 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Seals with high-tech hats are collecting climate data, are more fashionable than you could ever hope to be   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Ocean, Pinniped, Southern Elephant Seal, Elephant seals, Climate, Antarctica, Earless seal, Southern Ocean  
•       •       •

1468 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 4:13 PM (15 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Yes, but Crofts is a climate change denier.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Isn't that crazy?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

mcsiegs: Yes, but Crofts is a climate change denier.


Summer Breeze is weather, not climate! Jeez!
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hat? What hat?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Better than a British Royale wedding or the Kentucky Derby?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 300x300]

Hat? What hat?


There was some real good in that show, even if the show was easily stretched thin of topics.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Do you think after their first time, he said, "Well, that Seals the deal"?

i.gifer.comView Full Size

/
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Hmmm, an autoplay gif woulda worked better there. C'mon, Drew, figure this shiat out.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Hmmm, an autoplay gif woulda worked better there. C'mon, Drew, figure this shiat out.


Autoplay is NEVER the correct way to do things.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Seals are goofy enough without retro-scifi antennas on their heads.
It's a good thing penguins are even more comical or feels could be hurt!
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Isn't that crazy?


Crazy (Seal) heavy version by Emily Hastings and Warleyson Almeida
Youtube rr_jV6HHwg8
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 15 hours ago  
So, uh, who does this guy work for?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 hours ago  
INCOGNITO "Hats (Make Me Wanna Holler)" Official Music Video
Youtube 5YXYiE5RThk

GRGRVKw1-PM / muZ5JCh7QKA
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I wonder if the seals get teased about their head gear or are they considered influencers?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'll bet OSHA made them do the Safety Dance after the fitting.
 
kore
‘’ 14 hours ago  

scumshine: [Fark user image 850x697]


My first thought. Then I though, "why are they collecting climate date on missions?"
 
Cultured [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Viral marketing for Joe Lansdales' new "Ned The Seal" novel?
/Obscure?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Russ1642: thisisyourbrainonFark: Hmmm, an autoplay gif woulda worked better there. C'mon, Drew, figure this shiat out.

Autoplay is NEVER the correct way to do things.


I meant autoplay of gifs, like it was in MY day when I joined Fark (so old ((sobs))).
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkdutka [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Do you think after their first time, he said, "Well, that Seals the deal"?

[i.gifer.com image 500x280]
/
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


That's a grasshopper....

/just sayin'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 680x509]


Count me TEAM SEAL
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Russ1642: thisisyourbrainonFark: Hmmm, an autoplay gif woulda worked better there. C'mon, Drew, figure this shiat out.

Autoplay is NEVER the correct way to do things.

I meant autoplay of gifs, like it was in MY day when I joined Fark (so old ((sobs))).


Did I stutter?
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report