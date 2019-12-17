 Skip to content
(Slate)   Force a homeless person to clean the bathroom with his tongue in order to avoid arrest? Urinal-lotta trouble, officer   (slate.com) divider line
64
    More: Sick, Pleas, John Rabago, police officer, Criminal law, Reginald Ramones, Plea, homeless man, 37-year-old Samuel Ingall  
•       •       •

kendelrio
‘’ 12 hours ago  
ONLY A FEW BAD APPLES!!!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Make the officer use his tongue to clean the restroom at a sports stadium after a game big game.
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Let's be real, he could have shot that homeless person in the bathroom and he wouldn't actually be in a lot of trouble. He could have raped and shot them on camera and he would still have a career in Law Enforcementtm.

And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 hours ago  
smells like some administrative leave is a comin.....
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Next up: The people responsible for kidnapping thousands of children, housing them in dog kennels, and killing several?

/Pursuing justice.
//Catching it is the hard part.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.



"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That cop should be forced to clean every asshole with his tongue in prison every day for a year
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.


"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."


One reported it. What about all the others
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 hours ago  
First they complain when you DON'T feed the homeless...
 
neongoats
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.


"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."


Enough of them do that the cop proletariat hating up on the IA department is so ubiquitous it's a cliche.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 hours ago  
charming.
i'm sure this is the first time they've been assholes.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 hours ago  
the cop who reported it will have a much worse time of it from now on.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Some folks just never grow up...
 
zez
‘’ 11 hours ago  
To protect and swirly
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Pick up that can, citizen."
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Mock26: Make the officer use his tongue to clean the restroom at a sports stadium after a game big game.


Urine heap big trouble form making fun of Tonto, kemosabe.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 hours ago  

OkieDookie: Mock26: Make the officer use his tongue to clean the restroom at a sports stadium after a game big game.

Urine heap big trouble form making fun of Tonto, kemosabe.


Damn farking mobile site.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.


"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."


Not all, just most. I'd be interested in a follow up in 6 months to find out what happens to the officer that complained.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'd rather clean all the restrooms
in Grand Central Station
with my tongue
than spend one more minute
with you
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Error 482
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.


"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."


Two cops involved in the incident, who shared and laughed up the story with multiple other cops, with only one cop doing the right thing and reporting it means at least 75% bad cops in this story. Probably higher.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Rabago faces up to 10 years in prison 10 days paid vacation.

FTY, Molly.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: Rabago faces up to 10 years in prison 10 days paid vacation.

FTY, Molly.


Maybe, maybe not....but he has this past week pleaded guilty and is also a former policeman.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

NephilimNexus: Rabago faces up to 10 years in prison 10 days paid vacation.

FTY, Molly.


And the careers of cop who reported him and the other officer who turned state's evidence will be just fine, I'm sure.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Wow, take a guy that is either down on his luck, has mental issues, or a substance addiction (perhaps even a substance issue stemming from "legitimate" healthcare in this country), and these jack asses decide to kick him while he is down.  This was designed to remove any sense of pride this unfortunate person had left.

Pigs suck, and they are all pigs, except that ONE guy who decided to report them.  I also wonder how that ONE guy is getting along in law enforcement these days.  I would bet that he is not up for promotion any time ever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Puffy McBooze: Wow, take a guy that is either down on his luck, has mental issues, or a substance addiction (perhaps even a substance issue stemming from "legitimate" healthcare in this country), and these jack asses decide to kick him while he is down.  This was designed to remove any sense of pride this unfortunate person had left.

Pigs suck, and they are all pigs, except that ONE guy who decided to report them.  I also wonder how that ONE guy is getting along in law enforcement these days.  I would bet that he is not up for promotion any time ever.


He's probably justifiably paranoid.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is great. I don't have to wait for a big gif to load before seeing the rest of the images on the page. Nice! Thank you.

I'd like you to do us a favor, though. (((NOT IMPEACHABLE!))) This would be helpful:

[GIF 7.2 MB]

Thanks for your consideration.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Spectrum: This is great. I don't have to wait for a big gif to load before seeing the rest of the images on the page. Nice! Thank you.

I'd like you to do us a favor, though. (((NOT IMPEACHABLE!))) This would be helpful:

[GIF 7.2 MB]

Thanks for your consideration.


Good lord, wrong window. Sorry.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I say we make officer dickless lick the urinal, and just as he does, kick him in the back of the head. He'll have time to reflect on his actions while gathering his teeth afterwards.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

LoneVVolf: First they complain when you DON'T feed the homeless...


Not funny in this instance.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Stud Gerbil: the cop who reported it will have a much worse time of it from now on.


It's not like he can't pack up and drive over to another state and..... oh.... well, nevermind.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Puffy McBooze: Wow, take a guy that is either down on his luck, has mental issues, or a substance addiction (perhaps even a substance issue stemming from "legitimate" healthcare in this country), and these jack asses decide to kick him while he is down.  This was designed to remove any sense of pride this unfortunate person had left.

Pigs suck, and they are all pigs, except that ONE guy who decided to report them.  I also wonder how that ONE guy is getting along in law enforcement these days.  I would bet that he is not up for promotion any time ever.


Hawaii has healthcare for all. Google it. It's really cool. We experienced it two years ago when we were the and my wife fell sick.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Puffy McBooze: Wow, take a guy that is either down on his luck, has mental issues, or a substance addiction (perhaps even a substance issue stemming from "legitimate" healthcare in this country), and these jack asses decide to kick him while he is down.  This was designed to remove any sense of pride this unfortunate person had left.

Pigs suck, and they are all pigs, except that ONE guy who decided to report them.  I also wonder how that ONE guy is getting along in law enforcement these days.  I would bet that he is not up for promotion any time ever.

