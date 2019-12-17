 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dawn introduces dish spray, to be used in "dish soap breath spray challenge" in 2020   (cnn.com) divider line
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 12 hours ago  
YAY!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So it's less concentrated AND costs more?

Where can I buy this miracle product?
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I throw mine away.

Life's too short for chores.
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I can't wait for the next major oil spill!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
FTFA: Procter & Gamble (PG) says its old-fashioned liquid detergent, which debuted in 1972, just isn't cut out for the job anymore, so it invented a new Dawn dish spray designed for how people are washing their dishes today.

Translation: Our product engineers came up with a way to charge more money for less (more diluted) product, and we're hoping American chumps consumers take the bait.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Are people really this lazy? I don't even see how a mist of diluted dish soap will accomplish anything.

Is it supposed to be sprayed on dirty dishes before you run them under the faucet, like some neckbeard spraying himself with Axe instead of showering?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Supplemental information: we found a way to eliminate use of a sudsing agent which never actually did anything in the first place, but was costing us money simply to placate consumer perception. Now using fewer ingredients, we can increase profits even further.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Hot new vaping trend: clouds of foam.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Everything is dishwasher safe in our house even when it says it's not...I hand washed dishes for years...a dishwasher is the orgasm of appliances
 
DarkVader
‘’ 12 hours ago  
What a stupid product.

And who doesn't have a dishwasher these days?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 hours ago  
At least TFA put "life hack" in quotes where it belongs.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 hours ago  

That's part of the problem. They are watching their sales drop off as more people move to dishwasher detergents.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I already keep a foaming hand soap bottle I'm done with filled with Dawn and water next to the sink.

As soon as I'm done with pots and pans, I get the scrubby pad and a couple of squirts of soap after them.

If you do it before shiat dries on, it only takes a couple of seconds.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I used to be a firm believer in hand-washing dishes, until I saw the evidence that dishwashers were less wasteful. I decided that I was happy to let things soak and toss them in the dishwasher.

/screw this watered-down crap that comes in a super wasteful plastic bottle.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I've just always found it faster to just wash the dishes than to basically halfway wash them and then throw them in the dishwasher. I also couldn't imagine that after rinsing them any benefits of using a dishwasher wouldn't be nullified anyway. Looks like I was wrong.

I was just googling this (the thing you figured out already!) and realized a lot of my assumptions about dishwashers (which would make handwashing make more sense) are pretty out of date, so it's a lot more wasteful to wash by hand now. Well.... it's OK to be wrong! Looks like I was, and I'm going to start using the dishwasher instead.

My wife was just happy to have me doing them, even if she thought it was weird I always did them by hand.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
fark you dawn

You had a good thing going.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

This product is probably nonsense...you can just fill up a small bowl with regular dishsoap and use that as you go along.

However as far as dishwashers go...not everything works in the dishwasher. A short list of some things that don't...

- Cast iron (not supposed to wash it either, but sometimes it needs it)
- Certain types of parts of appliances like rice cookers, boilers, etc.
- Many types of bottles such as Zojirushi insulated bottles and some Nalgene bottles which have a very narrow opening
- Shaker cups really do better when washed by hand
- Many traditional-style clay cooking pots are absolutely not dishwasher safe
- Probably other stuff I haven't thought of here
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Get a gallon of Palm Olive and some urea hand cream.

The hand cream is for you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Infants. Well, it gets them clean but they just don't work right after that.
 
Digitus_Impudicus
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why is there a nut sack hanging on the wall?
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Infants. Well, it gets them clean but they just don't work right after that.


I just use the washing machine for those. It quiets them down too.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 hours ago  

They kind of bang around in the dryer, but after a couple of minutes that stops.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

They're not dishes. If it can't go into a dishwasher, it's not a dish.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 11 hours ago  

And if you do need to wash cast iron, you're suppose to use coarse salt as an abrasive and then rinse and immediately dry.

Growing up, my parents never put any pots and pans in the dishwasher, especially Teflon coated. Any utensils with plastic handles stayed out, too, as the dishwasher would cause the plastic to peel. And certain dishes went strictly on the top rack and others went strictly on the bottom or they could be damaged or mutate into a new life form or something. And not everything comes clean in a dishwasher.

So, basically, we still washed dishes by hand, just not as many as if we didn't have the dishwasher. Appliances have changed, though, and I have a feeling a lot of the dishes my parents deemed unsafe for the washer are fine now.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

So why do they call it dishwashing liquid if it's used to clean seagulls?
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Procter & Gamble (PG) says its old-fashioned liquid detergent, which debuted in 1972, just isn't cut out for the job anymore, so it invented a new Dawn dish spray designed for how people are washing their dishes today.

Translation: Our product engineers came up with a way to charge more money for less (more diluted) product, and we're hoping American chumps consumers take the bait.


The sad thing is, they could probably just dilute their regular product to half strength and put a big sticker on the label that says "Now with 50% more water!" And people would be excited to buy it without even attempting to think about what that actually means.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

And if you do need to wash cast iron, you're suppose to use coarse salt as an abrasive and then rinse and immediately dry.

Growing up, my parents never put any pots and pans in the dishwasher, especially Teflon coated. Any utensils with plastic handles stayed out, too, as the dishwasher would cause the plastic to peel. And certain dishes went strictly on the top rack and others went strictly on the bottom or they could be damaged or mutate into a new life form or something. And not everything comes clean in a dishwasher.

So, basically, we still washed dishes by hand, just not as many as if we didn't have the dishwasher. Appliances have changed, though, and I have a feeling a lot of the dishes my parents deemed unsafe for the washer are fine now.


I've tried that and it sucks. Sometimes dishwashing liquid is the only thing that works.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Digitus_Impudicus: Why is there a nut sack hanging on the wall?


Every morning there's a nutsack hangin
From the corner of my girlfriend's dishwasher
I know it's not mine but I'll see if I can use it for
An orgy or a raunchy rendezvous
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This press release from P&G article is a bit presumptuous, assuming that I do dishes.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Digitus_Impudicus: Why is there a nut sack hanging on the wall?


because, the guy is married to a harpie


/ waka waka waka
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kristine Decker, P&G's dish care director

Seriously? What sorta college degree do you need to qualify for that position?
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that what dogs are for?
 
