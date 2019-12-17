 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Utah is strange place, but keeping your dead husband in the freezer for 10 years to collect $177,000 in government benefits is "kind of smart..still creepy"   (foxnews.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
If you have 10 husbands you can collect $1,770,000.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I mean...if I died of natural causes anyway, I'd be...cool...with it.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
So keeping a corpse in your freezer only pays $17.7k a year? Yeah, no thanks.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Dead Husband In The Freezer is my Handmaid's Tale fanfic.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Are these play/pause GIFs I'm seeing a fark thing or a Chrome thing?

Either ways, I like it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

I am not Sgt. Pinback
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's more than smart. It is fraud.

That's Trump "Smart".
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Ahhhh, Tooele.

I once described Borderlands to my wife as being set in Tooele. So, not really surprised.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 hours ago  
10 years and the best plan they could come up with was hiding it in the freezer?  At least bury him in the crawlspace.  Just make sure you dig the whole deep enough and fill it in so a critter doesn't dig it up.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Cormee: Are these play/pause GIFs I'm seeing a fark thing or a Chrome thing?

Either ways, I like it.


A Fark thing. I'm getting them on mobile Safari.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Subby type like Russian agent.
 
stir22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Cormee: Are these play/pause GIFs I'm seeing a fark thing or a Chrome thing?

Either ways, I like it.


Check out the newsletter a few links down.
 
solve4x
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Her other option was to have no income and work some shaitty minimum wage job till her death.  Seems they were both well aware of that while he was still alive.  Its a shame we live in a country where these are the choices people have to make.  I wonder how they voted, being Utah and all that...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 hours ago  

brantgoose: It's more than smart. It is fraud.


Depends if your husband died because he couldnt pay for adequate medical care because the gov sold your health for a profit... then its just payback
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 hours ago  

solve4x: Her other option was to have no income and work some shaitty minimum wage job till her death.  Seems they were both well aware of that while he was still alive.  Its a shame we live in a country where these are the choices people have to make.  I wonder how they voted, being Utah and all that...


Spot on-point unfortunately.
 
morg
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"I wouldn't want to live in an apartment with my dead husband or my dead wife," he told FOX13.

Well definitely not together.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
FTA:"She told the detective she didn't read the note, she just stamped it and signed it,"

I'm not a notary, but my understanding is the whole point of a notary is to read over what is being signed, verify the people signing are the who they say they are, and whot he document indicates,  and that they are signing it of their own accord.

TAKE HER STAMP!
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ZAZ: If you have 10 husbands you can collect $1,770,000.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 hours ago  

stir22: Cormee: Are these play/pause GIFs I'm seeing a fark thing or a Chrome thing?

Either ways, I like it.

Check out the newsletter a few links down.


Cheers. Missed that.
 
caljar
‘’ 14 hours ago  

winedrinkingman: 10 years and the best plan they could come up with was hiding it in the freezer?  At least bury him in the crawlspace.  Just make sure you dig the whole deep enough and fill it in so a critter doesn't dig it up.


The plan worked perfect.  His body was found after the wife died, so she got the money for the rest of her life.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
akya:

I'm not a notary, but my understanding is the whole point of a notary is to read over what is being signed, verify the people signing are the who they say they are, and whot he document indicates,  and that they are signing it of their own accord.

TAKE HER STAMP!

Wife's a notary...you are only attesting to the identity of the person who signed the letter, nothing else. She keeps the stamp
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

caljar: The plan worked perfect.  His body was found after the wife died, so she got the money for the rest of her life.


Luckily, nobody but Millennials paying into social security were harmed.
 
Knight without armor [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
$177K over 10 years. Politicians must laugh their asses off when they read about people ripping off the government on such a small scale.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: So keeping a corpse in your freezer only pays $17.7k a year? Yeah, no thanks.


Why not? Electricity bill is probably only a couple hundred a year.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Bonus: saved money on mortuary costs!

Every time I'm prompted to think about it, I realize what a farked, undignified country I live in.

Nothing a tax cut can't cure, right?
 
mane
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nothing is too obscure for Fark
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 hours ago  
$177,000 has to be something on the low end of the estimates.

My father pulls down about $2,000 a month for Social Security and then $3,000 a month for 100% VA disability. Upon his death my mother will get his SS payments (and lose her own smaller payments). The VA disability depends on what he dies of: If he dies of his diagnosed condition (leukemia from Agent Orange) or if he dies of anything at least 10 years after diagnosis, she continues to collect the $3,000 each month. If he dies of anything else before the 10-year mark, those payments stop.

For my father, that adds up to $600,000 over a decade.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
In addition to the body, investigators found a notarized letter signed by Paul Mathers stating his wife did not kill him.

The person who notarized the letter in 2008 has been interviewed by police as part of the investigation.
"She told the detective she didn't read the note, she just stamped it and signed it," Hansen told FOX13. Not sure exactly what the law is in Utah, but in most states notaries just verify the ID of the person signing and leave it at that. However, if someone just randomly came to me with a letter, I'd at least try to skim over it to make sure I'm comfortable notarizing it. In this case I would have definitely wanted to notify the local authorities.How would I even record this in the journal? Document type: Assurance of non-murder
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

caljar: winedrinkingman: 10 years and the best plan they could come up with was hiding it in the freezer?  At least bury him in the crawlspace.  Just make sure you dig the whole deep enough and fill it in so a critter doesn't dig it up.

The plan worked perfect.  His body was found after the wife died, so she got the money for the rest of her life.


They were smart but still creepy
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 13 hours ago  

solve4x: Her other option was to have no income and work some shaitty minimum wage job till her death.  Seems they were both well aware of that while he was still alive.  Its a shame we live in a country where these are the choices people have to make.  I wonder how they voted, being Utah and all that...


This.....
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I love the pic of the freezer & the "Pot Pie"!!!!


Was it a chest or upright casket??

That.........
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Clearly the victim was not wearing his magic underwear.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"I wouldn't want to live in an apartment with my dead husband or my dead wife," he told FOX13

So then whose dead husband or wife would he want to live in an apartment with?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 11 hours ago  

brantgoose: It's more than smart. It is fraud.

That's Trump "Smart".


Well she's dead and spent the money. Good luck collecting.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Social Security... biggest ponzi scheme in history.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 11 hours ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size

Anyone seen Trump's earlier wives?
 
Gooch
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Does he still get his own universe and planets whilst frozen?
 
xitnode
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"...And when you got your six pieces, you gotta get rid of them, because it's no good leaving it in the deep freeze for your mum to discover, now, is it?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
