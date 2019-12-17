 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Last week, we learned that Amazon throws away all your returns. This week, we learn that dumpster divers pull things out of the trash to sell on Amazon. So it all evens out, right?   (insider.com) divider line
56
    More: Ironic, Sales, Wall Street Journal's Khadeeja Safdar, Amazon sellers, own Amazon store, Dumpster diving, new report, Amazon Prime, Amazon  
•       •       •

3144 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 5:05 PM (14 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Oh yeah Jeff you got such a green company there.

farking asshole son of a biatch
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This isn't new.. Many people make a living buying and reselling pallets of merchandise from retailers.


Unboxing 8 Pallets of Lowes Overstock Liquidation
Youtube g9SPflokXR8
 
Stratohead
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If Amazon throws out all our returns... then explain WOOT ?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Updated policy to ban people from reselling garbage items (how do they know it is a garbage item that is being re-sold?).  Did NOT update the policy to stop throwing stuff away or doing something better with it instead.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh yeah Jeff you got such a green company there.

farking asshole son of a biatch


They even throw away perfectly good stuff that dont sell for too long
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
That's what I always say. Everything evens out eventually.

They call that "entropy". Some call it the "heat death of the Universe", but entropy will do just fine.

Amazon was there. But not as quick on the draw as Facebook or Twitter.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Yup. I have this wrapped and ready to go. For my mother-in-law, of course.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 hours ago  
At my previous company we were throwing away gobs and gobs of cat V cable we pulled out of our data center.  Our VP liked the idea of selling it to a scrapyard it for money so we asked someone in finance how we should go about it.  We were told not to sell it, something about depreciation or some kind of financial voodoo.

So we sold it and had an unofficial fund we used for holiday parties, tools (like our awesome server lift), and other work-related things.  Some finance guy found out and lost his mind and demanded the going forward we throw it in the dumpster, which we did.  Then we'd come back after hours and load it into a guy's pickup truck and sell it for scrap the next day to fund holiday parties, tools, and other work-related things.

/Reminds me, a bunch of new homes are being built near me and every day I pass a dumpster just LOADED with long pieces of 2x4s and 2x6's.
//I need to find the foreman and see if it's cool if I grab it when I see it
///With my planer, jointer, and table saw I can turn 2x4s into some nice wood panels for cabinets
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 14 hours ago  
This article and the other ones about content moderation hint at how automation is going to destroy jobs:

Anything that requires a large number of humans will just go undone.

The tech industry already has jargon for this: "doesn't scale". We can collect content (or items for sale in Amazon's case) from everywhere and distribute it for cheap, great! Take responsibility for the content? Nah, doesn't scale, so we just have to live with crappy moderation, whaddayagonnado?

My pet/crank theory is this is why companies categorized as "tech" have such high valuations; they get a free pass to not do anything labor-intensive.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 hours ago  

sitesmithscott: Updated policy to ban people from reselling garbage items (how do they know it is a garbage item that is being re-sold?).  Did NOT update the policy to stop throwing stuff away or doing something better with it instead.


Sounds an awful lot like many of the knee-jerk gun laws that get proposed that have no effect on bad actors.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.


Scavengers are a vital par of any ecology. We would be up to our ears in garbage if it weren't for things like mice,  seagulls or ants.  Have you ever found a rack of moose antlers when walking through the woods?  No. That's thanks to small gnawing animals and insects. We'd be up to our ears in antlers, bones and nasty things if ants didn't outnumber us by thousands or millions to one.

The only reason to break anything before throwing it away is bedbugs. Well, maybe cockroaches if you are really fussy. We're all part of Nature's recycling program. Until microbes evolved to eat lignum, old trees piled up as coal. Releasing that vegetation (99,000 pounds or so to the ton) back into the air as CO2 could kill us all.

Kill us all ...

Kill us all ...

Kill us all .....

