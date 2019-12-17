 Skip to content
(Some Law Talking Guy)   He then told the attorneys to eat a bowl of male genitalia   (law.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
elraver
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I thought those only came in bags.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 hours ago  
This Judge hasn't met many lawyers I take it...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Eat a bowl of male genitals, I'm not subscribing to The Recorder just to read that farking article!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The Silence of the Lamb sequels have gone to a really weird place.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Here's a non-paywall link - https://abovethelaw.com/2019/12/fed​era​l-judge-demands-resignation-of-eat-a-b​owl-of-dicks-lawyer/

Will be amusing to see if this leads to any license consequences for the guy, and I assume it probably will.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
daringgourmet.comView Full Size
 
index of slash
‘’ 16 hours ago  
abovethelaw.com has the article, no paywall

https://abovethelaw.com/2019/12/feder​a​l-judge-demands-resignation-of-eat-a-b​owl-of-dicks-lawyer/
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Here's a list of the email comments from a site other than the paywall one above:

abovethelaw.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
revvy
‘’ 16 hours ago  

index of slash: abovethelaw.com has the article, no paywall

https://abovethelaw.com/2019/12/federa​l-judge-demands-resignation-of-eat-a-b​owl-of-dicks-lawyer/


How do I give gold around this place? Dammit.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.


Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 16 hours ago  
A BIG bowl. With cream and sugar
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Username has waited years to be this appropriate.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 16 hours ago  

MurphyMurphy: This Judge hasn't met many lawyers I take it...


Oh believe me there are sooo many times you want to say to opposing counsel, "go f--k yourself".

But then you end being this guy.

You don't want to be this guy.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Again?  There's another one?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 hours ago  

rnatalie: Here's a list of the email comments from a site other than the paywall one above:

[abovethelaw.com image 850x518]


At this point my main question is how they got from $200k in dispute to a $302m demand. That is some impressive cop math there.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Tom-Servo: Again?  There's another one?


It's a follow up to the story that happened a while back
 
max_pooper
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 hours ago  

elraver: I thought those only came in bags.


Sometimes you don't want an entire bag.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"Never has a war been so courteously declared. It was a parchment with calligraphy, and "Your Highness, we beseech on this day in Philadelphia to bite me, if you please." :P
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

jtown: [i.imgur.com image 850x1133]


Seems a little greasy for me. Why doncha just hop in the shower there, hoss?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 hours ago  

KodosZardoz: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?


It just keeps  getting better and better.

Generally, when opposing counsel tells you to "eat a bowl of dicks," you know that your settlement talks are going nowhere fast. When opposing counsel later informs you that he's going to "let the long dick of the law f*ck [your client]," then you know that something may be amiss. When opposing counsel then begins to refer to you as a "cumstain" and a "limp dick mother f*cker," you may realize that your settlement talks have gone completely off the rails. When opposing counsel threatens to "water board each one of [your client's] trolls who show up for depo without any mercy whatsoever," and claims that he "know[s] where you live," you know it's time to file ex parte with a judge to get some much-needed relief.
 
elraver
‘’ 16 hours ago  

MythDragon: elraver: I thought those only came in bags.

Sometimes you don't want an entire bag.


Are bags of dicks keto-friendly?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Petite Mel: KodosZardoz: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?

It just keeps  getting better and better.

Generally, when opposing counsel tells you to "eat a bowl of dicks," you know that your settlement talks are going nowhere fast. When opposing counsel later informs you that he's going to "let the long dick of the law f*ck [your client]," then you know that something may be amiss. When opposing counsel then begins to refer to you as a "cumstain" and a "limp dick mother f*cker," you may realize that your settlement talks have gone completely off the rails. When opposing counsel threatens to "water board each one of [your client's] trolls who show up for depo without any mercy whatsoever," and claims that he "know[s] where you live," you know it's time to file ex parte with a judge to get some much-needed relief.


That certainly is a link.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

elraver: MythDragon: elraver: I thought those only came in bags.

Sometimes you don't want an entire bag.

