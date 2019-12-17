 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Far Side)   Get your cow tools: The Far Side is finally online and full of surprises   (thefarside.com) divider line
44
    More: PSA, Trademark, Copyright, Far Side, Andrews McMeel Universal, trademarks of FarWorks, wireless networks, All rights reserved, retrieval system  
•       •       •

5729 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 3:29 PM (16 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Duely bookmarked.  Thanks subby.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I never went to the old site, if there was one, but there doesn't appear to be any new content on this one.  Just a daily dose of a strip a day.  Today's is from 1990.

??
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I never went to the old site, if there was one, but there doesn't appear to be any new content on this one.  Just a daily dose of a strip a day.  Today's is from 1990.

??


There are links to sketchbooks and categories of his strips down below.
 
zpaul
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Calvin and Hobbs?  Miss
That one
 
blazemongr
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I never went to the old site, if there was one, but there doesn't appear to be any new content on this one.  Just a daily dose of a strip a day.  Today's is from 1990.

??


https://www.thefarside.com/about
 
bdub77
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Tools to help us better communicate, write, explore, and learn. (Of course, soon to be adding hack, steal, exploit, deceive, bully, and maybe destroy democracy, but hey, what're a few wrinkles? We'll figure this out. Or not.)

It's horrible that I am genuinely happy more than anything that Gary Larson is not a f*cking Scott Adams clone.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"I HAVE COME TO FEED ON THE MILK OF THE LIVING!"
 
Monkey
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Gary Larson is 69?

Hehe...69.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Awesome.  I purchased the collection (3 large books) a few years ago.  That farker is heavier than the unabridged dictionary!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 hours ago  

bdub77: Tools to help us better communicate, write, explore, and learn. (Of course, soon to be adding hack, steal, exploit, deceive, bully, and maybe destroy democracy, but hey, what're a few wrinkles? We'll figure this out. Or not.)

It's horrible that I am genuinely happy more than anything that Gary Larson is not a f*cking Scott Adams clone.


Scott Adams is a special little turd. Most people with artistic talent and a sense of humor are liberal.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I hope whoever tends to the site keeps it up to date, because there's nothing sadder than one that just sits there collecting cyberdust.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Wish the TV specials were available. I'd like something a little more tangible than what shows up on YouTube every now and then before it gets yanked down.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Awesome.  I purchased the collection (3 large books) a few years ago.  That farker is heavier than the unabridged dictionary!


Same. And those are impressive times.
 
T.rex
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I've never really read any dissertations about The Far Side, so i'm sure people have expressed it better than me, but there is something really innately 'right' about it.   Its like the culmination and maturation of the art form of a comic strip, and even of humor in general.     Its 'speaks' to me.... I mean... all comics attempt to do that... but The Far Side doesn't it in some organic way... i can't put my finger on it. will have to think about it more.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: SpaceyCat: Awesome.  I purchased the collection (3 large books) a few years ago.  That farker is heavier than the unabridged dictionary!

Same. And those are impressive times.


Tomes. Farking autocorrect.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Took him long enough. It's like he's been waiting and waiting for this internet fad to go away.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Did he just make my 1992 Far Side Off the Wall calendar useless?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 hours ago  

T.rex: so i'm sure people have expressed it better than me,


I enrolled in a school for the gifted where I could have learned to express my thoughts eloquently, but unfortunately never figured out how to get in the door.
 
bdub77
‘’ 15 hours ago  

T.rex: I've never really read any dissertations about The Far Side, so i'm sure people have expressed it better than me, but there is something really innately 'right' about it.   Its like the culmination and maturation of the art form of a comic strip, and even of humor in general.     Its 'speaks' to me.... I mean... all comics attempt to do that... but The Far Side doesn't it in some organic way... i can't put my finger on it. will have to think about it more.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Far side and Calvin and Hobbes is all I need baby
 
orezona
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well this is some good news...!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 15 hours ago  

oldernell: Duely bookmarked.  Thanks subby.


This. Thanks, subby!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 hours ago  

oldernell: Duely bookmarked.  Thanks subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What a duely Far Side comic might look like.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 15 hours ago  

orezona: Well this is some good news...!

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1099]


More applicable to the 737 MAX...

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Hey, what's a goat doing way up here?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

devine: Did he just make my 1992 Far Side Off the Wall calendar useless?



just your luck, the calendar for 2020 is the same as it was in 1992, the first time the 1992 one has repeated

https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/​r​epeating.html?year=2020

so just hang it up instead of a 2020 and wait for all the comments about how you have the 'wrong' calendar up
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I've got the hardcover and softcover collections on my shelf.
This is easily top 5 material. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

The English Major: I've got the hardcover and softcover collections on my shelf.
This is easily top 5 material. [Fark user image image 425x513]


That one didn't go to the newspapers because his editor thought it was too much.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

UltimaCS: Scott Adams is a special little turd. Most people with artistic talent and a sense of humor are liberal.


