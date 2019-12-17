 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Man accused of contacting juveniles through social media, asking them for pictures of their bare feet for sexual gratification. Sounds like it's time for some serious sole searching   (wgal.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'm surprised he's not an elected Republican or church pastor.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
What's his freeper name?
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Give him the boot?

/got nuthin'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Former Jets coach?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Aha, so that's why Tarantino's off the Trek movie.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 17 hours ago  
How arch
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 hours ago  
This man needs to do some serious Scholl searching.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Something is afoot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And kids makes it waaaaaaay creepier.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 17 hours ago  
1) Ew.
2) How is that a crime? "Minnier is charged with three counts of corruption of minors" which in Pennsylvania is defined as:
"... whoever, being of the age of 18 years and upwards, by any act corrupts or tends to corrupt the morals of any minor less than 18 years of age, or who aids, abets, entices or encourages any such minor in the commission of any crime, or who knowingly assists or encourages such minor in violating his or her parole or any order of court, commits a misdemeanor of the first degree."
Talk about unconstitutionally vague. That would apply to everything from showing an R rated movie to a 17 year old, to giving a kid dessert before dinner.
3) Ew.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgur.com image 564x454]


LOL.  I do love me some sexy women's feet though.  Not in an obsessive/fetish way nor in a "sharp knees" disqualifying way but hands/feet definitely are components beauty for me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Not quite sure that this is a crime. This could probably be all cleared up by showing the gentleman google image search.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I'm not a foot guy but I'll admit to finding this picture stimulating.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Wellon Dowd: I'm not a foot guy but I'll admit to finding this picture stimulating.

[i.redd.it image 850x1149]


Need to turn down brightness and contrast.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Filet of Sole
Youtube jIFOZdkofY0
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?
 
genner
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Clearly the man has no sole That's why he wants to look at the soles of others.
.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this one has it all:  creepy-chan, from a celebrity foot picture site.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?


TFA is vague, but it implies it might have been something like that.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Pediatrist.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Didn't Eddie Murphy get involved with some weird foot stuff with transvestites or was that a hoax.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?


Actually, the way law reads, has been enforced, if the images are of kids and some sicko uses them to beat the meat, those images are now illegal porn regardless of what is actually in the pictures. Thus a clothes catalog is illegal, in his hands.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?


It's kinda like how hiding in a bush at a parking lot at 2 AM with a knife is all technically "legal" but still going to get you hauled in by the cops before you do something horrendous. Mix kids into the mix and you're going to have a hard time proving that you weren't doing anything wrong.
 
Pucca
‘’ 17 hours ago  
cowbird.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Without the feet legs are pointy
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Didn't Eddie Murphy get involved with some weird foot stuff with transvestites or was that a hoax.


That was real. My uncle told us about him picking them up 3 years before that story first dropped.
 
Pincy
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Wellon Dowd: I'm not a foot guy but I'll admit to finding this picture stimulating.

[i.redd.it image 850x1149]


Uggh, look at those huge big toes, would not hit.
 
Pincy
‘’ 16 hours ago  

waxbeans: ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?

Actually, the way law reads, has been enforced, if the images are of kids and some sicko uses them to beat the meat, those images are now illegal porn regardless of what is actually in the pictures. Thus a clothes catalog is illegal, in his hands.


I'm not fan of pedophiles, but that reasoning is just plain stupid.
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Of all the creepy types of guy, feet creeps are the worst.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Dan Schneider?
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Notice Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Neneh Cherry - Kootchi
Youtube mX0T0Y4PeyY
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Unity can fix that problem, right off.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Its kind my theory that people who are insecure about how their face looks will make their feet look perfect to draw away attention. Women with really beautiful faces like my wife Morgan Fairchild, don't give a damn how their feet look.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Pincy: waxbeans: ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?

Actually, the way law reads, has been enforced, if the images are of kids and some sicko uses them to beat the meat, those images are now illegal porn regardless of what is actually in the pictures. Thus a clothes catalog is illegal, in his hands.

I'm not fan of pedophiles, but that reasoning is just plain stupid.


A while back some creep got slapped with creation of child porn for replacing the heads of pictures of nekkid people with pictures of children's heads. The public hates pedos to the point of frequently running afoul of rights. Also see the 'Child porn protection act' of the 90s that banned women from looking too young.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 hours ago  
It's gateway porn. First the feet. Then shins. Slippery slope stuff.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jtown: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 640x480]


People joke about that all the time, but I'd never really noticed it in any of his films - until I watched "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" the other night.
You can't NOT notice it in that one.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

UltimaCS: ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?

It's kinda like how hiding in a bush at a parking lot at 2 AM with a knife is all technically "legal" but still going to get you hauled in by the cops before you do something horrendous. Mix kids into the mix and you're going to have a hard time proving that you weren't doing anything wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Super Chronic: ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?

TFA is vague, but it implies it might have been something like that.


Yeah that's what I was thinking. He must have said what he wanted the pictures for.  He also asked another kid for a torso shot.  maybe to copy past the feet pics onto?   I suspect they're going to call this a creepy and awkward attempt at grooming.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

powhound: It's gateway porn. First the feet. Then shins. Slippery slope stuff.


There are some thighs between the shins and the slippery bits.
 
Kinan
‘’ 16 hours ago  
What if he wanted pictures of their wristwatches? Because it's a sexual thing for him it's now illegal?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: mrshowrules: Didn't Eddie Murphy get involved with some weird foot stuff with transvestites or was that a hoax.

That was real. My uncle told us about him picking them up 3 years before that story first dropped.


Strange claim to fame for your uncle.  To each his own.  Eddie Murphy is still one of my favourites.

/leave the kids alone and as long as there is full consent do whatever rocks your boat
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Pincy: waxbeans: ReapTheChaos: Ok, the guy's a perv, but how exactly is this a crime? Asking for pictures of body parts that can be freely shown in any public place, or buying someones used clothing, should not be illegal. Creepy as fark if used for sexual gratification, but not illegal.

Now if he asked to whack-off while they showed him their bare feet and he sniffed their socks, you'd have something. But this?

Actually, the way law reads, has been enforced, if the images are of kids and some sicko uses them to beat the meat, those images are now illegal porn regardless of what is actually in the pictures. Thus a clothes catalog is illegal, in his hands.

I'm not fan of pedophiles, but that reasoning is just plain stupid.


Agreed and agreed. But, yep, read enough about suspects and what  DAs/prosecutors/ and others gather and say in court and you eyes balls will pop.  But, since a lot of theses cases deal with suspects no one likes and sensitive victims there doesn't seem to be a real rules or laws anymore. And most people are fine with that. Widely okay with it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: jtown: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 640x480]

People joke about that all the time, but I'd never really noticed it in any of his films - until I watched "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" the other night.
You can't NOT notice it in that one.


Jesus that movie sucked like a Hoover. I'm done with QT. I say this after loving his movies since day one.   Man, and if you watch the deleted scenes it might have been a actual movie. But no. No one makes movies anymore. they make coffee table book movies now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Kinan: What if he wanted pictures of their wristwatches? Because it's a sexual thing for him it's now illegal?


If a child is involved, hell yes, it is a crime. Read up, that is exactly how it reads and is enforced.
 
dready zim
‘’ 15 hours ago  

xanadian: Unity can fix that problem, right off.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Maybe in the next version.
 
Jeff_The_Ninja
‘’ 14 hours ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Dan Schneider?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
