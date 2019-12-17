 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Thrown off the balcony naked, jump on the hood of a moving car, jump off, steal a car, hit an officer. Tada for not being shot by the police for being black   (local10.com) divider line
Keys dude
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Holy crap, does everyone have to toss race into everything, submitter?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Keys dude: Holy crap, does everyone have to toss race into everything, submitter?


Of course, they woke.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I think subby was trying to be edgy. He/she failed, miserably. And mocking what appears to be a guy with mental issues, at that.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Florida-man has been playing Mirror's Edge.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The husband came home?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So there's basically no combination of events that will make submittershut the fark up about a certain ax to grind, is there.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'd give the guy an A for resourcefulness.  After all, he had nothing and managed to wreck chaos on a city block.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My guess, meth or PCP.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 10 hours ago  
FTFA: "A police investigation had a large area of busy A1A shut down".

A1A?

BEACHFRONT AVENUE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Right submitter, if they shot him it would be for being black, not because he tried to kill someone with a car.   But you gawhead and pat yourself on the back.  Just don't rip the dirty Che Guevara t.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Had he been shot subny would have no doubt commented that this hard working individual was murdered by police.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't even like cops but a naked guy intentionally running you over is pretty much the definition of a justified shot.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: I don't even like cops but a naked guy intentionally running you over is pretty much the definition of a justified shot.


Also reading the article. He was either drugged up, suffered a major concussion or more likely both. Man landed on his head from a second story balcony.
 
gojirast
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Now calm down everyone. I live on South Florida a few miles away from this. This didn't happen on the weekend, so I'm pretty sure there wasn't very much cocaine involved.

And it was Hallandale. If you know, you know.
 
gojirast
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: My guess, meth or PCP.


I think bath salts and "Flakka" still are a thing down here. No idea why someone in a condo on Hallandale beach would have/want something like that but I don't know what those folks get up to really.
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pffffft.  Florida.  Run away, run away!
 
