(Daily Mail)   If you live in Florida, you better learn to run faster than 11mph   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

wholeheartedly approves
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"See you later, alligator!"

"After 'while, croco-" *CHOMP*
 
Glendale
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Clever girl.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
and watch out for the fleas! The article says they "flea from danger" meaning it's a real circus.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 15 hours ago  
LOL do alligators in other places exhibit "stand your ground behavior?"
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 15 hours ago  
False.  I only need to learn to run faster than the guy next to me.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Serpentine! Serpentine!
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fun fact:Crocodiles are very fast when darting straight forward, but aren't as fast when they need to turn rapidly.

So if you're being chased run back and forth and pretend yakkity sax is playing.

/It likely will be later, on the internet
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"Crocodiles can GALLOP at 11mph to escape from danger"

Is Subby suggesting that Floridans should be able to run that fast because they're having to hunt crocodiles, by hand, for food?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 15 hours ago  
6 minute miles,  pretty decent pace.

Only 10 MPH.
 
lurkey
‘’ 15 hours ago  
American alligators can hit 25-30 mph in short bursts on land.
Komodo dragons (coming soon!) can go 24 mph.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
What about the lizards living on the beaches?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 hours ago  

akya: Fun fact:Crocodiles are very fast when darting straight forward, but aren't as fast when they need to turn rapidly.

So if you're being chased run back and forth and pretend yakkity sax is playing.

/It likely will be later, on the internet


LOL, that old myth again.  And if you put an aspirin in your gal's coke she won't get pregnant!

lurkey: American alligators can hit 25-30 mph in short bursts on land.
Komodo dragons (coming soon!) can go 24 mph.


Gators - Extremely short bursts.
Komodo Dragons - 24mph?  More like 24kph.


https://www.floridatoday.com/story/ne​w​s/local/environment/2018/06/15/alligat​or-facts/704655002/
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Big Gecko - Freshwater crocodile movement
Youtube Co7bJlJliEs
 
theresnothinglft [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Just have to outrun subby actually.
 
lurkey
‘’ 14 hours ago  
lurkey: American alligators can hit 25-30 mph in short bursts on land.
Komodo dragons (coming soon!) can go 24 mph.

Gators - Extremely short bursts.
Komodo Dragons - 24mph?  More like 24kph.


https://www.floridatoday.com/story/new​s/local/environment/2018/06/15/alligat​or-facts/704655002/

You're right (komodo=12mph), but many (most?) Americans can't run faster than 12mph for very long, so all a croc/gator/komodo needs is an extremely short burst. Or just keep walking towards the "Running American", which will no doubt have to stop for a "burrito".
 
i ignore u
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"flea from danger"
 
kendelrio
‘’ 11 hours ago  
How do you know the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

It depends on when you see them.....
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Faster that, subby?  Faster than

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShowStop
‘’ 11 hours ago  

the password is password: Faster that, subby?  Faster than

[Fark user image image 620x413]


What?
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ShowStop: the password is password: Faster that, subby?  Faster than

[Fark user image image 620x413]

What?



*faceplam

Just a common typo, seems to be getting more and more prevalent.  Not the end of the world or anything, just a pet peave.

If you need more information that that, their's stuff you can look up on it's proper usage, and such as.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 6 hours ago  

the password is password: ShowStop: the password is password: Faster that, subby?  Faster than

[Fark user image image 620x413]

What?


*faceplam

Just a common typo, seems to be getting more and more prevalent.  Not the end of the world or anything, just a pet peave.

If you need more information that that, their's stuff you can look up on it's proper usage, and such as.



You can unfacepalm now.  Pretty sure that was joke, and it went miles over your head.  It's from the same movie scene that your meme image came from.

https://www.google.com/search?q=say+wh​at+again+meme

For the 2020's maybe practice unclenching a bit.
 
Report