|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Making your GIF wishes come true, plus Headline of the Year voting begins
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2019-12-17 12:00:52 PM (127 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
1070 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 7:54 PM (11 hours ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
________________________
A message from Fark's dev team:
________________________
As a special holiday gift, we're making a change that's been on many of your wish lists: We're upping the animated GIF limit from 2MB to 8MB, so you can post that GIF you've been saving of Drew, Santa Claus and the Loch Ness Monster having a sleigh race on the moon.
We know... "FINALLY!" you all say. There are two main reasons it's taken us this long. One is that bigger GIFs cost us more money. We pay for all those bits and bytes that go between our server and your device. The second is that bigger GIFs potentially cost YOU more money, especially on mobile devices with data plans (and even with unlimited data, they tend to slow down the page).
None of us can afford to spend extra money for animated GIFs that could otherwise be used for better things, like ugly Christmas sweaters for our dogs/cats/big-nutted-squirrels, so along with the increase in GIF limit, we're making all* animated GIFs click-to-play. You will see the word "GIF" in the middle of the image with a dotted rectangle, and that's your cue to click.
TotalFarkers - you'll have new preferences in your myFark profile page to always autoplay animated GIFs if you'd like. If you're not worried about your data plan or pages loading more slowly, and you don't want click-to-play, then this is the option for you. Your subscription fee helps offset the costs to us.
(*almost all animated GIFs will be click-to-play. Tiny ones - less than 100px on a side - will still autoplay)
________________________
A message from toraque:
________________________
"Oh, No, Not Again! The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology" is here in time for Christmas! Tales of intrigue, tales of fright, tales of derring-do and maybe even derring-don't, flights of fancy and fanciful flights! The best writers from the community of Fark have once again come together to bring you the most Fark-worthy short fiction to be found. From fantasy and science fiction to mystery and suspense and horror and even humor, this collection of stories showcases the brilliant minds among us. And even better, once again, all proceeds from the sale of this anthology will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't like reading, you can still help a good cause!
"Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology" Paperback edition
"Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology" Kindle edition
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
On this week's Fark and Schnitt: A roundup of porch pirate stories, including a clever way to get them to take out your trash. The cocaine Santa sweater is back! And a thorough deconstruction of Porch Pirate Glitter Bomb 2.0, starring Macaulay Culkin for some reason.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Headlines of the Year (brought to you by blythe)
The first round of Headline of the Year voting is live!
We love Headline of the Year! We love our submitters, and Headline of the Year gives us the chance to highlight the best of the fantastic, funny headlines submitted all year long.
This round of voting starts Tuesday, December 17 and ends Monday, December 23 at noon Eastern.
TotalFarkers, this first round is for TotalFarkers only! Your votes in this round determine the headlines for the Final round next week! Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!
The links for all other Farkers are read-only, we wanted everyone to have a chance to see all the headline candidates, so you can still follow the links and read! We'd love to have you join us and add your votes too! Either way - voting or just reading - Enjoy!
For voting - Consider each headline as carefully as you wish! Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes its a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed! There are a *lot* of headlines, so pace yourself, and enjoy the ride.
Headline of the Year 2019 Voting for TotalFarkers:
- Main
- Discussion
- Sports
- Business
- Geek
- Entertainment
- D'awww
- Food
- Politics
Comment Votes
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
vudukungfu thought that a polyamorous group looked familiar
BizarreMan tried to look on the bright side when a youth minister slapped a reporter's butt on television
JerseyTim shared an important office holiday party safety tip
linemanbear chose a very specific reason to play football in high school (probably playing on this comment from Marcus Aurelius, but we'll never be entirely sure)
Prank Call of Cthulhu added the voiceover for one of the men in a polyamorous relationship
TheAlgebraist added a little more information about a survey on alts
skyotter thought that a journalist sounded old
Shostie argued that the original "Ghostbusters" movie had a certain kind of mood throughout
The Googles Do Nothing talked about being a fan of Lizzo before she became so well known
Chariset knew the kind of satisfaction you get when you wear a Fitbit while fapping
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Vermithrax Perjorative relocated Canada's new body farm to Letterkenny
Smart:
NobleHam wondered if some polyamorous people were really polyamorous
kermit the forg's user name checked out
ThomasPaineTrain shared a story about a meat-hiding friend
Biscuit Tin had a theory about kids with names with unusual spelling
JerseyTim came forth with evidence that a characterization of the first "Ghostbusters" movie was incorrect
Flappyhead noticed a detail in the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" trailer
TylerParry decided to use someone else's successful investment plan
Magorn felt neither surprised nor bothered by a loving group of people
EvilEgg figured that office parties should be about spending less time around your coworkers
Boojum2k shared a memory of René Auberjonois at a convention
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
MBooda shared a cool story about meeting Arthur C. Clarke in Sri Lanka
CSB Sunday Morning: What happened that long-ago first time you connected to the internet
Smart: italie and a friend put in hours of work for an awesome multiplayer experience
Funny: unchellmatt used that first time on the internet for the second-oldest online activity
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Earthworm Jim Jones had the top answer for something that's "classy if you're rich, but trashy if you're poor"
Funny: Well....Alrighty....Then told us about a disastrous day at work
Smart: MIAppologia sided with a Farker's neighbor in a dispute that escalated to chicken throwing
Funny: Al_Ed had the most rednecky answer for "What redneck things do you enjoy?"
