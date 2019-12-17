 Skip to content
(Sun Sentinel)   Father and daughter scammed the IRS out of millions after falsely claiming they won the lottery, and now they're hedging their bets on a trial   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
    Florida, Jury, Government, Judge, Federal government of the United States, Internal Revenue Service, Allegation, following year, Moorish Science Temple of America  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
After all these years of similar over-withholding scams you'd think the IRS auditbot would kick a return out for manual review if the claimed advance payments didn't match what the computer knew about.

(The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The fez-wearing man was held in contempt of court on Monday morning, and he and his daughter listened in to jury selection by video conference after being removed from the courtroom by U.S. Marshals.

blog.myscoutstuff.orgView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I feel the same way some days about the IRS.......but if ya wanna put an old person in "Prison" feed em 3 hots & a cot till they die.........pay one way or the other...... Government is still thinkin they can get "Blood from a Stone"!!!!!!

I'm disabled & get disability so they ain't gonna get much.......
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
In Trump's America, they are more than happy to let you grift, unless your skin exceeds the maximum melanin levels allowed. Once somebody realized what "Moorish" meant, they quickly moved to rectify the situation.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Indigenous Moorish Americans?  These clowns do realize the Moors were not white, nor indigenous to the Americas don't they?
 
Broktun
‘’ 13 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: Indigenous Moorish Americans?  These clowns do realize the Moors were not white, nor indigenous to the Americas don't they?


They are Moops, not Moors.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
filmsy.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Broktun: winedrinkingman: Indigenous Moorish Americans?  These clowns do realize the Moors were not white, nor indigenous to the Americas don't they?

They are Moops, not Moors.


Well what are they doing running IRS scams then? These floors ain't gonna clean themselves damnit.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I did a search on the daughter, and while I am not a hundred percent sure it is her, there is someone with the same exact name who claims to own an estate management company, but on her buzzfile it shows that her company doesn't actually manage any estates, even though it has been in business for almost five years.  So it looks like she was running some other scam too.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ZAZ: After all these years of similar over-withholding scams you'd think the IRS auditbot would kick a return out for manual review if the claimed advance payments didn't match what the computer knew about.

(The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)


AKA Take the money and run.
But they didn't run - they tried again, year after year.
Insane.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 hours ago  
They're so farked
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 hours ago  

LesserEvil: In Trump's America, they are more than happy to let you grift, unless your skin exceeds the maximum melanin levels allowed. Once somebody realized what "Moorish" meant, they quickly moved to rectify the situation.


Gonna say, they're the wrong shade to be pulling that shiat.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

LesserEvil: In Trump's America, they are more than happy to let you grift, unless your skin exceeds the maximum melanin levels allowed. Once somebody realized what "Moorish" meant, they quickly moved to rectify the situation.


They're sov-cits defrauding the IRS. They are not only openly rejecting all governmental authority, they're also trying to choke off that authority's lifeblood.

They could be so white as to be translucent, but the authorities will still come down on that sort of thing like a ton of bricks. They will be made into an instructive example pour encourager les autres.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It's bad enough that people don't pay taxes.  It really pisses me off when people who don't pay taxes steal the money wepaid in taxes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

ZAZ: (The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)


Ummmm, estimated tax payments and withholding are paid to the IRS.

How is there no mechanism to confirm those were paid before issuing refunds?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Tillmaster: ZAZ: After all these years of similar over-withholding scams you'd think the IRS auditbot would kick a return out for manual review if the claimed advance payments didn't match what the computer knew about.

(The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)

AKA Take the money and run.
But they didn't run - they tried again, year after year.
Insane.


I don't know what countries wouldn't extradite me back to the U.S., but once the scam worked once, I'd be on the first plane to them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 hours ago  

jaytkay: ZAZ: (The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)

Ummmm, estimated tax payments and withholding are paid to the IRS.

How is there no mechanism to confirm those were paid before issuing refunds?


My nutty guess is they spend almost nothing on anything so that any money they get is free money.
 
fader74
‘’ 12 hours ago  

aagrajag: LesserEvil: In Trump's America, they are more than happy to let you grift, unless your skin exceeds the maximum melanin levels allowed. Once somebody realized what "Moorish" meant, they quickly moved to rectify the situation.

They're sov-cits defrauding the IRS. They are not only openly rejecting all governmental authority, they're also trying to choke off that authority's lifeblood.

They could be so white as to be translucent, but the authorities will still come down on that sort of thing like a ton of bricks. They will be made into an instructive example pour encourager les autres.


Not true. see the Branch Dildonians. Excepting blue tarp guy, they essentially got away with everything, and those dildo-suckers were as white as the day is long.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 12 hours ago  

jaytkay: ZAZ: (The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)

Ummmm, estimated tax payments and withholding are paid to the IRS.
How is there no mechanism to confirm those were paid before issuing refunds?


Any work done towards a simpler and more robust system that just works properly and is harder to game is a non-starter because grifting is a god-given right of the upper classes.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I don't know what countries wouldn't extradite me back to the U.S., but once the scam worked once, I'd be on the first plane to them.


Venezuela:  

https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/5947a0c5​-​8e71-4842-8e33-a6bf91629d54

https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/5f149989​-​e58d-4ef8-9862-5d5a7a7e4698
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

fader74: aagrajag: LesserEvil: In Trump's America, they are more than happy to let you grift, unless your skin exceeds the maximum melanin levels allowed. Once somebody realized what "Moorish" meant, they quickly moved to rectify the situation.

They're sov-cits defrauding the IRS. They are not only openly rejecting all governmental authority, they're also trying to choke off that authority's lifeblood.

