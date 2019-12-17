 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   The creator of the Nomex racing suit has died. A Viking funeral would be an exercise in futility   (jalopnik.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy Racing League, Indianapolis 500, Champ Car, Nomex race suit, Ford Motor Company, course of racing history, American Championship Car Racing  
•       •       •

1478 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 6:05 PM (13 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
That reminds me -- is HOTY running yet?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
HLOTY material subby.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Thank you sir. But being this is Fark...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 13 hours ago  
No, it'd be fine; he's expired. Ask any track tech and safety guy, and he'll tell you that the day after a suit expires it's liable to immediately burst into flames and kill you.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Nomex. Sounds like a Trump soundbite.
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 hours ago  

WTFDYW: HLOTY material subby.


Thank you!
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 12 hours ago  

LoneVVolf: No, it'd be fine; he's expired. Ask any track tech and safety guy, and he'll tell you that the day after a suit expires it's liable to immediately burst into flames and kill you.


particularly when the tech inspector notices the expired equipment and they can't do their job b/c their not allowed OTW
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The E.I. DuPont company invented the best products.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 hours ago  
D'oh!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"He sat down on a chair at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, doused himself in fuel, and lit himself on fire in order to calmly explain that this new suit might just save your ass. By the end of that demonstration, 30 of the 33 drivers racing at the Indy 500 were wearing these Nomex suits. "

Awesome!

"Despite the fact Earnhardt used a seat that was anything but safe and was notorious for loosening his seat belts during a race, NASCAR blamed Simpson seat belts for the death of NASCAR's biggest star."

Awful.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 hours ago  

SansNeural: "He sat down on a chair at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, doused himself in fuel, and lit himself on fire in order to calmly explain that this new suit might just save your ass. By the end of that demonstration, 30 of the 33 drivers racing at the Indy 500 were wearing these Nomex suits. "

Awesome!

"Despite the fact Earnhardt used a seat that was anything but safe and was notorious for loosening his seat belts during a race, NASCAR blamed Simpson seat belts for the death of NASCAR's biggest star."

Awful.


The lack of a HANS device was a huge factor.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah, Simpson was unfairly excoriated for Earnhardt's death. No HANS device, belts anchored at angles which would compound forces on his neck, and a crappy seal.

I don't get the whole HANS hate thing. The first time I wore one, I literally forgot had it on before the first turn.

/Mirrors
//Set 'em right and you barely need to ever turn your head
///Equally true on the street
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

gar1013: WTFDYW: HLOTY material subby.

Thank you!


Your welcome.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 10 hours ago  
FTA:  by the end of the demonstration of his NOMEX suit, 30 of 33 drivers were wearing his suit.  How could that happen unless he had at least 30 suits that reasonably fit the drivers at the ready?

Also, CSB; I had a Simpson Bandit motorcycle helmet in the mid 80s that I thought was the coolest thing ever.  What was even cooler was it probably saved me from death/dain bramage.  The Styrofoam on the inside had a flat spot about 3 inches across where my head bounced off the road.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

knbwhite: FTA:  by the end of the demonstration of his NOMEX suit, 30 of 33 drivers were wearing his suit.  How could that happen unless he had at least 30 suits that reasonably fit the drivers at the ready?

Also, CSB; I had a Simpson Bandit motorcycle helmet in the mid 80s that I thought was the coolest thing ever.  What was even cooler was it probably saved me from death/dain bramage.  The Styrofoam on the inside had a flat spot about 3 inches across where my head bounced off the road.


My thought was that he got orders for 30 of them. Not that they suited up with them that same day.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He should have been wearing the survival suit.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Simpson is responsible for saving countless lives around the world. His nomex fire suits are used in so many industries these days, not just racing. But NASCAR thoroughly f*cked him over when Earnhardt died. There were two different head and neck restraints in use at the time, the HANS Device and the Hutchens Device. Neither was mandated at the time, despite the fact that the previous season saw Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin, and Tony Roper all die from basilar skull fractures, just like Earnhardt did. But those three deaths were just "racing tragedies." When the same thing happened to Dale, tho, oh there was no way it was because he refused to wear one of those, oh no, it could only be literally anybody else's fault. And in this case, NASCAR chose Bill Simpson as the sacrificial goat.

So many hundreds to thousands of lives saved by Simpson's creations, but he lost everything that mattered because Dale Earnhardt drove into a wall.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 hours ago  

WTFDYW: knbwhite: FTA:  by the end of the demonstration of his NOMEX suit, 30 of 33 drivers were wearing his suit.  How could that happen unless he had at least 30 suits that reasonably fit the drivers at the ready?

Also, CSB; I had a Simpson Bandit motorcycle helmet in the mid 80s that I thought was the coolest thing ever.  What was even cooler was it probably saved me from death/dain bramage.  The Styrofoam on the inside had a flat spot about 3 inches across where my head bounced off the road.

My thought was that he got orders for 30 of them. Not that they suited up with them that same day.


There was only one suit, but it was huge. They all just got in there with him. It could only hold 31, max.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Simpson is responsible for saving countless lives around the world. His nomex fire suits are used in so many industries these days, not just racing. But NASCAR thoroughly f*cked him over when Earnhardt died. There were two different head and neck restraints in use at the time, the HANS Device and the Hutchens Device. Neither was mandated at the time, despite the fact that the previous season saw Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin, and Tony Roper all die from basilar skull fractures, just like Earnhardt did. But those three deaths were just "racing tragedies." When the same thing happened to Dale, tho, oh there was no way it was because he refused to wear one of those, oh no, it could only be literally anybody else's fault. And in this case, NASCAR chose Bill Simpson as the sacrificial goat.

So many hundreds to thousands of lives saved by Simpson's creations, but he lost everything that mattered because Dale Earnhardt drove into a wall.


Simpson didn't lose anything monetary. That sham NASCAR pulled made him lose his dignity though. He did great things and his legacy is still alive today in motor racing and other industries.
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 hours ago  

DaAlien: I don't get the whole HANS hate thing. The first time I wore one, I literally forgot had it on before the first turn.


It wasn't wearing it, it was trying to take it off quickly in an emergency.  For example, I had been using the ratchet type of harness for decades and I had hesitations switching to a cam-lock.  Not because I thought it was unsafe, just that it was different than I was used to and unhooking it was a muscle reflex that had to be relearned.

But, HANS or not, Dale would still be alive if he had a full-face helmet that day.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Simpson is responsible for saving countless lives around the world. His nomex fire suits are used in so many industries these days, not just racing. But NASCAR thoroughly f*cked him over when Earnhardt died. There were two different head and neck restraints in use at the time, the HANS Device and the Hutchens Device. Neither was mandated at the time, despite the fact that the previous season saw Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin, and Tony Roper all die from basilar skull fractures, just like Earnhardt did. But those three deaths were just "racing tragedies." When the same thing happened to Dale, tho, oh there was no way it was because he refused to wear one of those, oh no, it could only be literally anybody else's fault. And in this case, NASCAR chose Bill Simpson as the sacrificial goat.

So many hundreds to thousands of lives saved by Simpson's creations, but he lost everything that mattered because Dale Earnhardt drove into a wall.

Simpson didn't lose anything monetary. That sham NASCAR pulled made him lose his dignity though. He did great things and his legacy is still alive today in motor racing and other industries.


That's why I said he lost everything that mattered. It wasn't about money, it was about respect.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report