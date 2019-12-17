 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   When you pass out drunk in your running work vehicle and emergency responders have to break the window you should expect a DUI, unless you're a cop   (kdvr.com) divider line
RckPngn
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Can't believe it took this long to show up on Fark.
 
morg
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Classy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If I can't you can't!!! No matter what color your wear!!!
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A thought experiment, put your "civilian" ass in this guys place...would you be arrested?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pickled pig ponders pay paucity pending perpetually.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I am truly flabbergasted that they could put that out there with a straight face...

"We didn't really notice any alcohol, so we just let him go to the hospital and didn't request any type of blood tests etc".

I think I've permanently bruised my forehead from facepalming so hard.
 
Esroc
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've told this story before, but it's relevant. I used to drive a taxi and one of my repeat customers was a cop I picked up almost every day and dropped at the station. When I finally worked up the nerve to ask why he needed a taxi to work he proudly explained how he had gotten so many DUI's he had lost his license. But because he was a cop he was able to swing it so he could still drive his patrol car as long as he a as on duty. He found this hilarious and brag worthy.

In short, fark cops and everyone who supports them. They have long since passed being worthy of any respect. They've become just a legal street gang.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I had a client who was in his work truck when he propositioned an undercover officer for some 'sessy' time. House of Hose was the business. He at least had the decency to schedule his adventure for when his shift was over.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In Inglewood, CA they just kill you for being passed out in your car armed.  I guess Colorado is more circumspect.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Esroc: I've told this story before, but it's relevant. I used to drive a taxi and one of my repeat customers was a cop I picked up almost every day and dropped at the station. When I finally worked up the nerve to ask why he needed a taxi to work he proudly explained how he had gotten so many DUI's he had lost his license. But because he was a cop he was able to swing it so he could still drive his patrol car as long as he a as on duty. He found this hilarious and brag worthy.

In short, fark cops and everyone who supports them. They have long since passed being worthy of any respect. They've become just a legal street gang.


Did you do anything about this cop?

Like, report him to state cops, or an internal affairs bureau, or a higher department, maybe try a DA?
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Esroc: I've told this story before, but it's relevant. I used to drive a taxi and one of my repeat customers was a cop I picked up almost every day and dropped at the station. When I finally worked up the nerve to ask why he needed a taxi to work he proudly explained how he had gotten so many DUI's he had lost his license. But because he was a cop he was able to swing it so he could still drive his patrol car as long as he a as on duty. He found this hilarious and brag worthy.

In short, fark cops and everyone who supports them. They have long since passed being worthy of any respect. They've become just a legal street gang.


Lulz! Where do you live, Mayberry?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So how long is 20,000$ worth of police wages ? Press release mentions a significant suspension...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mokmo: So how long is 20,000$ worth of police wages ? Press release mentions a significant suspension...


Like, 3 days...
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kendelrio: I am truly flabbergasted that they could put that out there with a straight face...

"We didn't really notice any alcohol, so we just let him go to the hospital and didn't request any type of blood tests etc".


They later released the body cam tapes and the cops on the scene were remarking how wasted this guy was.

This was a case of dayshift cops not wanting to deal with a DUI, and especially not wanting to deal with a DUI cop. The Deputy Chief of Police was the first cop on the scene, and likely they just followed his lead. "If the Chief doesn't care, why should we?"
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: kendelrio: I am truly flabbergasted that they could put that out there with a straight face...

"We didn't really notice any alcohol, so we just let him go to the hospital and didn't request any type of blood tests etc".

They later released the body cam tapes and the cops on the scene were remarking how wasted this guy was.

This was a case of dayshift cops not wanting to deal with a DUI, and especially not wanting to deal with a DUI cop. The Deputy Chief of Police was the first cop on the scene, and likely they just followed his lead. "If the Chief doesn't care, why should we?"


