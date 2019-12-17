 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "This holiday decor is making me rock hard"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
13
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

mama2tnt: [Fark user image image 422x750]


That doesn't even look like Joseph!
 
Koldbern
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 9 hours ago  
185 bucks for three rocks with holes drilled in them?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

mama2tnt: [Fark user image 422x750]


Wow. Just, wow.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: mama2tnt: [Fark user image image 422x750]

That doesn't even look like Joseph!


Yeah, I feel like he was taller
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 hours ago  

fusillade762: 185 bucks for three rocks with holes drilled in them?


Oh, it comes with a book of matches as well. Locally sourced, of course.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 9 hours ago  
On that site, go to the Naughty tab and read the story about Koko's nipple fetish or the use of horse lubricant or.....several more way more interesting things than $180 for three stupid rocks.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Get stoned for Christmas?
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 hours ago  

pissnmoan: On that site, go to the Naughty tab and read the story about Koko's nipple fetish or the use of horse lubricant or.....several more way more interesting things than $180 for three stupid rocks.


I'll have you know those "stupid" rocks keep tigers away.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Spend manymany moneys on rocks with holes just to get your Jew on? Hannukawful!
bostonmagazine.comView Full Size

Especially when you could rock the Menorasaurus instead, and for less. More trees for Israel!
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Deets:  farking stupid
 
