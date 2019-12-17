 Skip to content
The French are still revolting
28
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Maybe they should bathe once in a while?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Somebody is always on strike in France. It keeps the country from over-heating. That and the nuclear power plants and low per capita energy consumption.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I hope we do this when the Dems and GOP try to take away our Social Security and Medicare.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Count De Monet - Sir, the peasants are revolting!

King Louis - You said it. They stink on ice.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Well, my smartass comment was already made

/I got nothing
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The US needs more of this.

Instead, we just let the corporations suck up more power while the government pits us against each other.

Join a union, start a protest, demand what you're worth.  You're never gonna be a millionaire.

We're all just serfs on the post industrial Lord's feudal land.  These folks at least stand up and fight for something.  We just "bread and circuses" ourselves to death.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
And they're not going to work either.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
Nadie_AZ: I hope we do this when the Dems and GOP try to take away our Social Security and Medicare.


I also hope the Brits get this started as they gradually realise they've been farked over.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 16 hours ago  
INDEED!

soupafi
‘’ 16 hours ago  
It's just easier to accept that you will never retire.
 
goatharper
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Pista:I also hope the Brits get this started as they gradually realise they've been farked over.


The Brits just screwed themselves over. Biggest Tory victory in ages. I have no more sympathy for them than I do the Yanks. They voted Trump in (don't whine about the electoral college, them's the rules, snowflake) and stand a very good chance of re-electing him.

Me, I'm just investing in popcorn futures.
 
SirEattonHogg
Protest?  Join a union?  I'm busy - Do you know how many good shows are on Netflix and Amazon?
 
nicoffeine
WTF does Genie have to do with the francs?
 
BigNumber12
Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.


Just wait. Our public pensions are an utterly enormous unfunded liability. When that goes... you'll probably get to see what you're wishing for.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
BigNumber12: Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Just wait. Our public pensions are an utterly enormous unfunded liability. When that goes... you'll probably get to see what you're wishing for.


At least AT&T had the decency to buy me out of mine.  Public pensions?  Oy.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Then add some soap to the crowd control water canons.
 
gar1013
BigNumber12: Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Just wait. Our public pensions are an utterly enormous unfunded liability. When that goes... you'll probably get to see what you're wishing for.


At this point, unless they start slashing government, you'll see rioting in the streets over the necessary tax hikes to pay for civil "servants" to live the retirement that most Americans can only dream of.
 
BigNumber12
Diogenes: BigNumber12: Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Just wait. Our public pensions are an utterly enormous unfunded liability. When that goes... you'll probably get to see what you're wishing for.

At least AT&T had the decency to buy me out of mine.  Public pensions?  Oy.


Phew - you're one of the luckier ones, as far as plans going sideways.

My mom worked 4+ decades at a noteworthy private hospital before retiring. When they first signed on, way back when, they had the choice of "Pension" or "Other"-type retirement plan. By the time she retired, she'd gathered enough perspective from her long-term coworkers to recognize that the end-result difference between the two was dramatic.
 
use as directed [TotalFark]
But some of them are nice
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 hours ago  
That's what happens once you introduce the 35 hour workweek. Those people don't know what to do with their spare time, so they go out and protest.
If you're working 60 hours a week for $7.25 an hour, you don't have the time or energy to do that sort of shiat.
Socialism is a slippery slope to the depths of healthcare, paid vacation and retirement.
 
BigNumber12
gar1013: BigNumber12: Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Just wait. Our public pensions are an utterly enormous unfunded liability. When that goes... you'll probably get to see what you're wishing for.

At this point, unless they start slashing government, you'll see rioting in the streets over the necessary tax hikes to pay for civil "servants" to live the retirement that most Americans can only dream of.


Yep. Built a wildly unsustainable system on a foundation of generous, naive promises based on wild optimism (because hey, "we" won't have to deal with paying out for a long time, so who cares, I got mine), and now it's catching up with them / us. Double-dipping, early retirements, etc. The system was based on a career- and population-model that doesn't correspond to reality.

And that's before the mismanagement of the funds themselves.
 
Wookard
‘’ 15 hours ago  
This is outrageous. Where are the armed men who come in to take the protestors away? Where are they? This kind of behavior is never tolerated in Boraqua. You shout like that they put you in jail. Right away. No trial, no nothing. Journalists, we have a special jail for journalists. You are stealing? right to jail. You are playing music too loud? Right to jail, right away. Driving too fast? jail. Slow? jail. You are charging too high prices for sweaters, glasses- you right to jail. You undercook fish? Believe it or not, jail. You overcook chicken, also jail. Undercook, overcook. You make an appointment with the dentist and you don't show up, believe it or not, jail, right away. We have the best patients in the world because of jail.
 
1funguy
Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Instead, we just let the corporations suck up more power while the government pits us against each other.

Join a union, start a protest, demand what you're worth.  You're never gonna be a millionaire.

We're all just serfs on the post industrial Lord's feudal land.  These folks at least stand up and fight for something.  We just "bread and circuses" ourselves to death.


But...
You might offend someone...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Who knew that having everything be "free" and making unrealistic promises to people who wanted to be lied to would eventually have repercussions once the adults realized that the gravy train was unsustainable?
 
dandelion petal
Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Instead, we just let the corporations suck up more power while the government pits us against each other.

Join a union, start a protest, demand what you're worth.  You're never gonna be a millionaire.

We're all just serfs on the post industrial Lord's feudal land.  These folks at least stand up and fight for something.  We just "bread and circuses" ourselves to death.


The protestors from the article are public sector workers. In France. You can bet they get money thrown at them constantly from pandering politicians, but apparently it still isn't enough.
 
gar1013
BigNumber12: gar1013: BigNumber12: Cdr.Murdock: The US needs more of this.

Just wait. Our public pensions are an utterly enormous unfunded liability. When that goes... you'll probably get to see what you're wishing for.

At this point, unless they start slashing government, you'll see rioting in the streets over the necessary tax hikes to pay for civil "servants" to live the retirement that most Americans can only dream of.

Yep. Built a wildly unsustainable system on a foundation of generous, naive promises based on wild optimism (because hey, "we" won't have to deal with paying out for a long time, so who cares, I got mine), and now it's catching up with them / us. Double-dipping, early retirements, etc. The system was based on a career- and population-model that doesn't correspond to reality.

And that's before the mismanagement of the funds themselves.


In their defense, they also were grossly over optimistic on what the investment portfolio yields would be.

Wait, I just realized, that's not a defense....
 
bluewave69
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The Protest will continue until the economy improves.


Even dumber then, the whippings will continue until morale improves
 
Report