Hawaii has healthcare for all. Google it. It's really cool. We experienced it two years ago when we were the and my wife fell sick.


I might add that we are not residents.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.


"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."


#NotAllCops
 
GungFu
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
assholeswatchingmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Coulda been so much worse. Farkin' cops, man. Pervs with a badge.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My hatred of people who purposely mess up bathrooms is far greater than my hatred of authoritarian police assholes. So this is a though one for me.

Seriously, I support the death sentence for people wouldn't get their waste into the toilet and don't even bother cleaning it up.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 hours ago  

neongoats: CruiserTwelve: neongoats: And somehow, cops think this is the way it should be.


"Another officer reported the incident to the department, triggering a federal civil rights investigation."

"In April, Rabago and Ramones were both arrested and pleaded not guilty."

Quite evidently not all cops "think this is the way it should be."

Enough of them do that the cop proletariat hating up on the IA department is so ubiquitous it's a cliche.


Easy there, Dennis Miller. I haven't got to "proletariat" in my word-a-day calendar yet.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

neongoats: Enough of them do that the cop proletariat hating up on the IA department is so ubiquitous it's a cliche.


In movies and TV shows maybe, because they have to create conflict to be interesting. In reality most cops don't even think of IA - they have no reason to hate or fear them because they have no interaction with them other than maybe a rare missed court appearance or some minor issue like that.

I wish Farkers could experience the realities of police work. You'd be bored stiff by the tediousness of the job. It's rarely even close to what TV and movies presents it as, and real cops aren't represented by the ones that screw up enough to make the news.

But this is Fark, so carry on being hateful and angry while you complain about how hateful and angry cops are.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: real cops aren't represented by the ones that screw up enough to make the news


I believe you mean "real cops aren't representative of the ones that screw up enough to make the news."
Because, to the vast majority of the citizenry, yes, they are represented by your asshole colleagues. Hence, ACAB.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: But this is Fark, so carry on being hateful and angry while you complain about how hateful and angry cops are.


Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If Police Departments would make an example of sadists that join in order to abuse people, it would be a good thing.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Puffy McBooze: Wow, take a guy that is either down on his luck, has mental issues, or a substance addiction (perhaps even a substance issue stemming from "legitimate" healthcare in this country), and these jack asses decide to kick him while he is down.  This was designed to remove any sense of pride this unfortunate person had left.

Pigs suck, and they are all pigs, except that ONE guy who decided to report them.  I also wonder how that ONE guy is getting along in law enforcement these days.  I would bet that he is not up for promotion any time ever.

Hawaii has healthcare for all. Google it. It's really cool. We experienced it two years ago when we were the and my wife fell sick.


Right on!  So all the homeless people can move to Hawaii!  They will be stoked!

Or we could do something about our militarized police force back here on the mainland.  Your call.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Theaetetus: CruiserTwelve: But this is Fark, so carry on being hateful and angry while you complain about how hateful and angry cops are.

Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?


Wait, you mean if I killed a cop I would be punished with paid time off, therapy and a pension?

Sign me up!
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Theaetetus: Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?


You're so entrenched in your inaccurate image of cops you'll never accept the reality. Real cops are nothing like the ones that exist in your mind.
 
Error 482
‘’ 8 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Theaetetus: Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?

You're so entrenched in your inaccurate image of cops you'll never accept the reality. Real cops are nothing like the ones that exist in your mind.


You mean real cops like the ones that did this? Or real cops that do many, many other bad things? Or are you pulling a No True Scotsman? Because real cops are like this sometimes.

Sometimes real cops do the right thing, like the one guy in this story. Sometimes they're power tripping shiatheads like the two charged in this story.  Sometimes the cops are hateful, angry murderers who get away with it. Most cops probably wouldn't do those terrible thing, but they are enablers who laugh along with the shiatheads and do nothing about them and the other bad actors, or actively protect them.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

kendelrio: Theaetetus: CruiserTwelve: But this is Fark, so carry on being hateful and angry while you complain about how hateful and angry cops are.

Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?

Wait, you mean if I killed a cop I would be punished with paid time off, therapy and a pension?

Sign me up!


This looks like a negotiation.

I counter with a gourmet grilled cheese (3 cheeses!) and a twelve pack of micro brew.  Please don't let me forget, of course the pension and max 2 weeks vacation (that will take you into the New Year!).

Cops make great union busters too, don't ever forget it!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Puffy McBooze: kendelrio: Theaetetus: CruiserTwelve: But this is Fark, so carry on being hateful and angry while you complain about how hateful and angry cops are.

Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?

Wait, you mean if I killed a cop I would be punished with paid time off, therapy and a pension?

Sign me up!

This looks like a negotiation.

I counter with a gourmet grilled cheese (3 cheeses!) and a twelve pack of micro brew.  Please don't let me forget, of course the pension and max 2 weeks vacation (that will take you into the New Year!).

Cops make great union busters too, don't ever forget it!


Which 3 cheeses?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Theaetetus: Also, this false equivalency highlights the problem. When cops are hateful and angry, they kill people and get away with it. If hateful and angry citizens could kill cops with impunity, we might have less of a problem. Can I get your vote for that policy, or will you agree that perhaps the two groups are not equivalent?

You're so entrenched in your inaccurate image of cops you'll never accept the reality. Real cops are nothing like the ones that exist in your mind.


This seems to be just projection. Our image of cops is based off news stories. Your image of cops is based of your wishful thinking about other cops, y'know, the ones that don't make the news, you haven't met them, they're from Canada.

/actually, Canadian cops tend to be a lot better
 
Report