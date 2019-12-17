 Skip to content
(CNBC)   FDA approves "lower nicotine" cigarettes, available in regular and menthol flavors. Because nicotine, not tar, causes cancer   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Tobacco, new low-nicotine cigarettes, Nicotine, FDA hopes, 22nd Century Group, sweeping plan, tobacco companies, Today's authorization  
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If higher nicotine cigarettes are already approved then why do they need approval at all?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Didn't Parliament do this?

/When I smoked P-Funks.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Thrakkorzog: If higher nicotine cigarettes are already approved then why do they need approval at all?



I'm not sure but they probably have to get approval to call them low nicotine and define how much less nicotine means less nicotine and all that jazz.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Newsflash:  It all causes cancer. All of it. Everything.
 
flynn80
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Less nicotine means smokers will have to smoke more cigarettes.  More profits for cigarette companies, hooray.  Fark you FDA.
 
xitnode
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What if people did "just a little" chemotherapy every few months. A micro dose. Cancer free?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kbronsito: Thrakkorzog: If higher nicotine cigarettes are already approved then why do they need approval at all?


I'm not sure but they probably have to get approval to call them low nicotine and define how much less nicotine means less nicotine and all that jazz.


The use of "light(s)" in cigarette branding has been banned for a decade specifically because less tar/nicotine does not mean a safer cigarette.  The FDA's doublethink on this should be interesting.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I thought that the FDA was prohibited from regulating cigarettes because that falls under the ATF, and for other reasons.  Does this mean we can layoff 1/3rd of the people at the ATF now?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 hours ago  

xitnode: What if people did "just a little" chemotherapy every few months. A micro dose. Cancer free?

[Fark user image image 156x165]


If you think essential oils R&D isn't already working on this...
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Singleballtheory: Newsflash:  It all causes cancer. All of it. Everything.


data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'll just leave these here: (and no one was permanently injured or killed in the process of gaining these days).

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The first 10 days were the worst. After that it has gotten easier to the point where I can now drink without wanting to smoke, and the smell of cigs makes me sick.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 9 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: kbronsito: Thrakkorzog: If higher nicotine cigarettes are already approved then why do they need approval at all?


I'm not sure but they probably have to get approval to call them low nicotine and define how much less nicotine means less nicotine and all that jazz.

The use of "light(s)" in cigarette branding has been banned for a decade specifically because less tar/nicotine does not mean a safer cigarette.  The FDA's doublethink on this should be interesting.


And yet these new ones have "light" right in the name.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The nicotine is what gives the blood pressure issues, and the addiction.  As well as the positive benefits of appetite regulation and mental focus, with a side of parkinson's prevention.

If you just wanted the cancer you could inhale bus exhaust or BBQ smoke for hours every day.

I'm still mystified why more people don't just chew the nicotine gum.
 
Geralt
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Singleballtheory: Newsflash:  It all causes cancer. All of it. Everything.


Ironically nicotine itself is not a carcinogen. Everything else in the cigarette though? Most definitely. Even the lottery ticket and twinkie they bought with it.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Geralt: Singleballtheory: Newsflash:  It all causes cancer. All of it. Everything.

Ironically nicotine itself is not a carcinogen. Everything else in the cigarette though? Most definitely. Even the lottery ticket and twinkie they bought with it.


Athough I do wonder what *else* is in tobacco that leads to mouth cancer when folks use chewing tobacco.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Only fools still smoke now.  So, you know, Speed the Plow.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kendelrio: I'll just leave these here: (and no one was permanently injured or killed in the process of gaining these days).

[Fark user image 365x750]
[Fark user image 365x750]

The first 10 days were the worst. After that it has gotten easier to the point where I can now drink without wanting to smoke, and the smell of cigs makes me sick.


Congratulations from someone who's been there, but maybe you should get that 100% drop in heart rate and BP checked out.
 
flynn80
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bonzo_1116: Geralt: Singleballtheory: Newsflash:  It all causes cancer. All of it. Everything.

Ironically nicotine itself is not a carcinogen. Everything else in the cigarette though? Most definitely. Even the lottery ticket and twinkie they bought with it.

Athough I do wonder what *else* is in tobacco that leads to mouth cancer when folks use chewing tobacco.


There is a chemical, don't remember what, used to shorten the drying process of some tobacco products.  Another farker with knowledge of the process wrote about it in a thread a while back.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 hours ago  

flynn80: Bonzo_1116: Geralt: Singleballtheory: Newsflash:  It all causes cancer. All of it. Everything.

Ironically nicotine itself is not a carcinogen. Everything else in the cigarette though? Most definitely. Even the lottery ticket and twinkie they bought with it.

Athough I do wonder what *else* is in tobacco that leads to mouth cancer when folks use chewing tobacco.

There is a chemical, don't remember what, used to shorten the drying process of some tobacco products.  Another farker with knowledge of the process wrote about it in a thread a while back.


Nitrates.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might be useful for people looking to slowly wean themselves off nicotine before quitting.

I quit using nicotine patches for that first week, which helped.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kendelrio: I'll just leave these here: (and no one was permanently injured or killed in the process of gaining these days).

[Fark user image image 365x750]
[Fark user image image 365x750]

The first 10 days were the worst. After that it has gotten easier to the point where I can now drink without wanting to smoke, and the smell of cigs makes me sick.


For me, you're really converted to a nonsmoker when you can go out drinking with friends somewhere that still allows smoking indoors and not even care.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Farkin'
Dummies
Administration

Beholden to their corporate masters (Big Tobacco)
 
Didn't Like My Previous Fark Username
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kendelrio: I'll just leave these here: (and no one was permanently injured or killed in the process of gaining these days).

[Fark user image image 365x750]
[Fark user image image 365x750]

The first 10 days were the worst. After that it has gotten easier to the point where I can now drink without wanting to smoke, and the smell of cigs makes me sick.


Rock on, I'm one week in, Allen Carr is the man!
 
Report