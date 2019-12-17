 Skip to content
(Fox 61 Connecticut)   Just in time for Christmas, this boy received the best gift ever. This is your I'm Not Crying, You're Crying edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (fox61.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DNRTFA
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Per my DIL they started giving Buckwheat CBD treats last night with the hope that it will help with the arthritis in his back legs, allergies and anxiety.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
WOOF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: WOOF!

[Fark user image 245x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss you Jackson!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]
Miss you Jackson!


((((((HUG))))))
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Per my DIL they started giving Buckwheat CBD treats last night with the hope that it will help with the arthritis in his back legs, allergies and anxiety.


Really? How are they working? Mine's started to have some hip issues in his old age and if they help I'll have to look into it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]
Miss you Jackson!

((((((HUG))))))


thank you. Poor Sammy still is looking for her buddy. As if all the other crud going on wasn't bad enough. Arrrgggg!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Per my DIL they started giving Buckwheat CBD treats last night with the hope that it will help with the arthritis in his back legs, allergies and anxiety.


best of wishes there Buckwheat!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bootleg: Bathia_Mapes: Per my DIL they started giving Buckwheat CBD treats last night with the hope that it will help with the arthritis in his back legs, allergies and anxiety.

Really? How are they working? Mine's started to have some hip issues in his old age and if they help I'll have to look into it.


They just gave him his first CBD treat last night so it's too soon to tell. They're taking it slow and cautious to ensure he doesn't have any adverse reactions, especially since he has a history of allergies. I do hope it helps the old pup too (Buckwheat is 17 years old).
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hug & Scritch for Sammy at Fark that Pixel's, likewise for others there needing one.
Hope Buckwheat's CBD treat's'll AbetAidAssist with Issues Mentioned.
Below, newspaper coverage of Saturday's Reindog Parade.  Not able to go, lack both still & video camera.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

laulaja: Hug & Scritch for Sammy at Fark that Pixel's, likewise for others there needing one.
Hope Buckwheat's CBD treat's'll AbetAidAssist with Issues Mentioned.
Below, newspaper coverage of Saturday's Reindog Parade.  Not able to go, lack both still & video camera.[Fark user image 716x504]


thanks, will do.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Missing you guys. Why don't you all take the rest of the day off and post more doggies? :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
dfordog.co.ukView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [dfordog.co.uk image 350x237]


ha ha!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]


so cute! How you doing?
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is Beethoven's chair
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
He also likes to block the passageway
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
When I was 8 (or there abouts), I had a dog come home after being gone for over a year.  She stayed for two days and left again.  Presumably back to her new friend(s) she loved more.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: When I was 8 (or there abouts), I had a dog come home after being gone for over a year.  She stayed for two days and left again.  Presumably back to her new friend(s) she loved more.


That's sad :(
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Lucky LaRue: When I was 8 (or there abouts), I had a dog come home after being gone for over a year.  She stayed for two days and left again.  Presumably back to her new friend(s) she loved more.

That's sad :(


Nah - i was just relating a funny life experience.  She was healthy and happy.  Whoever she adopted probably spoiled her as much as I spoil my babies these days.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Lucky LaRue: When I was 8 (or there abouts), I had a dog come home after being gone for over a year.  She stayed for two days and left again.  Presumably back to her new friend(s) she loved more.
That's sad :(

Her choice, tho.  Mayhap new friends played with her whole lot more?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
While I was growing up, we had a toy Poodle. Her name was Chere..she was really beautiful, could have been a show dog..black, she loved my Mom, and she tolerated me..because I sound a bit like my Mom..my favorite memory is when I let her out when one of the neighborhood kids were teasing her through the front door screen..I think I was 7? Cured the kid of teasing her..and for years afterward, my house was known as the "biting dog" place. Saved my folks from robbers, I am quite sure. Now she has a monster black cat..I betcha he'd be all up in their grill..and he has claws! And he would use them too!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They don't believe in personal space.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mayhem sleeping on my sweater.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]

so cute! How you doing?


Good, thanks for asking! And you?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

lajimi: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]

so cute! How you doing?