"What are we, law enforcement or something?"
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A few decades ago, I found myself in a similar situation. I had gone to a bar after work in the middle of a very cold spell, wearing a light suit. I got plastered and returned to my car, knowing I couldn't drive. So I locked it up and dozed off and woke up freezing. I turned on the car and heater and dozed off again. I figured when I was sober enough I'd go to the restaurant across the street and guzzle some coffee.

Well cops pounded on my window at around 4 am. They asked me what I was doing and i told them I was too drunk to drive and was sobering up. They asked me why the car was running and I pointed out that it was nearly freezing out and I had on a light suit. They gave me a drunk test, even though I kept telling them I was drunk, and I failed it. Then they gave me a breathalyzer, which I also didn't come close to passing.

In my town, the officer offers you a drunk test and you can refuse, but if you do, then you get to spend the night in the drunk tank and they slap on a few minor additional charges just for the heck of it.

So, I was hauled in and charged with DUI, though released provided an officer could drive me home. My car would stay at the bar. On the way home the officer, and older man, apologized, saying that in the old days they would not have charged me, but held me until I sobered up or drive me home.

I had to get a lawyer to talk to the arresting officer and get the charges dropped and that cost a bit. However, I was not in the middle of the road passed out in my running work car. I was not an officer of the law. I had assumed that the officers would face the same punishment if they refused a drunk test as us normal's do.

The old officer told me that next time I'm too drunk to drive, lock my keys in the trunk and then doze off in the car. I wouldn't get arrested. Of course I'd probably darn near freeze to death if it was as cold as it was that night. When I sobered up, I could have someone bring me spare keys for the car to dig mine out of the trunk.

That's what I got for trying to do the right thing. Afterwards even if blitzed, I hopped in my car and headed for the nearest restaurant or wobbled on my way home.

BTW. I stopped drinking 20 years ago. I figure that all the liver damage I gave myself is all healed by now.

At least this officer is being punished for doing what he did so he didn't get off Scott free..
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They don't get into trouble for outright murdering innocent people, so why are any of you surprised they don't get arrested for DUI?
 
Error 482
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: kendelrio: I am truly flabbergasted that they could put that out there with a straight face...

"We didn't really notice any alcohol, so we just let him go to the hospital and didn't request any type of blood tests etc".

They later released the body cam tapes and the cops on the scene were remarking how wasted this guy was.

This was a case of dayshift cops not wanting to deal with a DUI, and especially not wanting to deal with a DUI cop. The Deputy Chief of Police was the first cop on the scene, and likely they just followed his lead. "If the Chief doesn't care, why should we?"


So tell me again how most cops aren't turning a blind eye and enabling the bad cops to keep being bad?
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as you own up to it, off the hook. Going to try that next time I get in a legal situation. Dude was so drunk (allegedly) they basically stripped him while in the car and he just zombies out. fakr cops, lawyers and doctors.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aurora PD spokesman explains the reasoning behind not charging the officer.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Error 482: CruiserTwelve: kendelrio: I am truly flabbergasted that they could put that out there with a straight face...

"We didn't really notice any alcohol, so we just let him go to the hospital and didn't request any type of blood tests etc".

They later released the body cam tapes and the cops on the scene were remarking how wasted this guy was.

This was a case of dayshift cops not wanting to deal with a DUI, and especially not wanting to deal with a DUI cop. The Deputy Chief of Police was the first cop on the scene, and likely they just followed his lead. "If the Chief doesn't care, why should we?"

So tell me again how most cops aren't turning a blind eye and enabling the bad cops to keep being bad?


Nothing he can say. He knows pigs will always pig. He knows it happens all the time.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We understand in order to maintain the public's trust we need to be transparent with our actions.  We take our responsibility to the public very serious and hold our members accountable for their wrong doings."


This is the shiat you right after you fire him, not slap him on the wrist you assholes.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If these cops are willing to cover something like this up, how do you think they feel about something like murder?

//most cops are evil
 