They could be so white as to be translucent, but the authorities will still come down on that sort of thing like a ton of bricks. They will be made into an instructive example pour encourager les autres.

Not true. see the Branch Dildonians. Excepting blue tarp guy, they essentially got away with everything, and those dildo-suckers were as white as the day is long.


I knew someone would bring up the dildonians, but the analogy doesn't fit.

I could be wrong, but I don't recall even those assholes openly rejecting the entire authority of the court which tried them, and only got away with it because the judge determined - correctly or not, I don't know; I'm not a law-talkin' guy - that the prosecution had engaged in misconduct. Even the Bundys were not crazy enough to start bleating about flag fringes in the courtroom.

Next, the Bundys were engaged in tax evasion, while these winners committed outright fraud. The IRS notes the difference, and it is one which is very easy for the average person to understand.

Not only that, but quite a few of the other Dildonians were convicted and sentenced to prison and other punishments. They got off relatively easy, but again: they largely kept their mouths shut and let their lawyers do the talking.

The overwhelming majority of sov-cits are white men, so overwhelmingly so that spotting a black one or a female one causes the same delight and excitement as one would feel glimpsing some rare bird.

And the vast, vast bulk of those idiots earn and receive the P. Barnes treatment.

Go watch the great Mr. Barnes in action and enjoy a sensible chuckle.
 
Coloman
‘’ 12 hours ago  
oooo a sovereign citizen thread.
I love it!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The part the actually worries me are the annual "someone files your taxes for you and takes the refund" scams...what if they mixed these scams?

I would hate for my first indication that I've been scammed is for agents to be smashing in my door at 2 AM...
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Sasquach: The part the actually worries me are the annual "someone files your taxes for you and takes the refund" scams...what if they mixed these scams?

I would hate for my first indication that I've been scammed is for agents to be smashing in my door at 2 AM...


I like to think they'd begin by smashing in the doors of the tax return preparer, or those of whoever signed their name to the filing, but who knows?
 
que.guero
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Chromium_One: jaytkay: ZAZ: (The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)

Ummmm, estimated tax payments and withholding are paid to the IRS.
How is there no mechanism to confirm those were paid before issuing refunds?

Any work done towards a simpler and more robust system that just works properly and is harder to game is a non-starter because grifting is a god-given right of the upper classes.


There is also the fact that in the case of fraud, the IRS literally gets carte blanche to fark you for the rest of your life.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 11 hours ago  

aagrajag: Sasquach: The part the actually worries me are the annual "someone files your taxes for you and takes the refund" scams...what if they mixed these scams?

I would hate for my first indication that I've been scammed is for agents to be smashing in my door at 2 AM...

I like to think they'd begin by smashing in the doors of the tax return preparer, or those of whoever signed their name to the filing, but who knows?


There in is the scam...a third party files your tax return in your name....and provide alternate banking information for the refund. By the time you know what's going on, they're gone and so is your refund.

If they committed this lottery scam in YOUR name...
 
elffster
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Oh yah, whatever happened to blue tarp guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The solution for sovereign citizens:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Mock26: The solution for sovereign citizens:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x577]


FN 5.7?

Would difficultly in obtaining ammo really be the difference?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The IRS paid them $3.4 million before the agency realized the pair had never purchased a winning ticket, prosecutors say.

The IRS is dumber than a couple of sov. cits.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Russ1642: The IRS paid them $3.4 million before the agency realized the pair had never purchased a winning ticket, prosecutors say.

The IRS is dumber than a couple of sov. cits.


Not normally, but this time, yes.

What struck me about the story is that these particular sov-cits - or the woman, at least - are quite a bit smarter than usual. The daughter is reported as holding an MBA degree, which probably makes her the most highly-educated sov-cit ever.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 hours ago  

jaytkay: ZAZ: (The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)

Ummmm, estimated tax payments and withholding are paid to the IRS.

How is there no mechanism to confirm those were paid before issuing refunds?


My guess is that they are so short staffed that shiat like this is so common as to be normal.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 hours ago  

aagrajag: Russ1642: The IRS paid them $3.4 million before the agency realized the pair had never purchased a winning ticket, prosecutors say.

The IRS is dumber than a couple of sov. cits.

Not normally, but this time, yes.

What struck me about the story is that these particular sov-cits - or the woman, at least - are quite a bit smarter than usual. The daughter is reported as holding an MBA degree, which probably makes her the most highly-educated sov-cit ever.


They don't seem to be standard white supremacist garbage sov-cits.  For one, I don't think they are white trash, based on their Moorish claim.  They have a lot of nutty beliefs, but they may have the benefit of approaching the sov-cit racket from the outside, and thus their race may have shielded them from some of the stupider ideas of their dumber cohorts.  They're still idiots, but they are well educated idiots.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: jaytkay: ZAZ: (The basic idea is you file paperwork saying your estimated tax payments, withholding, etc. added up to $1 million but your taxes are only $5. The IRS sends you a $999,995 refund and if you are lucky you get away in time.)

Ummmm, estimated tax payments and withholding are paid to the IRS.

How is there no mechanism to confirm those were paid before issuing refunds?

My guess is that they are so short staffed that shiat like this is so common as to be normal.


Thanks Obama?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: They don't seem to be standard white supremacist garbage sov-cits. For one, I don't think they are white trash, based on their Moorish claim


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



/ "Moorish" sovereign citizen is a black thing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Sasquach: Mock26: The solution for sovereign citizens:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x577]

FN 5.7?

Would difficultly in obtaining ammo really be the difference?


Use whatever gun at hand and just shoot 'em.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So these sovereign citizens claim government has no authority, yet they're perfectly fine with contacting a government agency to receive money back?
 
