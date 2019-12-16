 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2019 Voting Opens for TotalFarkers - Main
Moderator [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Welcome to Headline of the Year Voting!

TotalFarkers, this is your time to shine!  Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love!  Consider each headline as carefully as you wish! Some are puns, some are wordplay, some you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), sometimes the joke is in the symbols, sometimes it's a sideways look at the story or the world.  Vote for any or all!  We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!  There are a *lot* of headlines, so pace yourself, and enjoy the ride.

This is the preliminary round - the final round will be next week and open to everyone for voting, but this preliminary round is for TotalFark only!

Voting starts Tuesday, December 17 and ends Monday, December 23 at noon Eastern.

For non-TotalFarkers, you are in a read-only thread: if you sign up for TotalFark it will change to enable voting.
Voting is a perk of TotalFark membership, and we'd love to have you join us and add your votes too!

Even if you can't spare the funds to join, we wanted everyone to have the chance to read all the headline candidates.  Enjoy!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Renoir painting stolen ahead of auction in Vienna. "If you want it back," says the thief, "Show me the Monet"


Linked article: novinite.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Ten high school football players suspended for a prank involving crack-laced Oreo cookies. Wait, strike that, reverse it


Linked article: nydailynews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Actual headline of article: "Prisoner Escapes Death After Phone Gets Stuck in Rectum." In other words, damn near killed him


Linked article: kenyans.co.ke
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
The Alabama mall "shooter" who was downgraded to "gun brandisher" has been downgraded again to "shot 3 times in the back"


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
City plans to relocate 5,000 pigeons, which are not known for their homing ability or habit of returning to places


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Bus company Careem launches service in Egypt. Now, with Careem, Abdul goes far


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
If you were looking forward to seeing Steve Bannon at the sex robot convention later this month I have some bad news for you, mostly about the kind of person you are


Linked article: montanakaimin.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
WHO seeks guidance on gene-edited babies, possibly out of fears of creating deaf, dumb, and blind kids who sure play a mean pinball


Linked article: king5.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Unmarried pregnant teacher fired from Catholic school. No word if she had to walk past the nativity scene on her way out


Linked article: wnep.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
ಠ_ಠ


Linked article: wlwt.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Went up to draw a Penis in the sky (Penis in the sky) / They said boy, you no longer fly (No longer fly) / Now I fly and I know that I'm the best / Marine guy pilot still flying with the rest


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
North Dakota named the best state for driving. Mostly because when spinning out of control at 105 MPH while driving drunk, the worst that can happen is running into a tumbleweed


Linked article: kutv.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
♫ No one fights like Gascón, takes guns on flights like Gascón, retaliates against those that he spites like Gascón ♫


Linked article: sfgate.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Time Magazine's Person of the Year cuts right to the bone


Linked article: time.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Runaway plane never coming back. Wrong way on a one-way track


Linked article: wfsb.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Man fires 15 shots at roommates after drunkenly knocking over Christmas tree. Maids-a-milking, ladies dancing ran screaming before he was tackled by lords and drummers, Feathers everywhere


Linked article: fox13now.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Zomato driver sacked after eating customer's takeaway. Turns out you can't do anything at Zomato


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
♫♪♫ And another witch down, and another witch down, and another witch down, another witch bites the dust...♪♫♪


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
"Inside the mind of a plagiarist" (easiest headline I ever submitted)


Linked article: thecut.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
This does deserve a news flash. Heap is now legal in the US


Linked article: businessinsider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Due to rare eating disorder, 42-year-old woman... uh... does anyone have a British to American translator handy? That seems serious


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Police shot the cherif


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
This is the halting of the aid ship Aquarius, aid ship Aquarius


Linked article: pbs.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
"Zombie cyclone" terrorizes Australia, bringing with it half a metre of raiiiiiiiiins


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
This is why I never let anyone sleep over (some NSFW images)


Linked article: pulse.com.gh
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Q: How many chucks could New York ban if New York could ban chucks? A: Nun


Linked article: wjactv.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
When pressed, authorities said the man died


Linked article: mirror.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Obama dons red to better embody socialism as he literally provides handouts to unproductive members of society who do nothing but lie around in bed all day


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Police seek suspect in Midvale home invasion robbery who managed to finally get through that damn front door


Linked article: fox13now.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
As I trudge through the snow with my reindeer and sleigh, I think to myself there's no bloody way. Imma gonna pay taxes for a few hours work, to visit all these houses where kids act like jerks. It's all sin and vice living in a socialist paradise


Linked article: yle.fi
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
♪ ♫ My drones they fly over Gatwick / To see what me and my honey can see / Because people hate drones over Gatwick / The police are now handcuffing me ♪ ♫


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
"You know the difference between you and me? I make this look good"


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
They've found that one bulb


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Chinese company is spending $1.74 billion on a communist theme park. Presumably Mickey Mao will be named mascot


Linked article: businessinsider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
O little town of Providence / Thou Puritans of renown / Without a qualm for single moms / Thy strip club hath shut down / Yet in thy dark streets shineth / A tiny spark of joy / The owners hear the strippers' tears / And bought their kids some toys


Linked article: wtop.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fond du Lac found duo in lake


Linked article: kare11.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
♫ Last Christmas, they stented my heart / And the very next day, demanded I pay... / This year, an ex-profiteer / Has made sure the debt is settled... ♫


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Everyone loves a white Christmas, right? (fires up snow blower, slips on icy driveway, curses fluently in three languages, one of them Klingon) Yeah, we just LOVE a farkin' white Christmas


Linked article: accuweather.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Kentucky man with a bad temper throws Christmas ham at woman, still not cured


Linked article: newsandtribune.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Shiats fired


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Alexa, does my Tesla use premium or diesel?


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
♫ Maybe he's just like Big Brother / He's never satisfied / How does Xi watch over others? / This is what it looks like... when doves spy ♫


Linked article: businessinsider.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
BAH GAWD IT'S CANE toads riding a python


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Alcohol industry doesn't care about "Dry January" because resistance is futile. You will be intoxicated


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
♫ Under the sea, Under the sea / Move your narcotics, Where it's aquatic, Take it from me / Smuggle by land, You have no fun, Got to hide packets in your bum / Down here we gloatin', Our cocaine's floatin', Under the sea ♫


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
The Army is very concerned about the activities of its privates


Linked article: stripes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Crack-riddled bridge set to open in downtown Orlando. Speed loving tourists set to begin driving over it soon. That's methed up


Linked article: orlandosentinel.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
11-year-old boy with food allergies dies after installing fish fumes. WHERE IS YOUR COD NOW?


Linked article: washingtonpost.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Drunk man stumbles in and falls asleep, wakes up thinking, "This is not my beautiful house. This is not my beautiful wife"


Linked article: foxcarolina.com
 
