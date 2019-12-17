 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Finland has already apologized for Mart Helme on a number of occasions   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Silly, Estonia, Finland, Riigikogu, Estonian President Kersti, Mart Helme, Prime Minister, right party EKRE, Finnish President Sauli Niinist  
•       •       •

1737 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 3:45 PM (15 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Not enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 hours ago  
You said WHAT about our Prime Minister?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 15 hours ago  

felching pen: Not enough.
[Fark user image 262x192]


I tried watching Wrecking Crew after seeing Tarantino's latest, what a piece of dreck. The fight scenes were laffable to the extreme.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Lyön häntä.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Reading is fundamentally Finnish
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 hours ago  
 Leave him alone, he just don't enjoy being scolded by a formerly pubescent girl
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well, he's Finnished.
 
poo4yoo
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Why would Finland apologize for an Estonian politician? Subby has the reading comprehension of a turnip.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
agentlover.comView Full Size

This is the Valley.   Finland is the capital of Norway.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Estonian  President is a largely ceremonial role with no executive powers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 hours ago  

poo4yoo: Why would Finland apologize for an Estonian politician?


President Finland! A politician in Tallinn just coughed.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 hours ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 446x188]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mwah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Lyön häntä.
[Fark user image 307x173]


Used Google Translate to translate "I'd hit her", didn't you?

(The result isn't a mistranslation, but uses the meaning of "hit" you might not have meant.)
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report