(Daily Express)   Residents of Sussex have completed a petition asking people to stop referring to Harry and Meghan as the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex". The primary beef appears to be "I didn't vote for them" and maybe something about oppression (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I have zero f*cks for the people of Suckit.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Oh, Commoner, you can be so adorable at times.

(Insert additional monarchist BS here)
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 hours ago  
But, he aint got shiat all over 'em
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the only thing I know about Sussex.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Whatever happened to the people of Nossex? Did they just die out?
 
phoenix352
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Strange women who live in lakes handing out weapons is no way to select a government .

/or something like that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Vote?
I believe it's up to some strange woman lying in a pond distributing swords in a farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
King Something
‘’ 17 hours ago  
You don't vote for kings!
 
IlGreven
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Don't blame them, they voted for Brexit.

Twice.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I agree. What authority do some British monarchs have over a smallish county in Virginia?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Has Sussex become an anarcho-syndicalist collective when I wasn't looking?  I must have missed that bi-weekly meeting where that action of the executive council was affirmed by a simple majority....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 hours ago  
S-U-C-K-S-E-X, that's the way you spell..hang on, that's not right.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 hours ago  
So, when the petition is almost mockingly rejected by the council, as such petitions typically are, do you think the Express will report that, too?

Yeah. Me, neither. It's almost as if the Express just wants to talk shiat without getting hit.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Duke (and Duchess) sux?
 
bdub77
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fano: Whatever happened to the people of Nossex? Did they just die out?


Apparently they all got married.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The Windsors - inane "reality" entertainment since 1917.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Good for them. The whole idea of royalty is utter and complete bullshiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
What's the betting line on the root cause of this being racism?  If Harry had married a nice, pasty-white, horse-faced English girl, would this be happening?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I'm good with the end of all monarchy.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jtown: S-U-C-K-S-E-X, that's the way you spell..hang on, that's not right.


More like B-U-T-T-S-E-X


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

JesseL: The Windsors - inane "reality" entertainment since 1917.


Umm, they have been there since 1714
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 hours ago  

FrancoFile: What's the betting line on the root cause of this being racism?  If Harry had married a nice, pasty-white, horse-faced English girl, would this be happening?


Nope
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 16 hours ago  
And I'm the Duke of Earl!
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
mary berry weighs in authoritatively on pie v cake

if you want to have a squirt, correct way is to tie up the end to protect the dress, twist it, just swirl it round, start on the outside, everything is edible

A Berry Royal Christmas 16 December 2019
Youtube rTO_0kG8dog



from 10:50
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fano: Whatever happened to the people of Nossex? Did they just die out?


There wasn't anyone who left a record of calling themselves North Saxons. They called themselves Angles (hinting at a closer relationship to people in modern Denmark than people in the modern Low Countries), or Mercians ("borderlanders", i.e. with the Welsh).

I'm not an expert but it seems that the Saxonification of Britannia is very poorly understood, and it seems that every few years someone comes out with new information muddling the picture even more. At any rate, Bede probably can't be taken at face value.

/There's some evidence the Northumbrians were for a while called North Saxons
//But only after the House of Wessex had begun to call themselves "Kings of the Anglo-Saxons", so it was more probably a reaction to that
 
bdub77
‘’ 16 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Good for them. The whole idea of royalty is utter and complete bullshiat.


It's basically celebrity more than anything.

I find it kind of ironic that the heiress of the Disney empire has basically said that being a princess is bullsh*t and the excessive money destroyed her parents over time.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

bdub77: mongbiohazard: Good for them. The whole idea of royalty is utter and complete bullshiat.

It's basically celebrity more than anything.

I find it kind of ironic that the heiress of the Disney empire has basically said that being a princess is bullsh*t and the excessive money destroyed her parents over time.


Heiress to the Disney empire?  Who?  Markle?  Never heard this - interesting if true.  Citation?
 
EL EM
‘’ 16 hours ago  

phalamir: JesseL: The Windsors - inane "reality" entertainment since 1917.

Umm, they have been there since 1714


Those were Welfs. Current bunch "started" 1901.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

EL EM: phalamir: JesseL: The Windsors - inane "reality" entertainment since 1917.

Umm, they have been there since 1714

Those were Welfs. Current bunch "started" 1901.


If you're going to count Albert as starting a new house, why not Philip?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fano: Whatever happened to the people of Nossex? Did they just die out?


You have TotalFark, right?
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Greedhead Detector
Youtube fDuIDRQ0hmY
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Oh look, the Brits are getting their panties in a bunch over some dumb cultural thing, just like we do over here. Arguments that royalty is outdated or should be moved into modern times will never be made. The monarchy will be taken down by snowflakes who also want to be princesses, and won't shut up about it on the internet.