Good, thanks for asking! And you?

[i.imgur.com image 694x794]


don't really know been feeling sicker then normal and I am just hoping it is nothing bad. But still doing okay mostly.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: lajimi: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]

so cute! How you doing?

Good, thanks for asking! And you?

[i.imgur.com image 694x794]

don't really know been feeling sicker then normal and I am just hoping it is nothing bad. But still doing okay mostly.


Hope it's nothing serious and you'll feel better soon!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]

so cute! How you doing?

Good, thanks for asking! And you?

[i.imgur.com image 694x794]

don't really know been feeling sicker then normal and I am just hoping it is nothing bad. But still doing okay mostly.

Hope it's nothing serious and you'll feel better soon!


kind of stresses me. Alway seems like every time I end up with a new Medical problem its worse then the last one. Not really I'm sure but it seems like it. So it just s is stress which makes things so much better (not). Thankfully I have my Wetnoseday at Caturday family to smooth things over and listen to me whine occasionally sorry about that
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]

so cute! How you doing?

Good, thanks for asking! And you?

[i.imgur.com image 694x794]

don't really know been feeling sicker then normal and I am just hoping it is nothing bad. But still doing okay mostly.

Hope it's nothing serious and you'll feel better soon!

kind of stresses me. Alway seems like every time I end up with a new Medical problem its worse then the last one. Not really I'm sure but it seems like it. So it just s is stress which makes things so much better (not). Thankfully I have my Wetnoseday at Caturday family to smooth things over and listen to me whine occasionally sorry about that


No reason at all to apologize. We're family here even if we're not related. :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Buckwheat hopes you have a good night
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]

Buckwheat hopes you have a good night


you as well Buckwheat and Bathia
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: Fark that Pixel: lajimi: [i.imgur.com image 720x697]

so cute! How you doing?

Good, thanks for asking! And you?

[i.imgur.com image 694x794]

don't really know been feeling sicker then normal and I am just hoping it is nothing bad. But still doing okay mostly.

Hope it's nothing serious and you'll feel better soon!

kind of stresses me. Alway seems like every time I end up with a new Medical problem its worse then the last one. Not really I'm sure but it seems like it. So it just s is stress which makes things so much better (not). Thankfully I have my Wetnoseday at Caturday family to smooth things over and listen to me whine occasionally sorry about that

No reason at all to apologize. We're family here even if we're not related. :)


so true!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Per my DIL they started giving Buckwheat CBD treats last night with the hope that it will help with the arthritis in his back legs, allergies and anxiety.


See if they can get him some acupuncture.
Worked wonders on Cooper's anxiety.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cooper making nice with the big man- hoping for some extra treats in his stocking I'm sure.
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Dogs are great, but they always seem to leave the party too early.  Goodbye, Katy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Damn you!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Makers_Mark_Ambassador [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's cold but sunny. Penny has a rope toy, stick and a ball.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Duder visited Santa on Sunday. I thought the pic was just okay so we took an impromptu one and it turned out to be super cute. I swear he's starting to pose for the camera.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Makers_Mark_Ambassador: [Fark user image image 425x566]
It's cold but sunny. Penny has a rope toy, stick and a ball.


Penny is pretty
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 hours ago  

PanicAttack: Duder visited Santa on Sunday. I thought the pic was just okay so we took an impromptu one and it turned out to be super cute. I swear he's starting to pose for the camera.
[Fark user image 425x637]
[Fark user image 270x270]


Gah! The diabeetus- you have given it to me.

I've turned into a five-year old: Awww, puppy!
 
siyuntz
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Cute story, and I don't fault the kid for his reaction, but I'm not sure I'd want to be the middle school aged boy whose mom just posted a video of him weeping all over social media, and even got it into the news. Kids can be mean, middle schoolers in particular.
 
groppet
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Awwwwww, I'm not crying, you are. Shut up!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Claude the Dog: Dogs are great, but they always seem to leave the party too early.  Goodbye, Katy.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


ouch, sorry
 
Spectrum
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We adopted this little puppy recently. Except she's three years old. Welcome to the family, Ren!
 
