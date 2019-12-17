 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Three-legged bear spotted wandering around suburbia   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
21
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Well, thank YOU for making that bear famous and giving his location. He'll be dead in no time.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Paging Pet Shop Boys.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
When I read the headline I thought it said three legged beer.
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I blame lack of policemen and colou...

Cormee: Paging Pet Shop Boys.

oh
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"I'm inspired by that the #bear won't give up since I saw him 5 months ago in my backyard."

Yeah...but he's only doing the bear minimum to get by...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Apparently the bear cant run 11 mph.
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Iamx - White Suburb Impressionism
Youtube A5FSBOdN1YY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtDsj​X​wUVMw
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 14 hours ago  
If it is spotted, it's a leopard, not a bear
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Maybe he just wants to attend school--you know, sort of a Yentl Ben type of thing.
 
morg
‘’ 13 hours ago  
You don't eat a bear like that all at once.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 hours ago  
A fourth leg is not a bear necessity.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Thanks, Subby.
Life can get hard sometimes, and stories like this just make a person stop and paws.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Insert well-endowed large hairy gay guy joke here.
 
LewDux
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Tax Boy: Insert well-endowed large hairy gay guy joke here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Tax Boy: Insert well-endowed large hairy gay guy joke here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evanate
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh my!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
"Hey three legged bear, what are you doing skulking around like that?" I asked
And he replied, "I'm lookin for the man that shot my paw."
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Tax Boy: Insert well-endowed large hairy gay guy joke here.


Sorry, I had morning wood.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 9 hours ago  
who you gonna call?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like he had a Boo Boo.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing about the right to arm bears? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
