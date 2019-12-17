 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Starbucks barista quits his job with spectacular expletive laden song   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

2192 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 5:35 PM (14 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i guess he learned to code
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Anyone have a link that isn't the Daily Fail?
 
TWX
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Promotion?  Difficult being a Starbucks Barista.
It well could be possible that there's a pecking-order in a Starbucks for the employees behind the counter, perhaps the junior person has to clean the bathrooms, mop the floors, and take out the garbage, while the senior person gets to unpack the incoming foodstuffs, service the machines to the extent of their normal during-shift service, and keep serving customers even while cleaning is going on, but I don't see a lot of room for promotion when one's job is to take drink orders, make drinks, and hand drinks to customers.


Even if there are different classes of worker, it doesn't seem like the actual differences would be all that extreme.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.



Per the article he's also a Toronto-based musical and sketch comedian so perhaps he intends to make a living doing that.

And if you can read that and keep a straight face then you're better than I am.
 
LewDux
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Mr Wells
Youtube 9FRAeFyBX1w
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Half the talent in the US entertainment industry comes from the Toronto area, so laugh all you want.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Spectacular"
 
GoldDude
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I've worked here an hour, I've served twenty customers and didn't scald a single one of them with their drinks.  So when am I getting that promotion to CEO?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
(reads thread)

no wonder they hate you farking Boomers
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh no!!!! Where will Starbucks ever find another mildly competent person with a BA in English and a minor in Early Childhood Development to fill the job?
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 13 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Pfighting Polish: Anyone have a link that isn't the Daily Fail?


I attached the video below. When I went searching for it I found out the guy is a singing "comedian", so this is essentially an ad and the reason he quit this way.

Guy quits Starbucks - Job Quitting Song
Youtube T8-ZQNPq40o
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Comedian huh?  Don't quit your day job.  Ohhhhhh.....
 
gadian
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I wonder if that one Farker has a .gif for this.
 
Victoly
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Anesti Danelis laetus triumphāns
 
gojirast
‘’ 13 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.


Oh heavens. He disrespected a prick fast food manager in a creative way. How terrible!

Why, I'll be he lets his hair get long and doesn't wear conservative clothing when he's not at work... he might not even attend church every week!

Such a scandal.

(that was a slightly more difficult way of saying "OK, Boomer")
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Victoly: Anesti Danelis laetus triumphāns


Suspect name...........shockingly close to Adeste Fidelis,  alias for Christmas-themed criminal
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 hours ago  
He's young enough to get another minimum wage job.........

BTDT but w/out the bad language and no song either
 
LewDux
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jay_bones15 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

TWX: PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.


Per the article he's also a Toronto-based musical and sketch comedian so perhaps he intends to make a living doing that.

And if you can read that and keep a straight face then you're better than I am.


It really wasn't that funny. Good voice tho.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 hours ago  

jay_bones15: TWX: PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.


Per the article he's also a Toronto-based musical and sketch comedian so perhaps he intends to make a living doing that.

And if you can read that and keep a straight face then you're better than I am.

It really wasn't that funny. Good voice tho.


That was sort of the point.

It's the whole, "everyone laughed when Amy Schumer said she wanted to be a comedian.  Now, no one's laughing," sort of shtick.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 hours ago  

TWX: Promotion?  Difficult being a Starbucks Barista.
It well could be possible that there's a pecking-order in a Starbucks for the employees behind the counter, perhaps the junior person has to clean the bathrooms, mop the floors, and take out the garbage, while the senior person gets to unpack the incoming foodstuffs, service the machines to the extent of their normal during-shift service, and keep serving customers even while cleaning is going on, but I don't see a lot of room for promotion when one's job is to take drink orders, make drinks, and hand drinks to customers.


Even if there are different classes of worker, it doesn't seem like the actual differences would be all that extreme.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I guess he did his thing. It wasn't all that great or funny and it might hurt his future prospects for a real job. Good luck with the whole comedy thing. Maybe it will work out, but there are a whole bunch of comedians in the world working at Walmart.
 
guinsu
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I bet he could get a gig in the revival of the "Heardsmen". If their was one
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 12 hours ago  

gojirast: PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.

Oh heavens. He disrespected a prick fast food manager in a creative way. How terrible!

Why, I'll be he lets his hair get long and doesn't wear conservative clothing when he's not at work... he might not even attend church every week!

Such a scandal.

(that was a slightly more difficult way of saying "OK, Boomer")


Why do you think the manager was a prick?  The only background you have is the CLAIM he was.  Is that all you need to judge a situation?

The only thing we know for sure is this douchecanoe's foul mouthed song.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Attention whore?

Attention whore.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Not spectacular
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Definitely approves
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Kind of lame but he gets points for not shooting anyone.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 10 hours ago  

bobobolinskii: Half the talent in the US entertainment industry comes from the Toronto area, so laugh all you want.