I said it three times and I bolded it so you know it is true.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My now wife and I made thousands of dollars selling used computers and parts from dumpsters. This was back when computer shows were popular around the south.  I worked in a 30 story building where a lot of tech company's had space. Fark, they threw every thing out. This was when we were dating. I couldn't get her to step foot in a dumpster today for anything.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Anthracite is nearly pure carbon. Shale oil is full of sulphur and heavy metals. Coal is even worse. Oddly enough, the USA would be wise to burn some coal while it is learning to live carbon free. The USA has the environment protection legislation and levels of compliance much higher than China. It would make sense to let the USA burn any coal that needs burning, and to give the Chinese the technology to stop burning bunker coal selling shoddy goods to everybody in the world. That's the real Chinese hoax, not global warming.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ruudbob: I couldn't get her to step foot in a dumpster today for anything.


Gee, your sex life must be a lot more boring nowadays that you're married.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Garbage from the dumpster: Bad
Garbage from China: Ok
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.


Agreed. Or, Amazon should just offer a "open box" section for electronics and non perishable items.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ruudbob: My now wife and I made thousands of dollars selling used computers and parts from dumpsters. This was back when computer shows were popular around the south.  I worked in a 30 story building where a lot of tech company's had space. Fark, they threw every thing out. This was when we were dating. I couldn't get her to step foot in a dumpster today for anything.


huh, chicks.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 14 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.


When I was in college the dumpsters in my apartment complex was a great place to find furniture and other things that the kids would throw out at the end of the semester when they moved out.  Most of the time they would just leave the stuff beside the dumpster rather than putting it in the dumpster which was nice.  Sometimes you'd get lucky and score some electronics.

/around here we dont have dumpster divers but we have curbside scavengers.  Put furniture or broken equipment out by the road for trash pickup and a lot of times someone will drive by and just load the stuff up into their vehicle within an hour.
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Amazon should just offer a "open box" section for electronics and non perishable items


They have the whole "Renewed" thing going on for refurbs. No way to get something that has not yet been refurbished AFAIK.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.

Agreed. Or, Amazon should just offer a "open box" section for electronics and non perishable items.


They do.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: At my previous company we were throwing away gobs and gobs of cat V cable we pulled out of our data center.  Our VP liked the idea of selling it to a scrapyard it for money so we asked someone in finance how we should go about it.  We were told not to sell it, something about depreciation or some kind of financial voodoo.

So we sold it and had an unofficial fund we used for holiday parties, tools (like our awesome server lift), and other work-related things.  Some finance guy found out and lost his mind and demanded the going forward we throw it in the dumpster, which we did.  Then we'd come back after hours and load it into a guy's pickup truck and sell it for scrap the next day to fund holiday parties, tools, and other work-related things.

/Reminds me, a bunch of new homes are being built near me and every day I pass a dumpster just LOADED with long pieces of 2x4s and 2x6's.
//I need to find the foreman and see if it's cool if I grab it when I see it
///With my planer, jointer, and table saw I can turn 2x4s into some nice wood panels for cabinets


If the company sells assets they have to report the income. If the assets have already been depreciated on the corporate return, then it's a big pain in the ass.
 
gojirast
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Stratohead: If Amazon throws out all our returns... then explain WOOT ?


They get that stuff from AliExpress's returns.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
CSB:

I used to process returns for a large image sharing / photo product company (rhymes with "butterfly"). We were required to destroy all returned items beyond any practical use. The best part of that aspect of my job was collecting returned mugs for a period of time, then hauling a box of them out back and hurling each mug into the dumpster as hard as I could. Followed closely by taking a boxcutter to returned t-shirts, a la Zorro.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Geotpf: Natalie Portmanteau: winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.

Agreed. Or, Amazon should just offer a "open box" section for electronics and non perishable items.

They do.


Well I guess I'll shut up then.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Ok, couple things here.

1. There is no way for Amazon, or anybody else, to know the source of all the stuff third party sellers sell.  You shouldn't lie about the condition of the item, but the source of open box or used equipment could be anywhere.

2. My understanding is that Amazon bundles most of their returns in pallets that third parties bid on (without knowing the exact contents, just the general category of the goods).  Lots of people resell said returns back on Amazon or other on-line platforms.  (There are videos on Youtube of people doing this, opening the pallets of goods, calculating the profits, etc.)
 