Are bags of dicks keto-friendly?


And gluten-free?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 hours ago  

nicoffeine: Petite Mel: KodosZardoz: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?

It just keeps  getting better and better.

Generally, when opposing counsel tells you to "eat a bowl of dicks," you know that your settlement talks are going nowhere fast. When opposing counsel later informs you that he's going to "let the long dick of the law f*ck [your client]," then you know that something may be amiss. When opposing counsel then begins to refer to you as a "cumstain" and a "limp dick mother f*cker," you may realize that your settlement talks have gone completely off the rails. When opposing counsel threatens to "water board each one of [your client's] trolls who show up for depo without any mercy whatsoever," and claims that he "know[s] where you live," you know it's time to file ex parte with a judge to get some much-needed relief.

That certainly is a link.


Always site your sources. No one's going to accuse ME of plagiarism.

/quicky post.
//no time for fineness
///always time for slashies.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Petite Mel: KodosZardoz: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?

It just keeps  getting better and better.

Generally, when opposing counsel tells you to "eat a bowl of dicks," you know that your settlement talks are going nowhere fast. When opposing counsel later informs you that he's going to "let the long dick of the law f*ck [your client]," then you know that something may be amiss. When opposing counsel then begins to refer to you as a "cumstain" and a "limp dick mother f*cker," you may realize that your settlement talks have gone completely off the rails. When opposing counsel threatens to "water board each one of [your client's] trolls who show up for depo without any mercy whatsoever," and claims that he "know[s] where you live," you know it's time to file ex parte with a judge to get some much-needed relief.


Just....I'm not sure I could be yelled at by someone who uses the phrase "Long dick of the law" without collapsing into fits of laughter.
 
booger42
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Someone sent the first draft of their correspondence.  Several times it would seem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 15 hours ago  
In law school we learned that the phrase "eat a bowl of dicks" has a long and honored history in English law.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 15 hours ago  

elraver: MythDragon: elraver: I thought those only came in bags.

Sometimes you don't want an entire bag.

Are bags of dicks keto-friendly?


Yes, but the cheese is not paleo-friendly.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 hours ago  

max_pooper: The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.


Oh yes he does.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 hours ago  

SamFlagg: Petite Mel: KodosZardoz: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?

It just keeps  getting better and better.

Generally, when opposing counsel tells you to "eat a bowl of dicks," you know that your settlement talks are going nowhere fast. When opposing counsel later informs you that he's going to "let the long dick of the law f*ck [your client]," then you know that something may be amiss. When opposing counsel then begins to refer to you as a "cumstain" and a "limp dick mother f*cker," you may realize that your settlement talks have gone completely off the rails. When opposing counsel threatens to "water board each one of [your client's] trolls who show up for depo without any mercy whatsoever," and claims that he "know[s] where you live," you know it's time to file ex parte with a judge to get some much-needed relief.

Just....I'm not sure I could be yelled at by someone who uses the phrase "Long dick of the law" without collapsing into fits of laughter.


There's absolutely no way he said that in a courtroom, that's for sure.

Not related to TFA, but I am always amused when people think they can fark with a judge in the courtroom.  I saw it happen when I was in court for a stupid citation (that got dismissed).  Some dude with a citation for walking his dog on a beach intelligently pled guilty to the charge then made a smart ass comment to the judge.  The judge STRONGLY admonished it for him and the dumbass made another smart ass remark, which was a direct insult to the judge.

The look on the moran's face when he was sentenced to 30 days for contempt was priceless.  "Are you going to shut your mouth now or is 30 days not enough?"

Do not ever, EVER, fark with a judge.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.


Lawful Masses youtube channel has been following this case.

Here is a rundown.
Shenaniganery! You're Not My Lawyer, says Attorney Hook's Victims
Youtube XFGDC02U44Y
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: max_pooper: The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.

Oh yes he does.


No snark,

is that true? A judge can just say he has to quit being a law talking guy and that's it?

