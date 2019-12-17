 Skip to content
(Fark)   Headline of the Year Voting - your one-stop shop to links for all nine voting threads. Vote early, vote often
50
Moderator [TotalFark]
19 hours ago  
Headline of the Year 2019 Voting for TotalFarkers
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting!

TotalFarkers, this is your time to shine!  Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish! Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world.  Vote for any or all!  We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!  There are a *lot* of headlines, so pace yourself, and enjoy the ride.

This is the preliminary round - the final round will be next week and open to everyone for voting, but this preliminary round is for TotalFark only!

Voting starts Tuesday, December 17 and ends Monday, December 23 at noon Eastern.

For non-TotalFarkers, the links are read-only: if you sign up for TotalFark it will change to enable voting.
Voting is a perk of TotalFark membership, and we'd love to have you join us and add your votes too!

Even if you can't spare the funds to join, we wanted everyone to have the chance to read all the headline candidates.  Enjoy!
 
King Something
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Penis.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Got a nomination! YAY! :)
 
sandbar67
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I did too, I can't believe it. It's like a dream come true
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I'd love to vote. but I'm stuck on the phone with a client that
just
will
not
shut
up
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Ooh, one of my headlines got nominated!
 
Spaghetti Eatin' Goombah
‘’ 17 hours ago  
That list is way too long.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Oooh, got a couple this year.

Yay me.
 
powhound
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Got two ... that's a first.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Got one nominated two years in a row!

/Still just happy when I get a green.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 17 hours ago  
It's an honor just to be nominated. I'd like to thank all the little people I stepped on to get to this point. It was your screams of anguish that kept me going, clawing forward. Using your wailing for motivation, as I dug my fingers into your back and skull to climb ever higher, leaving you to suffer in your own misery and pity. I'm sure that I still would have made it without you, but you're failures fueled me nonetheless. Now, go away. Your stench sickens me.

/honestly forgot I had even gotten the greenlight
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Holy crap, I don't have a nomination this year. Is it because I'm somehow less funny?

...

...

...

No. No, it's because Fark wants other people to win. Yeah. Yeah, that's it.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Got an email that one of mine made it, kinda surreal as I don't have that many but happy nonetheless.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I have a bunch on there, I'll be happy to make it to the final round but hey, it was fun regardless.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wow...two HOTY nominations for me since I became a Farker.

I am most decidedly unworthy.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It's an honor just to be nominated.

No seriously, I mean that.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I got two, but no votes. Not even from myself.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Woohoo!  3 headlines in the mix this year - I am WAY happier about this than I should probably be.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Got nominated for Pat Sajak's ass problems.  Not gonna complain.
 
Kuta
‘’ 13 hours ago  
OM NOM NOM NOM!
 
OtherLittleGuy
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I got two in the mix. One that was based on a weekly running gag.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Ugh. I'm not reading through 200 headlines for every tab. Can't you narrow it down a little? Maybe the top ten from each tab for the year?
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 12 hours ago  
14 nominations?

And yet Alan Rickman never got one.

It's a travesty. A travesty of a mockery of a sham of an abomination, I say.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Two? Surprised the sh__ out of me...
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Funny.......almost sounds like a "Here Hold My Beer" kinda thing.....

I never heard that line till I came to "Fark".....
 
King Something
‘’ 12 hours ago  
At least 2 of my submissions have been nominated

Fark user imageView Full Size


and they have a combined 0 votes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Still on telephone
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good job on getting all the links together in one spot - much easier to vote - thanks!
 
maxx2112
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Two nominations.

Three votes.

I'm going to bed now.  Won't wait for the networks to call Ohio.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

King Something: At least 2 of my submissions have been nominated

[Fark user image image 850x478]

and they have a combined 0 votes

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I'm 2 and 4, with one submission getting zip.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

little big man: Woohoo!  3 headlines in the mix this year - I am WAY happier about this than I should probably be.


I'm pretty stoked to have had my HOTY cherry busted after all these years of being on Fark.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I like the 'f*ck you liters' that goes with putting the voting links out in public
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: little big man: Woohoo!  3 headlines in the mix this year - I am WAY happier about this than I should probably be.

I'm pretty stoked to have had my HOTY cherry busted after all these years of being on Fark.


Same here. I have one up in sports. I'm so proud
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
IT'S MY FAVORITE TIME OF YEAR!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cfreak: Mad_Radhu: little big man: Woohoo!  3 headlines in the mix this year - I am WAY happier about this than I should probably be.

I'm pretty stoked to have had my HOTY cherry busted after all these years of being on Fark.

Same here. I have one up in sports. I'm so proud


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I got one this year and one last. Neither one deserved it. Raise your standards, Fark!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Spectrum: I got one this year and one last. Neither one deserved it. Raise your standards, Fark!


Yeah mine were both kind of shiat, too.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
only one this year... and its not getting out of this round, but in the game at all is better than not!!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've looked through the nominations for several of the tabs.  Found 2 of mine in Sports that I remembered when I saw them; got an email about 1 in Entertainment that, when I read, I had forgotten it was mine.  Nice.

Truly an honor to be nominated; I had a Sports headline get through multiple rounds of voting last year and it was (sadly?) one of my proudest accomplishments in years
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have one but it is not worthy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Got a few nominations. Yay.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Great.. my worst headline with the least number of comments is the one that gets nominated.  Go figure.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've got ten nominations.  That's as many one ten!  And that's wonderful.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Recall Gavin Newsom and elect new California governor.

The Democrats in California are utterly corrupt and incompetent. When AB5 comes into law next year, there will be massive unemployment.
 
JuicePats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
6 in the Sports voting - thank you!
 
Don Gato
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are way too many nominations.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone needs to get the fark over their hoty nomination, there are about 1000 nominations.

It's like that "winning in the Special Olympics" .jpg
 
Current Resident
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Good job on getting all the links together in one spot - much easier to vote - thanks!


Where is yous?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Literally Addicted: Good job on getting all the links together in one spot - much easier to vote - thanks!

Where is yous?


*are*
 
Current Resident
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Current Resident: Literally Addicted: Good job on getting all the links together in one spot - much easier to vote - thanks!

Where is yous?

*are*


I stand by my pre-coffee grammar.
 
