen to a family.

Even if he was aware that it was open and the kid just slipped/jumped out of his grasp unexpectedly, it's still an awful tragedy.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: What a tragedy. If we take grandpa's story at face value - that he didn't know it was open - then this entire scenario is just the worst thing that could happen to a family.

Even if he was aware that it was open and the kid just slipped/jumped out of his grasp unexpectedly, it's still an awful tragedy.


That's exactly what it is:  An awful tradgedy.

Not sure what angle $ubby was going for since a plea deal would mean a short trial.

Regardless, no amount of jail time or fine is going to be even remotely worse than what this guy has already been through.  He farked up incredibly and knows it, obviously, and has to live with it for the rest of his life.

I don't believe he didn't realize the window was open but jail time isn't bringing the kid back.  I don't blame him one bit for trying to stay out of prison.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope grandpa pays for their money with the rest of his life behind bars.
 
Report