(Reuters)   Yemenis are blaming sin for their climate change misfortunes. Sounds familiar   (reuters.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Correct. The sin is 'Avarice.'

av·a·rice/ˈavərəs/noun: avariceextreme greed for wealth or material gain."he was rich beyond the dreams of avarice"
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This is why you always cosine.

/ended on a tangent
 
Sophont
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Unfortunately, people like this need to be isolated for the safety of everyone else who doesn't think praying to their particular diety helps in any way. It's only a matter of time before their desperation turns them to forcing people to pray.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Coal is black
black is a evil color
=
coal plants are evil
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well, at least they aren't blaming other people's sins, like the Pseudo-Kristians of Florida or Texas.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 15 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.


I can't imagine why you'd ever have trouble getting people to work with you.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 15 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.


Who has done more damage: terrorists or the Koch brothers?
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 15 hours ago  

themindiswatching: This is why you always cosine.

/ended on a tangent


Do you want Bermuda"s Triangle!!! Because this is how you get Bermuda's triangle!!!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.

Who has done more damage: terrorists or the Koch brothers?


Religion has caused more death and human suffering than anything else on the planet.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Correct. The sin is 'Avarice.'

av·a·rice/ˈavərəs/noun: avariceextreme greed for wealth or material gain."he was rich beyond the dreams of avarice"


The most violent places on earth have three things in common: lack of farming land, lack of fresh water, and a shiatton of oil. The reason is simple. Its because whoever controls the oil has all the power. It is a blessing and a curse for them. What many see as avarice should be seen as folks who are desperately trying to live their lives and not starve to death.
 
TaintPunchJudy
‘’ 14 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.


I thought fat people were supposed to be jolly
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Blaming Sin is the name of my Testament covers Reggueton group.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Did Pat Robertson move to Yemen?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Sin is just the armor. It's Yu Yevon they should be blaming.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Yumpin' Yemini!
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Sophont: Unfortunately, people like this need to be isolated for the safety of everyone else who doesn't think praying to their particular diety helps in any way. It's only a matter of time before their desperation turns them to forcing people to pray.


Definitely, those climate-change activists are a menace.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 12 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.

Who has done more damage: terrorists or the Koch brothers?

Religion has caused more death and human suffering than anything else on the planet.


Now, THAT I agree with.  Terrorism by another name.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: mongbiohazard: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.

Who has done more damage: terrorists or the Koch brothers?

Religion has caused more death and human suffering than anything else on the planet.

Now, THAT I agree with.  Terrorism by another name.


Spiritual terrorists.

"I'm not gonna hurt you, you are just going to burn in eternity"

Pretty farked up shiat to brainwash kids with.

You gotta be some kinda farked up asshole to tell children that shiat
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: mongbiohazard: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: vudukungfu: I always point out to religious zealots that on the other side of the planet there is a screaming lunatic in a robe, just like them, ready to die for their beliefs. and they really all ought to, if they are willing to.
No one ever had a successful operation done by god, allah, jesus, mohammed, zeus, thor, or the Easter bunny goddammit.
Take your Harry Potter, wizard of Oz fan boy bullshiat and find a nice corner of the internet to stay up late and play incel on, you farking babby buttfarkers.
The rest of us grownups have a planet to try an mend.

Who has done more damage: terrorists or the Koch brothers?

Religion has caused more death and human suffering than anything else on the planet.

Now, THAT I agree with.  Terrorism by another name.

Spiritual terrorists.

"I'm not gonna hurt you, you are just going to burn in eternity"

Pretty farked up shiat to brainwash kids with.

You gotta be some kinda farked up asshole to tell children that shiat


What I genuinely despise is indoctrinating in children the concept that it is not only acceptable, but actually virtuous, to stubbornly believe in things in the absence of evidence just because you want to.
 