TWX
‘’ 14 hours ago  

styckx: This isn't new.. Many people make a living buying and reselling pallets of merchandise from retailers.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g9SPflok​XR8]


Yep.  There are at least three such stores near where I live and work.  I've gotten some pretty awesome deals shopping at them too.

A lot of returns have absolutely nothing wrong with them.  Either someone bought the wrong thing, or they bought something that they didn't need.  Either way, if I can get it in perfect working order, often never having been unpackaged, for half of the price of anywhere else, I would be foolish to not consider doing just that.

Sure, some things might be a risk, these stores are generally as-is no-returns.  That's fine.  Many items have manufacturer warranties, and I use my own judgment if it's worth the risk.  Most of the time it is worth that risk.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.

Agreed. Or, Amazon should just offer a "open box" section for electronics and non perishable items.


Amazon Warehouse.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: At my previous company we were throwing away gobs and gobs of cat V cable we pulled out of our data center.  Our VP liked the idea of selling it to a scrapyard it for money so we asked someone in finance how we should go about it.  We were told not to sell it, something about depreciation or some kind of financial voodoo.

So we sold it and had an unofficial fund we used for holiday parties, tools (like our awesome server lift), and other work-related things.  Some finance guy found out and lost his mind and demanded the going forward we throw it in the dumpster, which we did.  Then we'd come back after hours and load it into a guy's pickup truck and sell it for scrap the next day to fund holiday parties, tools, and other work-related things.

/Reminds me, a bunch of new homes are being built near me and every day I pass a dumpster just LOADED with long pieces of 2x4s and 2x6's.
//I need to find the foreman and see if it's cool if I grab it when I see it
///With my planer, jointer, and table saw I can turn 2x4s into some nice wood panels for cabinets


Re: the scrap wood: in this case even if it's a hundred pieces that's maybe $500 worth. Maybe. In there you'll have duds with knots or bends, sone that got damaged and a bunch of off-cuts. By the time they store, sort, transport, store, pick and transport to the next job they'd be running at a loss compared to just buying new for the next job. The costs of waste are factored in at the start - makes no sense to go scraping the barrel for pennies.

Chances are they'll be cool if you ask, same as how a lot of the time places with wood pallets are happy to give away used ones - if they say no chances are the foreman is worried you'll hurt yourself getting it out then it'll be a major hassle for them.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I was also quite pleased to hear that recycling was indeed all bullshiat.

I would have been willing to separate out everything.   I still take mine to the recycling bin.  Probably ends up in the landfill next door.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: sitesmithscott: Updated policy to ban people from reselling garbage items (how do they know it is a garbage item that is being re-sold?).  Did NOT update the policy to stop throwing stuff away or doing something better with it instead.

Sounds an awful lot like many of the knee-jerk gun laws that get proposed that have no effect on bad actors.


This....
 
farkdd
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The article points out what many are slow to catch onto: buying from Amazon these days is more & more like buying from eBay or a random garage sale. It is more & more often not Amazon selling certified, inspected, new, authentic items, but coming from any random person running a side hustle as a "reseller."

BUT, how would we expect Amazon to police sellers (for example) finding a sealed can of food in a dumpster and selling it? First, of course Amazon doesn't personally inspect each item that sellers ship (many are shipped straight from sellers, but not even the ones in Amazon warehouses). But even if they did, how would they know that can of peas had been in the dumpster at one point?
 
nanim
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ruudbob: My now wife and I made thousands of dollars selling used computers and parts from dumpsters. This was back when computer shows were popular around the south.  I worked in a 30 story building where a lot of tech company's had space. Fark, they threw every thing out. This was when we were dating. I couldn't get her to step foot in a dumpster today for anything.
---


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TWX: styckx: This isn't new.. Many people make a living buying and reselling pallets of merchandise from retailers.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g9SPflok​XR8]

Yep.  There are at least three such stores near where I live and work.  I've gotten some pretty awesome deals shopping at them too.