Then again, Scott Adams makes Dilbert.
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

zpaul: Calvin and Hobbs?  Miss
That one


Link

Here ya go.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 15 hours ago  

UltimaCS: bdub77: Tools to help us better communicate, write, explore, and learn. (Of course, soon to be adding hack, steal, exploit, deceive, bully, and maybe destroy democracy, but hey, what're a few wrinkles? We'll figure this out. Or not.)

It's horrible that I am genuinely happy more than anything that Gary Larson is not a f*cking Scott Adams clone.

Scott Adams is a special little turd. Most people with artistic talent and a sense of humor are liberal.


Your post proves this untrue.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

UltimaCS: bdub77: Tools to help us better communicate, write, explore, and learn. (Of course, soon to be adding hack, steal, exploit, deceive, bully, and maybe destroy democracy, but hey, what're a few wrinkles? We'll figure this out. Or not.)

It's horrible that I am genuinely happy more than anything that Gary Larson is not a f*cking Scott Adams clone.

Scott Adams is a special little turd. Most people with artistic talent and a sense of humor are liberal.


All of Dilbert ceases being funny when you figure out that Adams identifies as the Pointy-Haired Boss
 
oohpah
‘’ 14 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: UltimaCS: bdub77: Tools to help us better communicate, write, explore, and learn. (Of course, soon to be adding hack, steal, exploit, deceive, bully, and maybe destroy democracy, but hey, what're a few wrinkles? We'll figure this out. Or not.)

It's horrible that I am genuinely happy more than anything that Gary Larson is not a f*cking Scott Adams clone.

Scott Adams is a special little turd. Most people with artistic talent and a sense of humor are liberal.

Your post proves this untrue.


Ben Garrison is not a liberal so that means no talent and no humor.  So far, hypotheses checks out.
 
IkonOlator
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Marcos P: Far side and Calvin and Hobbes is all I need baby


Bloom County?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

UltimaCS: Most people with artistic talent and a sense of humor are liberal.


I believe he had a sense of humor until he got very, very, wealthy.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Mooltiple Devin Nunes lawsuits in 3...2...1...
 
desertgeek
‘’ 14 hours ago  
In middle school, the team of teachers I had in 7th grade honors was called the "Far Side" team. The classrooms were on the far side of the campus and the doors to their rooms were painted to look like cows.

That led my parents to get me the Midvale School for the Gifted t-shirt.

I still haven't forgiven them for that.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A guy almost as good as Larson:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 11 hours ago  
According to his letter his chief complaint was shiatty scans, yet offered no quality scans of his own. And as though newsprint was known for its accurate detail! Surely, even in 1998, his publisher could fund slapping original art on a drum scanner and create digital copies that captured every paper fiber.

This is a case study in how to not manage a legacy. By making the Far Side essentially a bootleg thing it's irrelevant to a entire generation and a bit late to catch up on now...
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My complaint is that the default webpage should be one big panel, with arrows to go forward and back. You could then have smaller menu links to take you to specific material. The Cyanide & Happiness comic layout is the one I'd point to as done right. What I'm seeing right now at that link is making things harder since all I want to do is read one then read another until I get tired of it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Birnone: My complaint is that the default webpage should be one big panel, with arrows to go forward and back. You could then have smaller menu links to take you to specific material. The Cyanide & Happiness comic layout is the one I'd point to as done right. What I'm seeing right now at that link is making things harder since all I want to do is read one then read another until I get tired of it.


He's only got a dozen comics on the entire site at a time.
 
Government Fromage
‘’ 9 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Awesome.  I purchased the collection (3 large books) a few years ago.  That farker is heavier than the unabridged dictionary!


I've got an aunt who sends me Barnes & Noble gift cards for my birthday and Christmas every year. A while back I found like six of them in my desk and managed to use them for a "pre owned" but still in the plastic copy of the 3 book set. Best purchase ever!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 9 hours ago  

IkonOlator: Marcos P: Far side and Calvin and Hobbes is all I need baby

Bloom County?


Came back in 2015, and he's still doing new strips. A lot of people didn't get the memo about that.

https://www.facebook.com/berkeleybrea​t​hed/

There's other places to get it, but the Facebook page seems to be where he posts it first, and posts extra stuff too. It's the only Facebook page I read.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's no Oglaf
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report