That is somehow an endorsement? I haven't been entertained since Maximus threw a sword into the crowd screaming, " Are you not entertained?" The US entertainment industry sucks and now I know to blame Toronto.
 
gojirast
‘’ 10 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: gojirast: PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.

Oh heavens. He disrespected a prick fast food manager in a creative way. How terrible!

Why, I'll be he lets his hair get long and doesn't wear conservative clothing when he's not at work... he might not even attend church every week!

Such a scandal.

(that was a slightly more difficult way of saying "OK, Boomer")

Why do you think the manager was a prick?  The only background you have is the CLAIM he was.  Is that all you need to judge a situation?

The only thing we know for sure is this douchecanoe's foul mouthed song.


OK, Boomer.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 10 hours ago  

gojirast: PapermonkeyExpress: gojirast: PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.

Oh heavens. He disrespected a prick fast food manager in a creative way. How terrible!

Why, I'll be he lets his hair get long and doesn't wear conservative clothing when he's not at work... he might not even attend church every week!

Such a scandal.

(that was a slightly more difficult way of saying "OK, Boomer")

Why do you think the manager was a prick?  The only background you have is the CLAIM he was.  Is that all you need to judge a situation?

The only thing we know for sure is this douchecanoe's foul mouthed song.

OK, Boomer.


I never understood how "Ok Boomer" was an insult. It is like, "Ok people who control the majority of wealth and actual influence, you're all idiots and we broke millennials know the truth or whatever, our useless degrees and massive student debt are an "in your face!"" You sound like a giant dbag. A broke one at that.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 hours ago  
bcbc2365:

1. I never understood how "Ok Boomer" was an insult.

2. ???

3. You sound like a giant dbag.
 
gojirast
‘’ 9 hours ago  

bcbc2365: gojirast: PapermonkeyExpress: gojirast: PapermonkeyExpress: Here is hoping his prospective employer(s) see the video and realize how unprofessional he is.

/never understood the "burn the bridge" mentality.

Oh heavens. He disrespected a prick fast food manager in a creative way. How terrible!

Why, I'll be he lets his hair get long and doesn't wear conservative clothing when he's not at work... he might not even attend church every week!

Such a scandal.

(that was a slightly more difficult way of saying "OK, Boomer")

Why do you think the manager was a prick?  The only background you have is the CLAIM he was.  Is that all you need to judge a situation?

The only thing we know for sure is this douchecanoe's foul mouthed song.

OK, Boomer.

I never understood how "Ok Boomer" was an insult. It is like, "Ok people who control the majority of wealth and actual influence, you're all idiots and we broke millennials know the truth or whatever, our useless degrees and massive student debt are an "in your face!"" You sound like a giant dbag. A broke one at that.


Son. you have no idea who I am. You however are clearly an arrogant piece of garbage unworthy of further conversation.
 
Cuyose
‘’ 9 hours ago  

LewDux: bcbc2365:

1. I never understood how "Ok Boomer" was an insult.

2. ???

3. You sound like a giant dbag.


Haha the ole' "one day ill get you with my $9/hr job and motivation to get up and buy more weed when I run out!" attitude.

How bout get motivated to do something with your life so you don't have to marginalize an entire class of society that is more successful than you to feel good about yourself.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gojirast: Son. you have no idea who I am. You however are clearly an arrogant piece of garbage unworthy of further conversation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cuyose: LewDux: bcbc2365:

1. I never understood how "Ok Boomer" was an insult.

2. ???

3. You sound like a giant dbag.

Haha the ole' "one day ill get you with my $9/hr job and motivation to get up and buy more weed when I run out!" attitude.

How bout get motivated to do something with your life so you don't have to marginalize an entire class of society that is more successful than you to feel good about yourself.



1 Boomer is not insult!
2 ???
3 How dare you!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LewDux: Cuyose: LewDux: bcbc2365:

1. I never understood how "Ok Boomer" was an insult.

2. ???

3. You sound like a giant dbag.

Haha the ole' "one day ill get you with my $9/hr job and motivation to get up and buy more weed when I run out!" attitude.

How bout get motivated to do something with your life so you don't have to marginalize an entire class of society that is more successful than you to feel good about yourself.


1 Boomer is not insult!
2 ???
3 How dare you!


Hmm - a word that doesn't apply or or mischaracterizes you used as a derogatory based on appearance or incorrect beliefs of ancestry data?  I can't imagine why people would invent some shiat like that for old white folks!  This sure is out of nowhere, eh?  Only surprised nothing much popped up sooner, personally.

/old-ish white dude
//appearance-wise I look somewhat older than I am, I get the boomer thing sometimes from people trying to be annoying
///I don't enjoy it - who would?  But do I understand why that exists and why people use it?  That I do, and I don't blame them a damn bit
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report