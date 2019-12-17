 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Stupid food mashups, aviation milestones, and holiday promotions gone wrong are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Dec. 8-14: Digital Watches Edition   (fark.com) divider line
22
    More: Giggity, Login, Egg, Chicken, Cascading Style Sheets, FedEx, Fark Weird News Quiz, Brent Spiner, FedEx Ground  
•       •       •

1699 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2019 at 9:09 PM (10 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea."

― Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

I first read that back in 6th grade, when digital watches really were a pretty neat idea. And recently I was thinking about that. When is the last time you actually saw anyone wearing a digital watch? Many guys still wear nice watches because it's kinda the only universally accepted jewelry men can wear, since cuff links and pinky rings are just downright pretentious. But those watches people still wear are pretty much universally analog watches, even the ones that use batteries.

According to the Greenwich Pocket Watch company, the first pocket watch was invented by Peter Henlein in 1510 in Nuremberg, Germany. Although there are a few examples of wristwatches (and "armwatches"), the idea never really took off until World War I when GI's in the trenches really needed to coordinate with each other and couldn't take the time to dig a pocket watch out. Many of them brought them home, and people in other fields of work liked the concept, so for the next 60 years or so, we had some folks with pocket watches and some with wrist watches.

Then came the 80's with Casio and Seiko and especially the very 1980's Swatch. EVERYONE jumped on the digital watch bandwagon, and you weren't "in" if you didn't have an overpriced hypersaturated neon popsicle-colored band on your wrist with a built-in stopwatch that you used maybe twice the whole time you owned it. But it was what was cool.

Watches are pretty much just not worn anymore by your average person. Sure, there is a die-hard crowd that supports multi-function devices like the Apple Watch, but far more people are just checking their heart rates and calories burned nowadays when they look at their wrist.

So after centuries of people looking in their pockets to see the time, we had a couple of brief decades where the average person on the street would kick out their elbow to pull their shirt sleeve back and look at their wrist, and we're all back to checking our pockets again.

But fear not, Mr. Adams - they're still digital, and we still thing they're pretty neat.

So, I hope you were paying attention to the news this week, as we've got a fun quiz for you. Take it, and come back and tell us if you still own a digital watch and wear it sometimes.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

OVERACHIEVER POWERS ACTIVATE!!!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
animated-gifs.euView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image 272x75]

OVERACHIEVER POWERS ACTIVATE!!!


You still beat me 😢
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
odditymall.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thought I'd been on Dark a lot recently, but that was really difficult.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark, not Dark.
Though I'm sure Dark's a fine website as well.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Fark, not Dark.
Though I'm sure Dark's a fine website as well.


I wouldn't know, you'd never catch me at a filthy place like that.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Alexa, what is the time?
- The time is four twenty PM.

Siri, what is the time?
- The time is four twenty PM.

Google, what is the time?
- You can tell time by ordering a watch.  Now ordering a digital watch from froogle.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
More: Giggity, Login, Egg, Chicken, Cascading Style Sheets, FedEx, Fark Weird News Quiz, Brent Spiner, FedEx Ground

Brent Spiner?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
On the rare occasions I wear a watch, it's a Casio F-91W. But the kind with the good light so I don't know if that gives me full retro street cred.

/did look at a Hamilton field khaki 2 weeks ago
//too expensive for something I'll never wear
 
justadadX3
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Top 10 scores for this quiz:
#1  justadadX3       818


THAT never happens (and won't stand) but hey - fun for the moment.
Full disclosure, this was the easy one and I did trrrbbbbllll on the hard one.
Thanks Subby - these are always fun.  I appreciate you.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i got 3 right. it's almost like i dont even read fark at all.
 
M-G
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Huh. I really thought I was more productive at work than that...

M-G  1004
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Final Score:
2 out of 11 correct, total points = 182
Total time elapsed:
1 minute (103 seconds)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Casio Calculator Watch or GTFO
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report