/That girl isn't even from there!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

MythDragon: I agree. What authority do some British monarchs have over a smallish county in Virginia?


You don't want British monarchy to have authority over a state, you shouldn't have named it after one.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 16 hours ago  
'Ermagerd royalty sucks!'
I want the British Nazi Party to fark off - that's who hates the royals in the UK, literal Nazis.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: And I'm the Duke of Earl!


Well I'm the Duke Duke Duke Duke of Earl, so I outrank you.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 16 hours ago  
FTFA:

A local resident complained this motion, which will be the fifth item discussed on Thursday by councillors, will represent a "waste of time" for the council.
She told the MailOnline: "Our city has serious social problems and the council is going to waste time on the sentiment of a disgruntled citizen with nothing better to do than come up with a useless petition.

SALUTE!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 16 hours ago  
They can seem very civilized and charming, but the Limeys can be just as RACIST as us Yanks.
 
limerickey
‘’ 16 hours ago  

sefert: bdub77: mongbiohazard: Good for them. The whole idea of royalty is utter and complete bullshiat.

It's basically celebrity more than anything.

I find it kind of ironic that the heiress of the Disney empire has basically said that being a princess is bullsh*t and the excessive money destroyed her parents over time.

Heiress to the Disney empire?  Who?  Markle?  Never heard this - interesting if true.  Citation?


https://www.thecut.com/2019/03/abigai​l​-disney-has-more-money-than-shell-ever​-spend.html
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You know how the royals fark with the little people's heads? Have babies on a regular basis.
The little people go completely ga-ga and forget why they hate the royals for a few years, and so rinse, fark, repeat. Add in some brown princesses, and you're golden for the next few generations.

Think Baby Yoda. See!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Commander Lysdexic: 'Ermagerd royalty sucks!'
I want the British Nazi Party to fark off - that's who hates the royals in the UK, literal Nazis.


Yes, only nazis hate the idea of magic vaginas conferring generational wealth and social status to a small group of people. What a brilliant take.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: They can seem very civilized and charming, but the Limeys can be just as RACIST as us Yanks.


Where do you think we learned it?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Commander Lysdexic: 'Ermagerd royalty sucks!'
I want the British Nazi Party to fark off - that's who hates the royals in the UK, literal Nazis.

Yes, only nazis hate the idea of magic vaginas conferring generational wealth and social status to a small group of people. What a brilliant take.

[media.giphy.com image 390x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


Considering that the Monarchy in Britain now is more of a figurehead/mascot than anything else, who gives a shiat? It's not like Queen E is up there dictating orders and actually running things.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Kit Fister: mongbiohazard: Commander Lysdexic: 'Ermagerd royalty sucks!'
I want the British Nazi Party to fark off - that's who hates the royals in the UK, literal Nazis.

Yes, only nazis hate the idea of magic vaginas conferring generational wealth and social status to a small group of people. What a brilliant take.

[media.giphy.com image 390x259] [View Full Size image _x_]

Considering that the Monarchy in Britain now is more of a figurehead/mascot than anything else, who gives a shiat? It's not like Queen E is up there dictating orders and actually running things.


Perfect. If it doesn't mean anything and "who gives a shiat" then there's no reason not to abolish the entire offensive farking concept, right?
 
Puglio
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Hm, I assumed it was because "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" sounds like the start of a limerick.
 
Biff_Steel
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Why don't they just fire them?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Kit Fister: mongbiohazard: Commander Lysdexic: 'Ermagerd royalty sucks!'
I want the British Nazi Party to fark off - that's who hates the royals in the UK, literal Nazis.

Yes, only nazis hate the idea of magic vaginas conferring generational wealth and social status to a small group of people. What a brilliant take.

[media.giphy.com image 390x259] [View Full Size image _x_]

Considering that the Monarchy in Britain now is more of a figurehead/mascot than anything else, who gives a shiat? It's not like Queen E is up there dictating orders and actually running things.

Perfect. If it doesn't mean anything and "who gives a shiat" then there's no reason not to abolish the entire offensive farking concept, right?


Not everyone finds it offensive and in fact many British believe it contributes to their "Britishness" , and would rather like to keep it.
Spot of tea old bean?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 hours ago  
how about

The Ginger and His Ladytoy
 
Puglio
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Puglio: Hm, I assumed it was because "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" sounds like the start of a limerick.


Okay, I got one.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex
Went out to go find some buttsex
They found Boris Johnson
The pair made a frown then
Fisted him up to their biceps
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 16 hours ago  

MythDragon: I agree. What authority do some British monarchs have over a smallish county in Virginia?


New Jersey, too.

/Represent
 
