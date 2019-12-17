 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Bad: student stabbed by teens. Good: suspects identified and arrested. Bad: one of them jumps from a car and is now on the loose. Good: suspect ate bad shellfish. Okay, I'm making the last bit up   (foxnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Frederick Douglass, Suspect, New York City, Student, Morningside Heights, New York City, suspects cops, Court, Criminal law  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
And it all took place outside here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diogenes: And it all took place outside here.

[Fark user image 620x413]


Do they have potassium benzoate?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Arkanaut: Diogenes: And it all took place outside here.

[Fark user image 620x413]

Do they have potassium benzoate?


And your choice of toppings.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 12 hours ago  
murdered, not stabbed.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 12 hours ago  
How pointless it is for them to show us a pic of the victim.  How about showing us a pic of the person they're looking for...
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Young criminals can be the most dangerous, because the punishment they usually face is so low, yet the street cred they can earn is so high.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 14 Ep. 3: The World is Your Clam Highlight | FXX
Youtube LeF_VF6OuZ0


It's not the claaaaaammmmsss!
 
Witchyman
‘’ 12 hours ago  
He's in farking MIDDLE SCHOOL?????
 
Calehedron
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Koldbern: How pointless it is for them to show us a pic of the victim.  How about showing us a pic of the person they're looking for...


Juvenile rights
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: Arkanaut: Diogenes: And it all took place outside here.

[Fark user image 620x413]

Do they have potassium benzoate?

And your choice of toppings.


User name checks out :D
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 11 hours ago  

albuquerquehalsey: murdered, not stabbed.

Majors, a musician and aspiring journalist, was allegedly grabbed, put into a chokehold and repeatedly stabbed by the trio in what cops have called a botched mugging.

 
kindms
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark: Escaped suspect elected President. in 2034. Inherits title of Trumpus Imperialatus.
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Why didn't the cops pick him up?
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Calehedron: Koldbern: How pointless it is for them to show us a pic of the victim.  How about showing us a pic of the person they're looking for...

Juvenile rights


Not when they're alleged in a farking murder. The public has a right to know.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 hours ago  

soupafi: Calehedron: Koldbern: How pointless it is for them to show us a pic of the victim.  How about showing us a pic of the person they're looking for...

Juvenile rights

Not when they're alleged in a farking murder. The public has a right to know.


What if he is innocent?

You can't un-ring a bell.
 
Birnone
‘’ 11 hours ago  

soupafi: Why didn't the cops pick him up?


Going by the fact they one of the other three go for now, they probably don't have a case yet. So if they go over there and storm trooper a 14 year old they might have another Elian Gonzalez scenario, and you never want to go full Elian Gonzalez.
 
soupafi
‘’ 11 hours ago  

gar1013: soupafi: Calehedron: Koldbern: How pointless it is for them to show us a pic of the victim.  How about showing us a pic of the person they're looking for...

Juvenile rights

Not when they're alleged in a farking murder. The public has a right to know.

What if he is innocent?

You can't un-ring a bell.


Call him a suspect.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Witchyman: He's in farking MIDDLE SCHOOL?????


Was.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 hours ago  

KidKorporate: Witchyman: He's in farking MIDDLE SCHOOL?????

Was.


Agreed. He's probably not there any more. I'd check the local arcade or comic book shop.
 
