(The New York Times)   The weekend is not a good day to die at home in France   (nytimes.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Non-paywall link or it didn't happen.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hang on while I bring this back around to the US healthcare system and the GOP/Nazis
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 10 hours ago  
But I am le tired
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
They go bad?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 9 hours ago  

King Something: Non-paywall link or it didn't happen.


We should do our best to support the New York Times. I heard they're failing, and we can't have that.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Goodness! I'll be sure to plan accordingly then!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 hours ago  

King Something: Non-paywall link or it didn't happen.


"It is illegal in France to move a body without a death certificate, which only a doctor can sign."

Can't find a doctor? Wait till Monday.

Makes me wonder what they do if someone dies en route to the hospital, or in a plane in flight.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Exasperated, one town issued a bylaw forbidding its residents to die at home.

Please please please tell me they made it a capital offense.
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: King Something: Non-paywall link or it didn't happen.

"It is illegal in France to move a body without a death certificate, which only a doctor can sign."

Can't find a doctor? Wait till Monday.

Makes me wonder what they do if someone dies en route to the hospital, or in a plane in flight.


It is like red light, green light -- you have to wait for a doctor to say green light. Also you have to stop the earth from rotating, and from revolving around the sun, and from circuiting the Milky Way, and you have to stop the universe from expanding. A body at rest must remain at rest.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 hours ago  
wweek.comView Full Size

/SOP
 
jefferator
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sometimes shiat in France baffles the imagination - they got most of it right but dang this - this is Stoooooopid.

/lived in France for over a decade
//Could have called Secours and had her moved to the local hospital.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So if someone dies while walking across the street on Friday night, you leave him there until Monday?
No wonder France has those traffic jams.
 
Report