Why build walls to protect people at bus stops from wind when you can build rotating cocoons?
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Are those made of wood?!  I can't imagine those things not being vandalized and completely inoperable within 6 months.

Maybe that's just an American perspective, though.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Does it involve Wilford Brimley?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When did animated gifs stop playing automatically??
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Who doesn't like to sit?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 hours ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

When did animated gifs stop playing automatically??


Today
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Brought to you by the Bedrock Bus Company. The original dino powered bus company.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 hours ago  
While I appreciate the effort and design that's gone into building that, I'm not sure a wall isn't still a better solution.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: Are those made of wood?!  I can't imagine those things not being vandalized and completely inoperable within 6 months.

Maybe that's just an American perspective, though.


6 months?  Once school is out next week.....
 
TheCharmerUnderMe
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Came here for Spinal Tap...was starting to get worried... leaving happy
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mergatroid
‘’ 9 hours ago  
A shelter with walls could accommodate twice as many people.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This solves the problem of homeless people sleeping in bus shelters.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Featuring helpful photo of a variety of Pod People....
 
twocent
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But will Frenchmen mistake it for a pissoir?
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"which found that people prefer to stand or lean rather than sit while waiting for the bus in the cold. "

Or you could stop making your goddamn seats out of metal which does not function as a material for sitting down on in any weather that is colder (or hotter) than room temperature.

/looking at you KFC, with the metal dining room chairs and the AC on full blast year round
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Who doesn't like to sit?


From the mightiest pharaoh to the lowliest peasant...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I read that as racoons.
Dam, what's in this drink anyway?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 7 hours ago  
1st world much?
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: Are those made of wood?!  I can't imagine those things not being vandalized and completely inoperable within 6 months.

Maybe that's just an American perspective, though.


Yeah, in the US they would be smashed to pieces and get tagged with spray paint. They would have to be made out of some nearly indestructible material, bolted down tightly and have a paint-resistant coating. Even then, people would carve obscenities into it with knives. You wouldn't want to touch it due to the overall scent of urine and feces. We really take our dedication to dystopia seriously.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Brought to you by the Bedrock Bus Company. The original dino powered bus company.


I thought it looked like the drive in where Fred got his gigantic rack of ribs.
 