A lot of returns have absolutely nothing wrong with them.  Either someone bought the wrong thing, or they bought something that they didn't need.  Either way, if I can get it in perfect working order, often never having been unpackaged, for half of the price of anywhere else, I would be foolish to not consider doing just that.

Sure, some things might be a risk, these stores are generally as-is no-returns.  That's fine.  Many items have manufacturer warranties, and I use my own judgment if it's worth the risk.  Most of the time it is worth that risk.


I bought half a pallet once ten years ago of best buy returns.

I still find shiat from.that pallet now in the house.

So much crap.

Sold half the stuff. Kept half the stuff since it wasn't worth selling.

So much work to go through that pallet.
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 hours ago  

brantgoose: winedrinkingman: I am okay with dumpster divers.  The dumpsters in these places are normally pretty dry, and there isn't really anything wrong with the product that got returned, other than the person didn't like the color, or it was the wrong size, or they found a better deal, or just changed their mind.  It keeps that stuff out of the landfills, and we should encourage more of that, rather than try to act like these guys are bad actors.

Scavengers are a vital par of any ecology. We would be up to our ears in garbage if it weren't for things like mice,  seagulls or ants.  Have you ever found a rack of moose antlers when walking through the woods?  No. That's thanks to small gnawing animals and insects. We'd be up to our ears in antlers, bones and nasty things if ants didn't outnumber us by thousands or millions to one.

The only reason to break anything before throwing it away is bedbugs. Well, maybe cockroaches if you are really fussy. We're all part of Nature's recycling program. Until microbes evolved to eat lignum, old trees piled up as coal. Releasing that vegetation (99,000 pounds or so to the ton) back into the air as CO2 could kill us all.

Kill us all ...

Kill us all ...

Kill us all .....

I said it three times and I bolded it so you know it is true.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I just had to get my "BJ" up & going on that one......

It's all your fault for any damages now bubb.......
 
TWX
‘’ 13 hours ago  

mr0x: TWX: styckx: This isn't new.. Many people make a living buying and reselling pallets of merchandise from retailers.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g9SPflok​XR8]

Yep.  There are at least three such stores near where I live and work.  I've gotten some pretty awesome deals shopping at them too.

A lot of returns have absolutely nothing wrong with them.  Either someone bought the wrong thing, or they bought something that they didn't need.  Either way, if I can get it in perfect working order, often never having been unpackaged, for half of the price of anywhere else, I would be foolish to not consider doing just that.

Sure, some things might be a risk, these stores are generally as-is no-returns.  That's fine.  Many items have manufacturer warranties, and I use my own judgment if it's worth the risk.  Most of the time it is worth that risk.

I bought half a pallet once ten years ago of best buy returns.

I still find shiat from.that pallet now in the house.

So much crap.

Sold half the stuff. Kept half the stuff since it wasn't worth selling.

So much work to go through that pallet.


But you weren't a store, were you?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 hours ago  
South Park - Cash For Gold
Youtube XS5iSZ6A4es
Southpark did it first.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 12 hours ago  
brantgoose: Gee, your sex life must be a lot more boring nowadays that you're married.

How in heck did you know that? Do you know her? Read our minds or something?

So I was in a CVS dumpster last year and brought home about a hundred pounds of candy, peanuts and cookies. Guess what?....she yelled at me.
I wont bring her treats anymore if she is gonna act all uppity and stuff. Gonna keep all my treasurers for myself from now on.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ruudbob: brantgoose: Gee, your sex life must be a lot more boring nowadays that you're married.

How in heck did you know that? Do you know her? Read our minds or something?

So I was in a CVS dumpster last year and brought home about a hundred pounds of candy, peanuts and cookies. Guess what?....she yelled at me.
I wont bring her treats anymore if she is gonna act all uppity and stuff. Gonna keep all my treasurers for myself from now on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Huh. Weird. I know a place that tosses a lot of merchandise, but it all gets "treated" (crushed). Very little is simply thrown out usable.
 
llamameat
‘’ 11 hours ago  

ruudbob: brantgoose: Gee, your sex life must be a lot more boring nowadays that you're married.

How in heck did you know that? Do you know her? Read our minds or something?


