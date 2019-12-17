 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Second dog killed by gators. Experts fear it will only get worse as the Orange Bowl creeps closer   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sadly, I attended this school
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i saw a couple of your games, florida.  don't flatter yourself.
 
highplainsgrifter
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I find it hard to believe that this is only the second dog eaten by gators in Florida.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Mope...these Dawgs eat the Gators!

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That's because people in Florida tend to be idiots! No where around any body of fresh water would I allow a pet or small kids to roam free because the toothy bastiges are in every mud puddle. I used to deliver papers on a motor route in the early morning and one community was built around a small pond, that I spotted a small gator in. I warned a jogger that he was lurking in the tall brush, but the guy said he knew it and they considered it a pet. It would never bite anyone.

I never saw him again. I wonder if he still has all of his limbs.

Poor pups of the smaller size are gone in a gulp along those shallow beaches because gators can move fast. Your fuzzy, cute, friendly, big eyed trusting pet gets to be gripped in a toothy mouth with several hundred pounds of pressure, before he can finish yelping, he's under water and being dragged deeper and slowly drowns and after he is dead, he might be placed in a snag to rot for a day or so.

Bigger gators can take out pit bulls and don't tell me how tough they are because a couple of hundred pound gator moving like a torpedo will crunch him up like tin foil.

Then all that's left is the crying. Your trusting dog made a mistake in trusting you by a gator lake. Cats can fall prey also so keep your darn cat inside. Toddlers, who are even more helpless, might live a moment or two longer until the water fills their lungs and they slowly suffocate while in hideous pain from the teeth.

Most of the time, the law won't even kill the gator but will relocate it. Kind of like they do with those darn big, lethal snakes. I cheer on the guys who blow the heads off the gators with shotguns.

Remember. In Florida, you have to be careful about anywhere with lakes, even drainage canals. Remember the idiot FARK reported who, while running from the cops, jumped into a canal to swim across and escape?

They had to dredge him out in pieces. No cop was going to dive in there and rescue him either.

So don't be stupid. Don't get all cuddly with gators, especially the cute young ones. You tourists can jump right in because your kind messes up Florida anyhow.

I live by big drainage ditches with dark water. My cat and dog are not allowed out of my fenced in yard. The cat is never even allowed out. (Then again, it isn't just because of the gators and constrictors -- but the traffic that has gotten so bad and so fast that animals on the road don't stand a chance. )
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

msinquefield: Mope...these Dawgs eat the Gators!

[memesmonkey.com image 389x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

highplainsgrifter: I find it hard to believe that this is only the second dog eaten by gators in Florida.


I find it hard to believe that people who live near alligator habitats need to be warned about alligator habits.

/as was helpfully done down there by local authorities
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Don't be so cavalier, subby
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 hours ago  
People from rural areas in other states come to Florida, and no matter how much you try to warn them, they are convinced they can let their pets roam same as they do in Mudspick, Kentucky.

The gators do get their share of free roaming pets, but more often it is the cats on the busy roads that do them in.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 11 hours ago  
What happened to the first dog?
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Rik01: I cheer on the guys who blow the heads off the gators with shotguns.


Shoot, shovel, and shut up.

Native.
 
loki021376
‘’ 10 hours ago  

arkansized: Rik01: I cheer on the guys who blow the heads off the gators with shotguns.

Shoot, shovel, and shut up.

Native.


Western St Lucie county native. Every ditch in the citrus groves is full of em.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Are those the sort of 'gators that drive a Chevrolet movie theatre?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZwhN​F​On4ik
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

loki021376: arkansized: Rik01: I cheer on the guys who blow the heads off the gators with shotguns.

Shoot, shovel, and shut up.

Native.

Western St Lucie county native. Every ditch in the citrus groves is full of em.


Absolutely. Orange Ave/CR68??
 