Or does the judge have to submit some kind of formal issue and there has to be proceedings or the like and it's decided upon?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 15 hours ago  

max_pooper: The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.


He can demand what he wants.  He can't order it, but he can demand it.  The lawyer, as in this case, refused to do so, but you can bet the judge will be filing a grievance against him with the disciplinary section of the state Bar, and he will almost certainly get at least a 60-90 timeout for his conduct.  Imagine not being allowed to post on Fark for 60-90 days.  That will be what it will be like for that guy.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Petite Mel: KodosZardoz: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Nah, there was enough premium content there. What else needs to be said?

It just keeps  getting better and better.

Generally, when opposing counsel tells you to "eat a bowl of dicks," you know that your settlement talks are going nowhere fast. When opposing counsel later informs you that he's going to "let the long dick of the law f*ck [your client]," then you know that something may be amiss. When opposing counsel then begins to refer to you as a "cumstain" and a "limp dick mother f*cker," you may realize that your settlement talks have gone completely off the rails. When opposing counsel threatens to "water board each one of [your client's] trolls who show up for depo without any mercy whatsoever," and claims that he "know[s] where you live," you know it's time to file ex parte with a judge to get some much-needed relief.


I stand corrected. Wackiness definitely ensued much further.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 hours ago  

vsavatar: max_pooper: The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.

He can demand what he wants.  He can't order it, but he can demand it.  The lawyer, as in this case, refused to do so, but you can bet the judge will be filing a grievance against him with the disciplinary section of the state Bar, and he will almost certainly get at least a 60-90 timeout for his conduct.  Imagine not being allowed to post on Fark for 60-90 days.  That will be what it will be like for that guy.


Can't the judge charge him with contempt or something if he doesn't clean up his behavior to something the judge thinks is acceptable?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 hours ago  
What a barbarian... dicks are a plated food.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Late to the thread but, here ya go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: vsavatar: max_pooper: The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.

He can demand what he wants.  He can't order it, but he can demand it.  The lawyer, as in this case, refused to do so, but you can bet the judge will be filing a grievance against him with the disciplinary section of the state Bar, and he will almost certainly get at least a 60-90 timeout for his conduct.  Imagine not being allowed to post on Fark for 60-90 days.  That will be what it will be like for that guy.

Can't the judge charge him with contempt or something if he doesn't clean up his behavior to something the judge thinks is acceptable?


Sounds like these are communications outside of court. The lawyer for the defendant brought it to the attention of the judge hearing the case and wants the judge to order plaintiff's attorney to knock it off.  As has been mentioned, the judge or other attorney will likely file a grievance about his behavior.
/ IANAL
// Haven't stayed at a Holiday Inn Express for years
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 hours ago  

vsavatar: max_pooper: The judge should probably also eat a big o bowl of dicks, he has no authority to demand an attorney quit being an attorney.

He can demand what he wants.  He can't order it, but he can demand it.  The lawyer, as in this case, refused to do so, but you can bet the judge will be filing a grievance against him with the disciplinary section of the state Bar, and he will almost certainly get at least a 60-90 timeout for his conduct.  Imagine not being allowed to post on Fark for 60-90 days.  That will be what it will be like for that guy.


Based on what the video someone else posted, this Hook character isn't going to be an attorney for very much longer.  Among other things, he filed a notice of representation for two plaintiffs AFTER they had already fired him.

/Stick a fork in him, he's done
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 14 hours ago  

dkulprit: Dawnrazor: Apparently, we have to "eat a bowl of paywall" and "pay up farkface" to read the article.

Lawful Masses youtube channel has been following this case.

Here is a rundown.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XFGDC02U​44Y]


Yep, I don't think the spicy language will do much more than tarnish (or improve, depending on your view of insurance company farkfaces) his reputation. But the latest bit where he was trying to name someone else in his firm as representation for the plaintiffs after they dismissed him... that sounds mega unethical and likely illegal. The followup hearing on that part was supposed to happen yesterday, right? Is that maybe what's leading to TFA and judge telling him to resign? (DNRTFpaywall)
 
Report