She was cool with dumpster diving when dating.  Once the deal was struck no reason to pretend to be in that anymore.  She gave great head when dating...once the deal was stuck...

Just a joke, don't get sensitive.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I bought a thief-resistant bag on Amazon, and one small hook broke off, rendering one pocket "defenseless." I wrote to the company, and they could not repair the bag, but offered to send me a new one if I destroyed the (otherwise still-good) bag and sent them proof.

Fark that wasteful s***, I told them that I would keep the bag and use the damaged pouch for trash.

/they still got a good review, but I dinged the weak point that broke and their wasteful "warranty."
//Fark wasteful policy
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Stratohead: If Amazon throws out all our returns... then explain WOOT ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Agreed. Or, Amazon should just offer a "open box" section for electronics and non perishable items.


They do.  Out of maybe a dozen "warehouse deals" orders over the years, I've gotten the wrong item 3 times, which probably explains a lot.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 10 hours ago  

llamameat: ruudbob: brantgoose: Gee, your sex life must be a lot more boring nowadays that you're married.

How in heck did you know that? Do you know her? Read our minds or something?

She was cool with dumpster diving when dating.  Once the deal was struck no reason to pretend to be in that anymore.  She gave great head when dating...once the deal was stuck...

Just a joke, don't get sensitive.

Your right about the first part. I never get sensitive anymore, I am married now...right? But she loves giving head and I do not really care if she doesn't want the dumpster treats. The part that really changed was all the wonderful S&M and I for one miss it. She wont let me lead her around on a leash or spank her. DAMN!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Snaptastic: I bought a thief-resistant bag on Amazon, and one small hook broke off, rendering one pocket "defenseless." I wrote to the company, and they could not repair the bag, but offered to send me a new one if I destroyed the (otherwise still-good) bag and sent them proof.

Fark that wasteful s***, I told them that I would keep the bag and use the damaged pouch for trash.

/they still got a good review, but I dinged the weak point that broke and their wasteful "warranty."
//Fark wasteful policy


If you didn't destroy it, you could pass it along to someone else (or they could take it out of the dumpster intact) and they could claim a new one as well. Then they could pass it along, etc. It's a legit request to prevent fraud.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Huh. Weird. I know a place that tosses a lot of merchandise, but it all gets "treated" (crushed). Very little is simply thrown out usable.


Back in the olden days when K-Mart was king, they would throw away all kinds of stuff in good condition. I worked for a very high end real estate management and development  company. Most of upper management were millionaires. I would take the wrapped dumpster chocolate and candies and leave them in the break room. Ha ha.
I would eat it also but little would they know they were eating out of a dumpster. God were they such a bunch of corrupt people.  My direct boss quit his position because he realized what crooks they were and would not go along with that.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 9 hours ago  
TSB...

My mom, when I was 7 years old taught me the art of garbage hunting. She was the director of one of the state offices and my dad was a successful lawyer. She would drive the alleys around our neighborhood and when she saw something that looked interesting would send me out of the car to get it and show it to her. We got a few cool things that way back in the old days.  What I hated most was her habit of shopping Goodwill for hours at a time. I can take about 20 min max before I hate being there. I feel that the Holy Grail is just waiting for me to find it in a dumpster or thrift store but for some reason it still eludes me. I will have to keep looking until I find it. Sad but true.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 9 hours ago  

ruudbob: llamameat: ruudbob: brantgoose: Gee, your sex life must be a lot more boring nowadays that you're married.

How in heck did you know that? Do you know her? Read our minds or something?

She was cool with dumpster diving when dating.  Once the deal was struck no reason to pretend to be in that anymore.  She gave great head when dating...once the deal was stuck...

Just a joke, don't get sensitive.
Your right about the first part. I never get sensitive anymore, I am married now...right? But she loves giving head and I do not really care if she doesn't want the dumpster treats. The part that really changed was all the wonderful S&M and I for one miss it. She wont let me lead her around on a leash or spank her. DAMN!


Let her do it, then. FemDom FTW.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark needs an Amazon tag.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report