Smart: leeksfromchichis was impressed by how smart the members of this website are
Politics Funny:
arrogantbastich thought that Mike Huckabee's opinion that Donald Trump should be allowed to run for a third term isn't all bad
DarnoKonrad expressed feelings about Greta Thunberg being named "Person of the Year" by Time magazine
Mike_LowELL didn't appreciate being called out in a thread about a tweet from Mike Huckabee
Needlessly Complicated showed us What Trump is talking about
BizarreMan listed the "5 companies" an angry climate change denier owns
Politics Smart:
arrogantbastich thought that Mike Huckabee's opinion that Trump should be allowed to run for a third term isn't all bad
HighOnCraic was flabbergasted by what Trump said about Jewish Americans' feelings about Israel
Xai pointed out one problem with no longer allowing anyone to listen to President Trump's phone calls with foreign leaders
Unobtanium worried about something Trump might do if he loses the 2020 election
dailygrinds addressed Joe Biden's statement that "we need a Republican Party"
Contest Votes
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a much simpler map of American cultures
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this floor a surly expression
RedZoneTuba showed that even an adorable alien can end up being dangerous (warning: kind of graphic)
Circusdog320 revealed the reason why some people call it the "Dracula parrot"
RedZoneTuba proved that really great fashion never goes out of style
RedZoneTuba put squirrels in the Kent State massacre
Alligator demonstrated that Jell-O is brain food
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel shared a San Franciscan view of America
Yammering_Splat_Vector got this bird dressed up for a night on the prowl
RedZoneTuba shut down everything
Captions:
Devolving_Spud saw a resemblance to a Dustin Hoffman character
Grumpy Cat figured out what a famous grumpy cat might have been thinking
Devolving_Spud remembered how much fun old cars could be if you were wearing shorts
Farktography:
Circusdog320 won Farktography Contest No. 762: "Less is More 4" with this reflective aviator
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Beyond Fark
We're very sad to have lost longtime Farker yoyo. You might have met him at a Fark Party, such as the big ones in New Orleans and Las Vegas, or smaller ones like the one he organized last month in D.C. You can read yoyo's memorial thread here.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although the 1000 club is collecting spiders. the Mole of Production came out on top with 901, followed by Xanadone in second with 899 and kjlopey right behind in third with 898. MostlyLurking managed fourth with 883, and Tyrosine made it into the top 5 with 873. Hopefully this week's Quiz is a little easier.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over which Christmas classic was NOT going into the dreaded "Disney Vault" and subjected to limited release every decade or so. Only 17% of quiztakers knew that Gremlins was a Warner Bros movie and therefore beyond the whims of the Mouse House. Die Hard and Home Alone were both 20th Century Fox films, so better grab a copy from the bargain bin while you still can, as Mickey is going to milk the brands for more remakes and sequels before you'll ever see the originals again.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over the new "Cosmic Crisp" produce variety. 85% of quiztakers knew that this was a variety of apple long in the making, named for the little pale specs that make it look kinda like a star field if you squint really hard. Also, those folks who spent all this time into engineering a piece of produce to last for a year in the fridge should talk to the avocado that's been in mine since the Dubya administration. I mean, seriously, talk to it - I think it's learning English from reading all of the labels.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was over MTV's "Lost Weekend" contest, where a random person spent 3 days on tour with a legendary hard-partying band. Only 41% of quiztakers remembered that a random 20-year-old got to hang backstage with none other than Van Halen during their insane 1984 tour. I mean, the question did say he lived to tell about it, and I'm pretty sure the same can't be said about anyone who spent even one day trying to keep up with Mötley Crüe.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which pictures got Russian censors so upset they blocked the entire country from accessing the stock image website Shutterstock. 87% of quiztakers knew that a contributor to the site had uploaded a series of images with the statement "The Russian flag banner is placed in a pile of dog feces. It symbolizes protests against Russian politics." Personally, I think he was trying to get out of picking up his doggie's messes by calling them "art." I mean, it's more artistic than a banana taped to a wall, and with zero risk of a random "performance artist" eating the thing.
Congratulations to the winners, and be and sure and bring your digital watch to this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
· · ·
127 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 50 of 127 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
Advertisement
In Other Media
|