 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Dashing through the skies in 180 horsepower plane, 'oer the fields he flies, dropping presents down like rain   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Flying Santa, Lighthouse, Santa Claus, United States Coast Guard, Gift, Edward Rowe Snow of Massachusetts, excited little girl, 90-year-old holiday tradition  
•       •       •

1566 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 8:08 PM (11 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Just tuck and roll!"
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yea, probably all the Island of Misfit Toys collection...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
180hp? Subby, some of these planes had less than half that much. Of course they also used a DC-3 once, which would be a LOT more than 180hp.
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 hours ago  
As God is my witness, I thought presents could fly.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Ouch!
 
johndalek
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Trifle dusty here
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That must have been rough in the lawn darts era...
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If you can't make the headline fit the original songs meter, how about just not attempting?

" dashing through the skies
In a small twin engine plane
O'er the fields he flies
And presents fall like rain"

It's really not that difficult, folks.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Excellent submission subby. Thank you.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 hours ago  
ERS?  Haven't read him in decades, but he was also a pretty good author, iirc...almost certainly out of print these days.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report